MG ZS
The MG ZS range features a versatile lineup of budget-friendly family-friendly SUVs catering to various needs. Engineered in Britain under the umbrella of SAIC, China's automotive giant, the ZS series shines as some of MG's Australian best-sellers.
New MG ZS HYBRID+: Economical, powerful, compelling
MG’s introduced two new variants of its popular compact SUV model ZS – the ZS HYBRID+ Excite and the ZS HYBRID+ Essence – with attractive pricing and a fuel-efficient new hybrid powertrain.
2024 MG ZS Excite Quick Review
It’s definitely cheap, but let's see if this small SUV is also cheerful
2023 Best Small SUV Under $25K: Hyundai Venue
It's still possible – just – to buy a brand-new SUV for less than $25,000. Of the slim budget offerings around, it's a Hyundai that stands out.
2023 MG ZS, ZST, EV review: Full range detailed
Everything you need to know about the MG ZS range, one of Australia's most affordable cars in both its petrol and electric forms. It's popular, too.
Mazda CX-3 Maxx v MG ZS Essence comparison review
Can the best-selling Mazda CX-3 hold its own against value-driven Chinese newcomer, the MG ZS?
News
News
2025 MG ZS: hybrid power and more features
Next-gen 2025 MG ZS to land on Australian shores before the year is out
News
All-new 2025 MG ZS & HS due in Australia within six months
New-generation versions of the MG ZS small SUV and MG HS midsize SUV will arrive in local showrooms by Christmas with non-plug-in hybrid options to become available for the first time
Advice
Australia’s cheapest cars: 6 new cars under $25,000
Nowadays it's slim-pickings if you want to purchase a brand-new car on a used-car budget
News
MG Australia slashes drive-away prices for MG3, ZS & HS models
Drive-away prices for MG’s best-selling vehicles in Australia – including the ZS small SUV and MG3 hatch – have fallen by up to $6000
These were Australia's top 10 best-selling cars in 2023
2025 MG ZS revealed: Exclusive renders and design patent filing
Australian test reveals real-world fuel efficiency of nine new cars including RAV4, MG ZS, X-Trail
MG hints at future line-up: New MG3, HS, ZS and more