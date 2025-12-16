Geely has confirmed that its smallest electric model, the EX2 hatchback, will join the brand’s Australian range in the second half of 2026. The move marks Geely’s first entry into the compact city-car segment locally, broadening its EV offering beyond the larger EX5 and Starray hybrid models.

The EX2 sits on Geely’s Global Intelligent Electric Architecture (GEA), the same platform underpinning its other new-energy models. The company says the modular design allows the architecture to scale down effectively for city use while still supporting the safety and tech features of its larger vehicles.

1

Sized at 41035mm long and 1805mm wide, with a 2,650mm wheelbase, the EX2 is positioned as a space-efficient commuter car. Geely claims the cabin has been engineered to maximise storage, with more than 30 compartments, including a small front boot beneath the bonnet. Inside, the design leans heavily on touchscreen-based controls and connected features, while the driving experience is intended to prioritise manoeuvrability in tight urban environments.

The exterior takes a more playful approach than the brand’s existing Australian offerings, with simple body surfacing and pastel colour choices. A rounded front treatment—described by Geely as its “smile face” design—distinguishes the model from the sharper lines of the EX5 SUV.

2

In China, where the EX2 is sold as the Xingyuan (“Star Wish”), the car has become a major seller. It was the country’s top-selling vehicle across all categories in 2025, recording more than 400,000 sales in its first year on the market, including 50,000 units in September alone.

Australian specifications, battery range estimates, equipment levels and pricing will be announced closer to launch. With the EX2 set to sit at the base of Geely’s range, it is expected to play a key role in the brand’s push to offer more affordable EV options as competition intensifies in the entry-level segment.