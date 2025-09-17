Geely has launched its one of the cheapest plug-in hybrid SUVs in Australia, unveiling the EX5 EM-i – marketed in Australia as the Starray EM-i.

Deliveries will begin on October 1, 2025, with the entry-level Complete grade priced from $37,490 before on-road costs.

To entice early buyers, Geely is rolling out a ‘Premium Offer’, which includes either a 3.88 per cent comparison finance rate or three years (45,000km) of complimentary scheduled servicing. The deal also bundles a Mode 2 home charging cable and premium paint at no extra cost.

Customers who finalise their orders by September 30 and take delivery before November 30 will receive an additional incentive: a discount matching their deposit contribution of up to $1,000.

The debut marks the beginning of a global rollout, with launches confirmed for Poland, Indonesia, Thailand and Mexico before the end of 2025.

Powered by Geely’s EM-i Super Hybrid System, the Starray EM-i pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 160 kW electric motor. Together, they deliver up to 943 kilometres of total range (NEDC) and 83 kilometres of pure electric driving (WLTP). With a combined fuel consumption of 6.2L/100km and electricity use of 14.7kWh/100km, the system is engineered to minimise running costs while maximising efficiency.

Built on the company’s new Global Intelligent Electric Architecture (GEA), the SUV features a lightweight, highly efficient 11-in-1 hybrid drive unit – the first of its kind – along with a thermal efficiency rating of 46.5%.

Inside, the Starray EM-i highlights space and versatility. A long 2755mm wheelbase and 84.3 per cent space efficiency allow for a roomy cabin, complemented by more than 30 smart storage solutions. Boot capacity starts at 428 litres, expanding to 2065 litres with the rear seats folded. Comfort is enhanced with ergonomic nine-layer seat cushions offering heating and ventilation.

Geely’s design has already drawn global recognition, with the Starray EM-i winning the Red Dot Design Award, the Italian A’ Design Award, and the MUSE Design Platinum Prize.

Technology takes centre stage with the Flyme Auto intelligent cockpit, featuring a tri-screen setup that includes a 15.4-inch central display, a 10.2-inch instrument cluster, and a 13.8-inch head-up display. A premium 16-speaker Flyme Sound system with a 1000W amplifier and headrest speakers delivers cinema-grade audio, while dedicated modes adapt sound profiles for different driving situations.

Safety remains central to Geely’s pitch. The SUV integrates active driver-assist features such as lane departure warning, collision mitigation, lane-change assist and rear cross-traffic warning. A reinforced battery safety system and six-airbag configuration further bolster occupant protection.