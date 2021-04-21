Latest News
Have you got your hands on MOTOR’s April issue yet?
Richard Parry-Jones, a Ford engineering icon, has died
2021 Nismo GT-R revealed, Australian plans under evaluation
New Porsche 911 Turbo pricing and features
Porsche 918 hypercar replacement? Not before 2025
Pagani Huayra R unleashed with ferocious 615kW atmo V12
Vale Sabine Schmitz (1969-2021)
2021 Shelby Super Snake revealed with 615kW
Legendary F1 Commentator Murray Walker dies age 97
AMG confirms new SL Roadster testing with 'spy' pics
Reviews
- Events
2021 Toyota GR Yaris unleashed on the MOTOR Shootout
It’s the car of the moment, but how does Toyota’s star athlete handle the track?
- Events
2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S takes on the MOTOR Shootout
Can the quickest car we’ve ever timed in a straight line also make an impression on track? We strap Karl Reindler into the hot seat to find out
- Performance COTY
Performance Car of the Year 2021: the track test
Records are demolished in the fastest and most powerful PCOTY field ever
- Performance COTY
Performance Car of the Year 2021: the road test
The Victorian high country provides the 2021 PCOTY field with the perfect real-world test
- Performance COTY
All the crazy numbers from Performance Car of the Year 2021
PCOTY returns landmark numbers, geek out on all of it here
- Features
Ford Falcon BA-BF Buyer's Guide
The birthplace of Australia’s greatest engine, and the modern equivalent of the herculean VL Turbo
- Features
How the Boxster saved Porsche 25 years ago
Brilliance often springs from necessity. When Porsche’s survival was on the line 25 years ago, enter its saviour: the Boxster
- Reviews
2021 Porsche 911 992 GT3 review
How do you improve on virtual perfection?
- Features
No compromise: Andreas Preuninger talks the future of Porsche's GT cars
Andreas Preuninger lays down the law on preserving Porsche’s GT car purity
Which V8 super SUV is quickest? We find out
Meet Larry Caplin, the world’s fastest dentist
Toyota GR Yaris AP4 co-drive
How Apex Design brings world class race tracks to life
- Reviews
2021 Toyota GR Yaris Rallye review
The full-fat GR Yaris Rallye finally lands Down Under, but does it live up to the hype?
- Reviews
2021 Porsche 911 Turbo track review
Porsche's autobahn missile scores a sportier edge
- Reviews
2021 Lexus LC500 Convertible review
Enright’s not a big drop-top fan, but could he be a convert to the LC500?
- Car Comparisons
2021 Audi RS Q3 v Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S comparison review
Things gets heated fast as these baby SUVs fight for their place in the performance car world
2021 Bentley Continental GT V8 review
2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 4MATIC+ coupe review
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S review
2021 BMW M2 CS manual review
Comparisons
- Car Comparisons
$35k fun car face-off: Toyota 86 vs Ford Fiesta ST comparison review
You've got $35k and want to have as much fun as possible? RWD flat-four or turbo-triple front-drive?
- Car Comparisons
2021 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S v BMW M2 Competition comparison test
With 310kW, AMG’s new CLA45 S ‘coupe’ packs some serious turbocharged punch – but enough to knock-off one of MOTOR’s favourite cars?
- Car Comparisons
2021 Audi RS7 vs BMW M850i comparison review
Audi’s RS7 Sportback moves into a new realm of purpose and performance, but can it measure up to BMW’s M850i Gran Coupe?
- Car Comparisons
Can the Toyota Yaris GR dethrone the Honda Civic Type R?
It’s the reigning champion versus the precocious upstart. Only one will be left standing
Summit meeting: Audi RS5 coupe v Mercedes-AMG C63 S coupe
Ford Focus ST vs Renault Megane RS300 Trophy comparison
BMW M8 Competition v Porsche 911 turbo S comparison
Porsche Macan Turbo vs Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S comparison
Performance Car of the Year 2021
- Performance COTY
Why the Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro won PCOTY
Or why Porsche didn’t win yet again
- Performance COTY
Ford Fiesta ST bounds into 4th at MOTOR's 2021 PCOTY
Baby hot hatch grows into a giant killer
- Performance COTY
Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0 finishes 5th at PCOTY 2021
Dynamic brilliance hampered by long-legged ’box
- Performance COTY
Behind the scenes at MOTOR Performance Car of the Year 2021
Kirby gets his first PCOTY invite and spends the week wrangling walkie talkies. Cruel. We also made him keep notes
Audi R8 V10 Performance sings into 6th place at MOTOR's 2021 PCOTY
BMW's M550i xDrive glides into 7th place at MOTOR's 2021 PCOTY
Toyota GR Yaris finishes 8th at MOTOR's 2021 PCOTY
Audi's RS6 wonder wagon finishes 9th at MOTOR's 2021 PCOTY