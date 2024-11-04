Car Comparisons
2024 MG3 vs 2024 Suzuki Swift Hybrid: SPEC BATTLE!
Two models with very important offerings, providing the latest safety and technology at a price that’s potentially in reach of first-car buyers. But which is best?
2024 Lexus GX550 vs 2024 Toyota Prado: SPEC BATTLE!
The GX is on sale in Australia, so how does it line up against the incoming Prado?
2025 Ford Ranger PHEV vs BYD Shark: SPEC BATTLE!
Rocking the status quo! We line up the spec sheets of two plug-in hybrid utes en-route to Australia in 2025
2024 Mitsubishi Triton GLX+ vs 2024 Isuzu D-MAX X-Rider
How does the new Triton compare to the popular D-MAX? We line up two mid-spec models to find out
2025 Toyota Prado vs LandCruiser 300 Series: SPEC BATTLE!
What are the differences between these two large frame-based off-roaders?
2024 Ford Ranger Wildtrak vs Toyota HiLux GR Sport comparison review
Ford and Toyota apply the lippy to their big-selling utes to attract the buying public
2024 Mitsubishi Triton vs old 2023 Triton: SPEC BATTLE!
How do the specifications and features for the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton stack up against the outgoing ute?
Toyota RAV4 hybrid vs Nissan X-Trail e-Power vs Kia Sportage hybrid vs Honda CR-V e:HEV comparison review
We rate the leading hybrid medium SUVs from four major stables.
2024 Volvo EX30 vs 2025 Kia EV3 - SPEC BATTLE
The small SUV class has two new electric contenders that major on style and cost around $60K. But which is superior for room, performance and range?
All-New 2024 Toyota Prado vs 2023 Prado: SPEC BATTLE!
The upcoming 250 series Prado has seen a price hike, so let's find out how it compares to the 150 series it replaces
2024 Nissan Patrol Warrior vs Toyota LandCruiser GR Sport: Off-road review
The kings of off-road wagons go head-to-head on the tracks
2024 Mitsubishi Triton GLS vs Ford Ranger XLT vs Toyota HiLux SR comparison review
Can the all-new Mitsubishi Triton challenge the huge-selling class leaders for top 4x4 dual-cab honours? We pitch it against Ranger and HiLux
2024 Best Electric Car Over $80K: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N v Kia EV9
If naming the finest EV above $80K kinda sounds like an EV of the Year nod, you’re not wrong
2024 Best Electric Small Luxury SUV: BMW iX1 v Volvo XC40
Transplanting EV gubbins into formerly fossil-fuelled bodies is still in vogue, but does it provide a compelling alternative to dedicated EVs?
2024 Best Electric Midsize Luxury SUV: BMW iX3 v Genesis GV70 Electrified
Forget showy electric SUVs; this twin test is about making the jump to electrons as easy as possible. But one is far more luxurious than the other…
2024 Best Electric Large SUV: Audi Q8 E-Tron v BMW iX v Kia EV9
Kia impresses with its large electric SUV, punching well above its class
2024 Best Electric Performance Car: Abarth 500e v Audi E-Tron GT v Ford Mustang Mach-E v Hyundai Ioniq 5 N v Porsche Taycan
EVs have always been fast, but what about fun? These five might just win you over
2024 Best Electric Luxury Sedan under $100K: BMW i4 v Polestar 2
The Polestar 2 has ambitions of segment glory, but can the flagship variant break through a blockade formed by the most affordable BMW i4?
2024 Best Electric Luxury Sedan over $100K: BMW i7
How Bavaria mastered the most convincing implementation of the electric drivetrain
2024 Best Electric Car (Under $80K): MG4
Here are the podium positions in the sub-$80K class of the most exhaustive electric vehicle test in Australian history
2024 Best Small Electric Car Under $40K: MG4 Excite 51
They say EVs aren't affordable; BYD, GWM and MG say different – and one of Australia's cheapest cars is notable for more than just its price
2024 Best Small Electric Car $50-60K: Cupra Born
Stylish five-door practicality, rear-drive dynamics, and impressive range are the promise as Spain and China go head to head
2024 Best Small Electric Car $40-50K: MG4 Excite/Essence 64
It's BYD v GWM v MG round two as China continues its domination of the most affordable EVs around. And the same car comes to the fore.
2024 Best Electric Small SUV: Hyundai Kona
Hyundai's second-generation electric Kona faces up to BYD's popular Atto 3 and two French rivals.