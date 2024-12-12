Toyota
Starting as the automotive division of a weaving loom business, Toyota is one of the world's largest automakers with a rich history dating back to 1937. Renowned for its commitment to quality and reliability, Toyota has established itself as a global leader in the industry.
Shortly after its inception, the Japanese company introduced the Toyota Corolla in 1967. This global icon hasn’t slowed in popularity since it was crowned the world’s best-selling car in 2022.
Other notable models include the best-selling Toyota RAV4 and off-road hero the Toyota Landcruiser.
2025 Toyota Tundra Limited: 790Nm beast put to the test!
The right-hand drive Tundra has landed at local dealers, providing a full-size pick-up alternative to the big three American brands
2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado review
Toyota Australia has launched its 2025 Prado and fittingly, it did so in the Northern Territory in Kakadu National Park.
We take Toyota's premier off-roader on and off the trail.
2024 Lexus GX550 vs 2024 Toyota Prado: SPEC BATTLE!
The GX is on sale in Australia, so how does it line up against the incoming Prado?
2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid Review: First Australian drive
Toyota's new hybrid Camry finds itself no longer a fixture at the festival of the unexceptional.
2025 Toyota Prado vs LandCruiser 300 Series: SPEC BATTLE!
What are the differences between these two large frame-based off-roaders?
2024 Toyota HiLux SR5 48V review
Is the HiLux SR5 better with a bit of a boost provided by V-Active tech?
Save money by kitting out a lower-spec Toyota HiLux with ARB gear
Top-spec models are more expensive and often harder to get, but opt for a lower-spec unit and you could save thousands ... even after giving it the ARB treatment
2024 Ford Ranger Wildtrak vs Toyota HiLux GR Sport comparison review
Ford and Toyota apply the lippy to their big-selling utes to attract the buying public
COTY
Wheels COTY 2024-25: Top Six
After a gruelling testing regime at Lang Lang Proving Ground in Victoria, 25 contenders were whittled down to the final six reviewed here.
2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: TOYOTA CAMRY ASCENT SPORT
The reason this Toyota is Australia’s most popular sedan, our ubiquitous taxi, and is now employed by more ride-share drivers than any other vehicle, is easy to understand.
2025 Toyota Prado gets five-star ANCAP safety rating
Top safety score for the all-new Prado
Refreshed 2025 Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series set for Q2 arrival
Toyota’s family-friendly off-road wagon gets biggest update since its 2021 launch
New Small SUVs coming to Australia in 2025
New large SUVs coming to Australia in 2025
2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado: Everything you need to know
2025 Toyota Supra Track Edition: Final version arriving next year
BYD Shark 6 and Kia Tasman Utes Compared: Are They Bigger Than the Ford Ranger?
Sometimes bigger IS better - here's how the BYD Shark and Kia Tasman, two ambitious new entrants to the ute market, measure up against some of the segment's most popular pickups
CELICA RETURNS! Toyota exec confirms coupe's comeback and talks next GR86
"I'm not sure if it's okay to say this in a public forum, but we're doing the Celica!"
New Electric Cars for Australia: Every EV for 2024 & beyond ⚡
The EV revolution is gaining strength in Australia, which means greater diversity and choice for buyers
What is the towing capacity of the new Prado?
Wondering if the 250 Series Toyota Prado will tow your boat/caravan/earthmover? Here are the critical numbers!
2025 Toyota Tundra: Everything you need to know
2025 Toyota Tundra Price & Specifications
2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado: Toyota changes ordering process
2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado: Full specs and features list
Toyota is rooted in Japan’s once-booming textile industry as a producer of weaving looms.
The dedicated car company was formed in 1933 as a division of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, with its first A1 passenger car and G1 truck produced in 1935.
Toyota’s first mass-production model, the Model AA, was launched in 1936, and was heavily influenced by 1930s Chevrolets – with some parts even interchangeable.
Since then, Toyota has forged itself into the world’s largest car company (as of 2021) with its legacy resting gently on ubiquitous models such as Corolla, Camry, Hilux, LandCruiser and RAV4.
Toyota’s Australian line-up currently includes Yaris and Corolla hatches, Camry and Corolla sedans, and the Yaris Cross, CH-R, RAV4, Kluger, Fortuner, Prado and LandCruiser 300 SUVs.
Current utes and vans offered include the hot-selling Toyota Hilux and LandCruiser 70 utes plus HiAce and Granvia vans. Toyota GR Yaris, GR Supra and the highly anticipated GR Corolla form Toyota’s multi-pronged sports car approach.