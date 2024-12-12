WhichCar
Toyota Tundra

Reviews

Reviews

2025 Toyota Tundra Limited: 790Nm beast put to the test!

The right-hand drive Tundra has landed at local dealers, providing a full-size pick-up alternative to the big three American brands
Reviews

2024 Toyota Tundra review: Tundra down under

Toyota claims the Tundra's been re-engineered for Australia. We assess its progress
Reviews

2024 Toyota Tundra SR5 review: Australian first drive

Toyota is bringing its Tundra pick-up to Australia in 2024, but if you can’t wait that long the good news is you can get one now. We jump behind the wheel of a recently arrived Tundra SR5 for an exclusive first Australian drive
4x4 Comparisons

2023 Ford F-150 vs 2023 Toyota Tundra comparison: Spec battle!

With the announcement that Ford and Toyota will be offering the F-150 and Tundra in right-hand drive, we compare their specs to see how they both stack up
Custom 4x4OTY

Toyota TRD Tundra: 2017 Custom 4x4OTY contender

Converted Toyota is bigger and better than the Tundras offered Stateside.
Reviews

Toyota Tundra Crewmax vs Toyota Hilux SR5 double cab

Australians drive utes. Americans drive pickups. Big pickups. But is bigger always better, when the Toyota Tundra and the Toyota Hilux duke it out?

News

