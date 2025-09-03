Toyota has confirmed its all-new, sixth-generation RAV4 will arrive in Australia in the first half of 2026, introducing two hybrid powertrains, new multimedia technology and advanced safety systems.

For the first time, Toyota will offer a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) locally, alongside its familiar hybrid range. The new GR Sport will headline the line-up as the performance-focused flagship, while the PHEV will also be available in the XSE grade, in both two-wheel drive (2WD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations.

Expanded Range and Powertrains

The six-grade line-up will include GX, GXL, XSE, Edge, Cruiser and the new GR Sport. Entry-level GX, mid-tier GXL and Cruiser will all be offered in both 2WD and AWD hybrid forms, producing 143kW from Toyota’s fifth-generation 2.5-litre hybrid system.

The AWD-only Edge retains its adventure-focused positioning, while the XSE adds premium features and will also be offered with the PHEV powertrain.

3

As the new flagship, the GR Sport PHEV AWD uses a sixth-generation 2.5-litre hybrid engine, front and rear electric motors and a 22.7kWh battery, producing a combined 227kW – the most powerful RAV4 to date. The system allows EV-only operation in some conditions and features GR-specific tuning, widened wheel track, upgraded dampers and a stiffer rear brace.

The XSE PHEV employs a single-motor front-drive system or dual-motor AWD set-up, with outputs of up to 200kW. Both PHEV variants also include a 1500W inverter to power small appliances.

Safety and Technology

All models will gain expanded Toyota Safety Sense, with new front cross-traffic alert, improved blind-spot monitoring and lane-trace assist. The pre-collision system now detects bicycles and motorcycles, while a three-dimensional panoramic monitor aids manoeuvring.

Toyota’s Arene-based multimedia system debuts in the RAV4, enabling faster processing, over-the-air updates and a new 10.5-inch interface with enhanced voice control. A 12.3-inch digital cluster is standard across the range.

A fresh colour palette includes Massive Grey, Urban Rock, Feverish Red, Dusty Bronze and Daintree Green, alongside carryover shades. Selected grades, including XSE, will offer two-tone black roof options.

Further specifications and pricing will be announced closer to launch, with the new RAV4 range set to broaden its appeal in a segment it has consistently dominated in Australia.

6