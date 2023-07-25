2023 Best Small SUV Under $25K: Hyundai Venue

Finding anything under $25,000 RRP is a much bigger ask than it used to be. And when it’s the hot-selling SUV segment, well, it’s even harder. Our quest for the best budget SUV focuses not just on price. While that’s a good place to start, a quick delve into the entry-level models of these ranges reveals a very skinny safety checklist, or too much penny-pinching when you compare it to the next model up. In some cases that ejected the brand altogether (Suzuki, we’re looking at you). We also had to skip the Mazda CX-3. While you can get the Neo Sport for under $25,000, it’s not an auto – and, given the sheer number of autos bought, a manual just wouldn’t be true to the spirit of this comparison. That left us with a just a trio of models to realistically consider. 108 JUMP AHEAD Hyundai Venue (from $24,000)

Kia Stonic S (from $23,790)

MG ZS Excite (from $23,990)

🥇 WINNER Hyundai Venue The Venue rolled into the market a little late in mid 2019 – although not as late as its cousin, the Stonic – and immediately impressed with its boxy Minecraft vibe and cool interior. What we liked Good ride and handling

Decent interior space

Unique styling Not so much... Engine refinement when pushed

Fairly slow acceleration

Plastic steering wheel It costs from $24,000 in auto form before on-roads (or save a bit of cash by opting for a manual gearbox).

There are a couple of nice touches here, such as matching wireless smartphone integration with wireless charging (the latter new for 2023), but it’s an otherwise fairly basic specification, right down to the small wheels and less-than-grippy tyres. It looks alright, though, and the small wheels don’t look as silly as you might expect on an upright vehicle like the Venue. 108 A 1.6-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder provides the power and the six-speed automatic is one of the few hold-outs for torque converter autos left in the current Hyundai range. With 90kW and 151Nm to move less than 1200kg of car, it’s sprightly off the mark but fairly slow beyond that. The last time we drove a Venue, we registered an average 7.9L/100km against an official 7.2L/100km result, which is a touch high for such a small car. Handling is tidy and the ride for front seat passengers more than acceptable while the rear is fine until the road gets a bit messy. 108 It’s a tiny car at just over four metres, so its interior space is a little surprising. An 180cm adult can fit comfortably behind their own driving position, and there are two USB-C ports to keep a couple of devices charged. Nothing else, though.

The boot is also more useful than expected. It will swallow 355 litres of cargo and has tie-down points, a cargo cover, a single bag hook, and a decent loading aperture. It also has a movable floor so you can either hide things under it or lower it for taller loads. You can purchase servicing for the Venue up front for three years ($857), four years ($1316) or five years ($1575). It’s not the cheapest but it’s not terribly expensive, either. 108 2023 Hyundai Venue features 15-inch alloys Cruise control Wireless Apple CarPlay Wireless Android Auto 8.0-inch touchscreen Four speaker stereo Cloth interior Wireless charging USB-A and USB-C ports Air-conditioning Reversing camera Hyundai Venue Safety - 4 star (ANCAP, 2019) Six airbags ABS Stability & traction controls Forward AEB Lane keep assist Auto high beam Hyundai Venue Ownership Warranty Five years/unlimited km Servicing interval 12 months/15,000km 5 years servicing cost $1575 ($315 per year) ⬆️ Back to top MORE All Hyundai Venue News & Reviews MORE Everything Hyundai 108 Kia Stonic S The Stonic is based on the slightly cheaper but better-equipped Rio S that looks remarkably similar despite Kia telling us the panels are all different. What we liked Good ride and handling

Comfortable interior

Long warranty Not so much... Tiny boot

Weedy, coarse engine

Too much scratchy plastic As with the Venue, you can buy a manual to save the most money but here we’re focused on the S auto that costs $23,790 before on-road charges are added.

Steel wheels with dodgy-looking hubcaps aren’t a terrific start, but the Stonic is a bit more than that. The specification is a partial cut and paste of the Venue, which speaks to the two companies’ very close relationship, though the Kia runs with a slightly smaller, 1.4-litre engine – with performance politely described as adequate. 108 It does ride nicely enough and the handling contains no surprises. The torsion beam rear end is pretty standard down at this end of the market but is well-tuned for all but the worst of urban surfaces. Occupant space is pretty good for a car just over four metres long. Front-seat passengers have plenty of storage and two cupholders, while the rear seat passengers have to fight over a USB-A port and perhaps bring a box as an armrest because there isn’t one. The boot is also tiddly at 332 litres. While not the smallest in its class or on this page, there’s not much space in there for anything more than a weekly shop. 108 The five-star safety rating was applied 2017 so is going to expire at the end of next year (2024). The Rio and Stonic are so similar they share the ANCAP score. Servicing averages out at $413 per year, which is not at all cheap for a car like this when Toyota does it for not much over half for just about anything it sells. The seven-year warranty is a winner, though. 2023 Kia Stonic S features 15-inch steel wheels Cruise control Wireless Apple CarPlay Wireless Android Auto 8.0-inch touchscreen Four speaker stereo Cloth interior Air-conditioning Reversing camera 2023 Kia Stonic S Safety - 5 star (ANCAP, 2017) Six airbags ABS Stability & traction controls Forward AEB Lane keep assist Auto high beam 2023 Kia Stonic S Ownership Warranty 7 year/unlimited km warranty Service interval 12 months/15,000km 7-year servicing cost $2895 ($413 per year) ⬆️ Back to top MORE All KIA Stonic News & Reviews MORE Everything KIA 108 MG ZS Excite The ZS is not the last word in style, safety or refinement, but MG’s smallest SUV is the roomiest car here by a large margin. What we liked Really, really roomy inside

Good value proposition

Long 7-year warranty Not so much... Safety seems lacking

The drive is spongy and wayward

Service scheduling at 10,000km What you’re getting for your $23,990 drive-away spend is space – enough to comfortably fit four adults. The interior design is derivative but quite classy.