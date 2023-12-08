New Car Production and Delivery Delays
Toyota Wait Times In 2023: How long are Toyota’s delivery delays?
Your model-by-model guide to estimated wait times on a new Toyota
Volkswagen Tiguan all-wheel-drive models back in stock, 2024 changes detailed
Volkswagen Australia has announced it has 1400 five-seat Tiguan AWDs available imminently, ahead of a minor update due soon
Hyundai i30 N and i20 N orders re-open in Australia!
Orders for Euro-built i30 N and i20 N hatches resume
Toyota tells customers "there is no need to pay over the odds"
Toyota customers should not accept dealer mark-ups when buying a brand-new vehicle, says exec
Skoda's semiconductor shortage stops: Blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alerts return
Every new Skoda sold in Australia from later this year will again be fitted with blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alerts as standard, joining other tech updates
Sunroof-less 2023 Hyundai Tucson opened to new buyers with reduced wait time
Hyundai is offering a non-sunroof Tucson Highlander special as supply issues continue to bite – but it is only available for a limited time
2023 Toyota C-HR sold out, order holders pointed to all-new model
Toyota has halted orders of its current C-HR small SUV, with the next-gen version more than six months away from local showrooms
Nissan Ariya electric SUV still no closer to Australia, could arrive next year
The all-electric Nissan Ariya will arrive in Australia no earlier than 2024, with global demand and no local regulation still to blame
2023 GWM Tank 300 petrol on sale in Australia, hybrid delayed
A more-affordable petrol-only GWM Tank 300 has been announced, with deliveries to commence before the hybrid variants
2023 Honda Civic Type R wait times cut by ‘up to nine months’
Honda’s Aussie arm has managed to secure an extra 500 examples of the Civic Type R
2023 Kia Sportage GT-Line orders temporarily paused due to chip shortage
Kia Australia has temporarily paused orders for the flagship Sportage due to several component shortages
Lexus NX450h+ plug-in hybrid pulled off-sale after two-year-plus wait time
Lexus Australia has paused order books for the NX450h+ plug-in hybrid SUV, with the last buyers required to wait at least two years
Ford wait times in 2023: How long are Ford’s delivery delays?
Your model-by-model guide to estimated wait times on a new Ford in 2023
Mitsubishi wait times in 2023: How long are Mitsubishi's delivery delays?
Your model-by-model guide to estimated wait times on a new Mitsubishi in 2023
Hyundai wait times in 2023: How long are Hyundai’s delivery delays?
Your model-by-model guide to estimated wait times on a new Hyundai in 2023
Kia wait times in 2023: How long are Kia’s delivery delays?
Your model-by-model guide to estimated wait times on a new Kia in 2023
2023 Ford Ranger and Everest lose equipment as semiconductor chip shortage bites
The imminent 'MY2023.5' updates for the latest-generation Ford Ranger and Everest will introduce new features – but anti-theft tech has been omitted
Nissan wait times in 2023: How long are Nissan’s delivery delays?
Your model-by-model guide to estimated wait times on a new Nissan in 2023
New car delays: Which top 20 models are affected?
So you want to buy a new car, but don't want to wait or lose out on features? Here's the lowdown on what's happening with the market's key players
Mazda wait times in 2023: How long are Mazda's delivery delays?
Your model-by-model guide to estimated wait times on a new Mazda in 2023
Subaru wait times in 2023: How long are Subaru’s delivery delays?
Your model-by-model guide to estimated wait times on a new Subaru in 2023
MG wait times in 2023: How long are MG’s delivery delays?
Your model-by-model guide to estimated wait times on a new MG in 2023
The Ineos Grenadier ute is due in Australia this year – if all goes to plan
The double-cab ute version of the incoming Ineos Grenadier off-roader should launch in Australia this year
Isuzu wait times in 2022: How long are Isuzu’s delivery delays?
Your model-by-model guide to estimated wait times on a new Isuzu in 2022