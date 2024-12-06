New Mitsubishi models coming: Pajero Sport, Delica... but where's the ASX?

Mitsubishi has pledged to wheel out a new model every year for the foreseeable and the big news for 2024 was the arrival of an all-new Mitsubishi Triton, but what else does the Japanese brand have up its showroom sleeve for the future? Since the demise of the Mirage, Mitsubishi’s local showrooms have become the exclusive domain of SUVs and 4x4s, and that’s unlikely to change. Don’t pay any attention to those renderings on social media – a Lancer revival is very much not part of the product plan. But what lurks around the corner for the Triple-Diamond? The immediate future looks a little light for new product, but there’s stuff on the horizon that’s a bit more titillating. Here’s what we know. 15 JUMP AHEAD ASX

ASX In 2025 the Mitsubishi ASX will mark 15 years on sale. In automotive terms, it's a fossil. At one point, a replacement for the former best-selling small SUV was to arrive down under via Renault's Captur, thanks to a plan that would see Renault look after SUV platforms for all three groups. The French brand even recently launched a straight facsimile of the Captur as a Europe-only ASX late last year, but it's not for us. Is there actually a succession plan? We honestly don't know.

Prices also rose by $500 across-the-board (it now starts at $31,990 and tops out at $56,490), but don't expect big changes for Mitsubishi's small SUV in 2025. As with the ASX, there's no clear successor on the horizon from anywhere in the wider Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance.

Triton Mitsubishi's new-generation Triton launched in early 2024 in a dual-cab-only, pickup-only five-model range, with just one fleet-focused 4x2 model in the mix. A swift 'MY24.5' update added a new GLX-R grade to sit between the GLX+ and GLS, while a Club Cab option was added for the GLX+ post-launch to provide an alternative to the otherwise dual-cab-only lineup. Otherwise the MV-generation Mitsubishi Triton range has lacked the diversity of most other Thai-sourced utes since it launched. For 2025 we expect more variants to arrive to broaden choice within the MV Triton family, such as cab-chassis and single-cab and more space cab options. When? Mitsubishi Australia hasn't confirmed timing, but sometime in the first half of 2025 seems likely.

Later on in the decade, an electrified Triton will most likely be added to the range to duke it out with the BYD Shark 6 and Ford Ranger PHEV. Mitsubishi is keeping mum on the particulars, but expect a plug-in hybrid to hit the ground first (most likely with a petrol-electric rather than diesel-electric powertrain), with a fully-electric potentially following it - although that one may not make its way to Australia.

Pajero Axed by Mitsubishi in 2021 after several decades of service, the resuscitation of the Pajero nameplate has been a staple of the rumourmill since. And, on the surface, a large 4x4 should be the last thing on a carmaker's radar given the holus-bolus race to lower emissions motoring. Yet, the sales success of the Toyota LandCruiser and Nissan Patrol suggest otherwise. Indeed, a large monocoque SUV features in Mitsubishi's mid-term plan, which might herald the return of the Pajero nameplate.

"If we can [re]introduce Pajero, that is a wonderful dream for us!", Takao Kato, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors, told 4X4 Australia recently. However, Mitsubishi executives also warned that the planned SUV might not pass Australian regulations without major modifications. Could it hook into the super-sized underpinnings of the new-gen Nissan Patrol, given the corporate synergies between the two Japanese automakers? Reportedly not, but we could see the future of the Pajero intersect with another mainstay Mitsubishi offroader: the Pajero Sport...