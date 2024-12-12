Starting as the automotive division of a weaving loom business, Toyota is one of the world's largest automakers with a rich history dating back to 1937. Renowned for its commitment to quality and reliability, Toyota has established itself as a global leader in the industry.

Shortly after its inception, the Japanese company introduced the Toyota Corolla in 1967. This global icon hasn’t slowed in popularity since it was crowned the world’s best-selling car in 2022.

Other notable models include the best-selling Toyota RAV4 and off-road hero the Toyota Landcruiser.