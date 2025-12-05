Saying Australians are fond of powerful utes is like saying water is wet or snow is cold. We have a long and unique tradition of wanting a massive boot and as much grunt as possible, typified by the final supercharged V8 offerings from HSV and FPV.

Today’s utes may ride higher and drive all four wheels, but customers are still demanding big horsepower. While we’re denied the monstrous 537kW/868Nm Ford F-150 Raptor R and the equally wild 523kW/882Nm RAM TRX has now ceased production, power-hungry punters still have plenty of options, though in true clickbait style, number one will surprise you!

Here are the top 10 most powerful utes available in Australia, ranked by power output.

10. Ford Ranger Raptor – 292kW/583Nm

For the second-generation Ranger Raptor, Ford almost doubled its horsepower, the 157kW/500Nm 2.0-litre bi-turbo four-cylinder diesel replaced by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6. It almost halved its 0-100km/h time to a hot hatch-baiting 6.0sec, too.

Not everyone is a fan of the sound, though it’s very similar to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio it was benchmarked against, but what’s more remarkable is the chassis is a match for the massively increased punch.

9. Ford F-150 – 298kW/678Nm

Aluminium construction and a super-strong 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 make the enormous Ford F-150 faster than it has any right to be, but that’s not the strangest thing about it.

For some reason, instead of leaning into its force-fed six-cylinderness, Ford gave it a – very convincing – fake V8 soundtrack through the speakers.

Nevertheless, any ute this large that can hit 100km/h in under six seconds is worthy of respect.

8. GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV – 300kW/750Nm

Plug-in hybrid technology has changed the game when it comes to dual-cab power outputs, the Cannon Alpha PHEV teaming a 180kW/380Nm 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a 120kW/400Nm electric motor.

At around 7.0sec to 100km/h, it’s perhaps not as quick as the outputs suggest – though that’s far from shabby – but it has the added benefit of up to 115km of pure-electric range.

7. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 – 313kW/624Nm

The Silverado 1500 takes a completely opposite approach, subscribing to the ‘there’s no replacement for displacement’ school of thought. A 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 not only provides plenty of performance but an appropriately muscle car soundtrack.

Like the Nissan Y62 Patrol, it’s a huge part of the Chevrolet’s appeal and no doubt it has led to plenty of buyers signing on the dotted line. Chuck a supercharger on top and the Silverado not only would top this list but really lifts its skirts.

6. RAM 2500 Laramie – 313kW/1458Nm

The monster heavy-duty RAM matches the Silverado with 313kW but offers almost 235 PER CENT more torque from its absurd 6.7-litre six-cylinder turbodiesel. Despite a kerb weight nudging four tonnes, it can jet to 100km/h in around 7.0sec.

Of course, the traffic light grand prix isn’t what the RAM 2500 is designed for. It’s intended to tow really, really heavy stuff and no vehicle will make lighter work of 4500kg. In fact, add a gooseneck tow hitch and you can haul up to 8000kg!

5. BYD Shark 6 – 321kW/650Nm

When it comes to power-per-dollar, the BYD Shark 6 is the king – not since the supercharged FPV GS ute have you been able to score so much grunt for so little coin.

With a pair of electric motors fed by a 29.6kWh battery, which in turn is generally charged by the onboard 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, the Shark 6 has response, acceleration and refinement that is a quantum leap compared to your typical diesel dual-cab.

4. Toyota Tundra – 326kW/790Nm

Match a 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 – yes, Toyota calls it a 3.5-litre but it’s 3445cc – generating 290kW/649Nm with a 36kW/250Nm electric motor gives the Tundra a mighty 326kW/790Nm to play with.

It can motivate 2800kg of Toyota to 100km/h in around 7.0sec – this does seem to be where most of these utes land regardless of outputs – and will perform a similar role in the new hybrid Toyota LandCruiser.

3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ Premium – 350kW/1322Nm

Like its RAM rival, the big dog Silverado uses a massive diesel engine – in this instance a 6.6-litre Duramax turbocharged V8 – to produce enough grunt to tow your house around Australia should you wish.

Once again, the maximum tow rating with a conventional (70mm) tow ball is 4500kg, a figure far beyond most typical dual cabs but one that the Silverado 2500 makes light work of.

2. RAM 1500 Limited Crew Cab – 403kW/707Nm

The wild, whining supercharged RAM TRX might have now ceased production, but the ‘High Output’ version of RAM’s new Hurricane 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six is a pretty good successor.

It increases outputs from the regular version’s 313kW/635Nm – no slouch in its own right – to a whopping 403kW/707Nm, which rockets 2700kg-plus of American truck to 100km/h in just 5.0sec. Is this necessary? No. It is awesome? Yes.

1. Deepal E07 Multitruck – 440kW/645Nm

Bet you didn’t see this one coming. Proving that new-age electrification can beat the best of internal combustion when it comes to performance, the quirky Multitruck can hit 100km/h in 4.0sec in range-topping dual-motor guise.

With a 300kg payload and 1500kg maximum braked towing capacity, there will be those that scoff at its utility credentials – and there’s the feeling the Silverado and RAM 2500 would try and steal its lunch money – but this list was about power, not practicality, and the Deepal is number one. For now.