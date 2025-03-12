Toyota bZ4X: Car giant’s first EV in Australia gets a fresh update

Toyota has revealed the mid-life facelift for its bZ4X electric mid-size SUV with freshened styling and more range thanks to a larger battery - due on sale in Australia in the fourth quarter of this year.
Centre of the updated bZ4X is a larger 74.7kWh battery, which is joined by more powerful motors: the front-wheel drive model now makes 165kW (up from 150kW) and the all-wheel drive a much healthier 252kW (up 92kW on the pre-facelifted model).
Because of the extra power, the all-wheel drive model’s 0-100km/h time is now just 5.1 seconds.
Along with the increase in battery size, the bZ4X’s battery thermal control and pre-conditioning have been upgraded for better charging in cold temperatures, and AC charging up to 22kW is now available - the DC fast charging limit of 150kW remains the same as before.
Overall, the WLTP-rated range for the front-wheel drive bZ4X in European-spec has increased to 573km - Australian specifications are yet to be confirmed.
The all-wheel drive bZ4X’s towing capacity in Europe has also been doubled to 1,500kg.
European models have also added a new 57.7kWh battery option with a 123kW front-wheel drive layout, but that’s yet to be confirmed for Australia.
Elsewhere in the bZ4X update is a new front end that fits in with other new Toyotas such as the new Camry and the company’s latest ‘Hammerhead’ design language, while the wheels and rear end have also been updated.
The interior has gained a new 14.0-inch touchscreen, as well as a new centre console design with dual wireless phone chargers.
Toyota has also reportedly improved the suspension setting and bodywork, giving the bZ4X lower road noise levels and improved comfort and driving dynamics.
Toyota has confirmed that the facelifted bZ4X will launch in Australia in the fourth quarter of 2025, with local pricing and specifications to be announced before then.
