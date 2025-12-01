The Toyota RAV4 has been a sales phenomenon for Toyota, especially in recent years. In 2024 alone, it sold 1.187 million units and that was enough to make it the world’s best-selling car.

With news of the new generation model arriving in Australia in the first half of 2026, do those eyeing off the RAV4 wait for the new model or buy the current shape instead? Here’s the WhichCar by Wheels guide:

Pricing

Toyota Australia announced pricing and specifications for the new RAV4 a few weeks ago, with a $3730 jump in the price of the GX entry-level model and up to a $5930 increase for models higher in the range. The only model to lower its asking price is the off-road themed Edge, which was previously the top-spec model but is now sitting at the mid-spec point of the range.

New plug-in hybrid models – strangely only available in XSE and GR Sport grades – start from $58,840 plus on-road costs and the most expensive RAV4 model is the sporty GR Sport, which is priced at $66,340 +ORC.

2025 Toyota RAV4 2026 Toyota RAV4 GX $42,260 +ORC $45,990 +ORC GXL $45,810 +ORC + $48,990 +ORC Edge $58,360 +ORC (used to be top-spec) $55,340 +ORC (is now mid-spec) XSE $48,910 +ORC $58,340 +ORC (AWD now standard) Cruiser $51,410 +ORC $56,990 +ORC XSE PHEV Unavailable $58,840 +ORC GR Sport Unavailable $66,340 +ORC

Standard features

Behind the increased price sticker for the new Toyota RAV4 range is the fact the whole range is overall better equipped than the previous car, with a big upgrade in technology in every model. The entry-level touchscreen grows from 8.0-inches to 10.5-inches, gains new software and new features – plus, those buying the Edge and above upgrade to an even larger 12.9-inch screen. All models now feature a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display as well.

Despite the additional technology, the GX does have less features with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and automatic wipers strangely no longer part of the spec list despite an almost-$4000 price rise. Because the Edge is now the mid-spec car, it loses features such as leather upholstery and a sunroof, while buyers must choose the Cruiser if they want a panoramic sunroof.

2025 Toyota RAV4 2026 Toyota RAV4 Wheels 17-inches (GX) to 19-inches (Edge) 17-inches (GX) to 20-inches (GR Sport) Touchscreen 8.0-inches – 10.5-inches, live services 10.5-inches – 12.9-inches, new ‘Arene’ software with live services and over-the-air updates Driver’s display 7.0-inches – 12.3-inches 12.3-inches Sunroof Single-pane on Cruiser and Edge Single-pane on XSE, panoramic on Cruiser Airbags 7 8 Electric tailgate From XSE and upwards From Edge and upwards (kick sensor on Cruiser and GR Sport) Seat upholstery Cloth (GX and GXL), synthetic leather (XSE), leather (Cruiser and Edge) Cloth (GX and GXL), synthetic leather (Edge and XSE), leather (Cruiser), synthetic leather and suede (GR Sport) Steering wheel Leather Urethane (GX), leather (GXL and above)

Drivetrains

Like the last RAV4, the majority of the new model’s line-up is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain mated to an e-CVT transmission and either front- or all-wheel drive. The new model features the same engine as before, though now complying with Euro 6 emissions standards and up to 20kW less powerful as a result. Toyota is yet to announce fuel economy and emissions figures, but we’re expecting them to be slightly less than the previous model (so less than 4.7L/100km and 106g/km).

Also new to the RAV4 range in Australia is a 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid drivetrain making either 200kW in front-drive or 227kW in all-wheel drive forms, making it the most powerful RAV4 offered locally. Like the hybrid, Toyota is yet to reveal local fuel efficiency and emissions figures, but it is reportedly capable of driving 100km on a full electric charge from its 22.7kWh battery (which can be charged at up to 50kW).

2025 Toyota RAV4 2026 Toyota RAV4 Drivetrain 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, 2.5-litre four-cylinder plug-in hybrid Combined power 160kW (2WD), 163kW (AWD) 143kW (hybrid), 200kW (PHEV 2WD), 227kW (PHEV AWD) Combined fuel consumption 4.7L/100km – 4.8L/100km TBC CO2 emissions 107g/km TBC PHEV electric range NA 100km (WLTP) target PHEV charging NA 11kW (AC), 50kW (DC)

Dimensions

This may surprise you given how different they look, but the 2025 and 2026 RAV4s are nigh on identical in size. The only change in size from the top-spec GR Sport model which has different bumpers, a wider track and is slightly lower than the rest of the range.

Toyota is yet to reveal bootspace figures for the new RAV4 models, but we aren’t expecting much change from the old model’s 542-580 litre space.

2025 Toyota RAV4 2026 Toyota RAV4 Length 4600mm 4600mm – 4645mm Width 1855mm 1855mm – 1880mm Height 1685mm 1680mm – 1685mm Wheelbase 2690mm 2690mm Bootspace 542 litres – 580 litres TBC (but likely very similar to the old model)

Conclusion: Should I wait for the new Toyota RAV4?

There’s no doubt that the new Toyota RAV4 is worthy of the step up in price compared with the outgoing model thanks to its added standard features across the range, new-feeling interior and revised model line-up. The first-time-for-Australia plug-in hybrid variants offer healthy performance and electric-only driving ranges and across the offering, it is sharper to drive as well.

However, while the new car is a step up, for many people the decision will likely depend on what sort of deals are available on the previous model to get them sold. If Toyota dealers are still famously tight on deals for the old RAV4, we’d be going to the new model. But if there’s room for bonuses and the price gap grows, you won’t feel shortchanged as it’s still an excellent and very fuel efficient mid-size SUV.