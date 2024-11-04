Car Comparisons

WhichCar

Comparisons

2024 MG3 vs 2024 Suzuki Swift Hybrid: SPEC BATTLE!

Two models with very important offerings, providing the latest safety and technology at a price that’s potentially in reach of first-car buyers. But which is best?
4x4 Comparisons

2024 Lexus GX550 vs 2024 Toyota Prado: SPEC BATTLE!

The GX is on sale in Australia, so how does it line up against the incoming Prado?
4x4 Comparisons

2025 Ford Ranger PHEV vs BYD Shark: SPEC BATTLE!

Rocking the status quo! We line up the spec sheets of two plug-in hybrid utes en-route to Australia in 2025

9bea1dd1/2024 isuzu d max x rider mitsubishi triton glx edewar 240805 13 jpg
4x4 Comparisons

2024 Mitsubishi Triton GLX+ vs 2024 Isuzu D-MAX X-Rider

How does the new Triton compare to the popular D-MAX? We line up two mid-spec models to find out
785b1e92/2024 toyota prado v landcruiser 300 series whichcar australia png
4x4 Comparisons

2025 Toyota Prado vs LandCruiser 300 Series: SPEC BATTLE!

What are the differences between these two large frame-based off-roaders?
b02f1c59/2024 ford ranger wildtrak x toyota hilux gr sport hero jpg
4x4 Comparisons

2024 Ford Ranger Wildtrak vs Toyota HiLux GR Sport comparison review

Ford and Toyota apply the lippy to their big-selling utes to attract the buying public
dc5d2528/2024 mitsubishi triton v 2023 mitsubishi triton spec battle whichcar australia png
4x4 Comparisons

2024 Mitsubishi Triton vs old 2023 Triton: SPEC BATTLE!

How do the specifications and features for the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton stack up against the outgoing ute?
17cc3298/2024 toyota rav4 hybrid nissan x trail e power kia sportage gt line hybrid honda cr v ehev hybrid group 5 edewar 240419 jpg
Comparisons

Toyota RAV4 hybrid vs Nissan X-Trail e-Power vs Kia Sportage hybrid vs Honda CR-V e:HEV comparison review

We rate the leading hybrid medium SUVs from four major stables.
92c30e8b/volvo ex30 2025 1600 50 jpg
Comparisons

2024 Volvo EX30 vs 2025 Kia EV3 - SPEC BATTLE

The small SUV class has two new electric contenders that major on style and cost around $60K. But which is superior for room, performance and range?
2eae1a14/2024 toyota prado 250 v prado 150 whichcar australia png
4x4 Comparisons

All-New 2024 Toyota Prado vs 2023 Prado: SPEC BATTLE!

The upcoming 250 series Prado has seen a price hike, so let's find out how it compares to the 150 series it replaces
633b22ae/2024 toyota landcruiser 300 gr sport v nissan patrol warrior edewar 240417 5 jpg
4x4 Comparisons

2024 Nissan Patrol Warrior vs Toyota LandCruiser GR Sport: Off-road review

The kings of off-road wagons go head-to-head on the tracks
5f54211e/2024 ford ranger xlt mitsubishi triton gls toyota hilux sr group 36 jpg
4x4 Comparisons

2024 Mitsubishi Triton GLS vs Ford Ranger XLT vs Toyota HiLux SR comparison review

Can the all-new Mitsubishi Triton challenge the huge-selling class leaders for top 4x4 dual-cab honours? We pitch it against Ranger and HiLux
52d41731/2024 wheels best electric vehicle over 80k png
Comparisons

2024 Best Electric Car Over $80K: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N v Kia EV9

If naming the finest EV above $80K kinda sounds like an EV of the Year nod, you’re not wrong
65e617ef/2024 wheels best electric luxury small suv jpg
Comparisons

2024 Best Electric Small Luxury SUV: BMW iX1 v Volvo XC40

Transplanting EV gubbins into formerly fossil-fuelled bodies is still in vogue, but does it provide a compelling alternative to dedicated EVs?
80971858/2024 wheels best electric luxury medium suv png
Comparisons

2024 Best Electric Midsize Luxury SUV: BMW iX3 v Genesis GV70 Electrified

Forget showy electric SUVs; this twin test is about making the jump to electrons as easy as possible. But one is far more luxurious than the other…
b1e314fd/2024 wheels best electric large suv png
Comparisons

2024 Best Electric Large SUV: Audi Q8 E-Tron v BMW iX v Kia EV9

Kia impresses with its large electric SUV, punching well above its class
4718175e/2024 wheels best electric performance car png
Comparisons

2024 Best Electric Performance Car: Abarth 500e v Audi E-Tron GT v Ford Mustang Mach-E v Hyundai Ioniq 5 N v Porsche Taycan

EVs have always been fast, but what about fun? These five might just win you over
11fd19d6/2024 wheels best electric luxury sedan under 100k png
Comparisons

2024 Best Electric Luxury Sedan under $100K: BMW i4 v Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 has ambitions of segment glory, but can the flagship variant break through a blockade formed by the most affordable BMW i4?
f5771975/2024 wheels best electric luxury sedan over 100k png
Comparisons

2024 Best Electric Luxury Sedan over $100K: BMW i7

How Bavaria mastered the most convincing implementation of the electric drivetrain
fdab1926/2024 wheels best electric vehicle under 80k mg4 2 png
Comparisons

2024 Best Electric Car (Under $80K): MG4

Here are the podium positions in the sub-$80K class of the most exhaustive electric vehicle test in Australian history
c9541889/2024 wheels best electric small car under 40k 3 png
Comparisons

2024 Best Small Electric Car Under $40K: MG4 Excite 51

They say EVs aren't affordable; BYD, GWM and MG say different – and one of Australia's cheapest cars is notable for more than just its price
fc611928/2024 wheels best electric small car under 50k 60k png
Comparisons

2024 Best Small Electric Car $50-60K: Cupra Born

Stylish five-door practicality, rear-drive dynamics, and impressive range are the promise as Spain and China go head to head
83881739/2024 wheels best electric small car 40k 50k 2 png
Comparisons

2024 Best Small Electric Car $40-50K: MG4 Excite/Essence 64

It's BYD v GWM v MG round two as China continues its domination of the most affordable EVs around. And the same car comes to the fore.
009b1a06/2024 wheels best electric small suv hyundai kona png
Comparisons

2024 Best Electric Small SUV: Hyundai Kona

Hyundai's second-generation electric Kona faces up to BYD's popular Atto 3 and two French rivals.