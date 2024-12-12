WhichCar
Starting as the automotive division of a weaving loom business, Toyota is one of the world's largest automakers with a rich history dating back to 1937. Renowned for its commitment to quality and reliability, Toyota has established itself as a global leader in the industry.

Shortly after its inception, the Japanese company introduced the Toyota Corolla in 1967. This global icon hasn’t slowed in popularity since it was crowned the world’s best-selling car in 2022.

Other notable models include the best-selling Toyota RAV4 and off-road hero the Toyota Landcruiser.

About Toyota

Toyota is rooted in Japan’s once-booming textile industry as a producer of weaving looms.

The dedicated car company was formed in 1933 as a division of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, with its first A1 passenger car and G1 truck produced in 1935.

Toyota’s first mass-production model, the Model AA, was launched in 1936, and was heavily influenced by 1930s Chevrolets – with some parts even interchangeable.

Since then, Toyota has forged itself into the world’s largest car company (as of 2021) with its legacy resting gently on ubiquitous models such as Corolla, Camry, Hilux, LandCruiser and RAV4.

Toyota’s Australian line-up currently includes Yaris and Corolla hatches, Camry and Corolla sedans, and the Yaris Cross, CH-R, RAV4, Kluger, Fortuner, Prado and LandCruiser 300 SUVs.

Current utes and vans offered include the hot-selling Toyota Hilux and LandCruiser 70 utes plus HiAce and Granvia vans. Toyota GR Yaris, GR Supra and the highly anticipated GR Corolla form Toyota’s multi-pronged sports car approach.

