Toyota bZ4X: Car giant’s first EV in Australia gets a fresh update

Toyota has revealed the mid-life facelift for its bZ4X electric mid-size SUV with freshened styling and more range thanks to a larger battery - due on sale in Australia in the fourth quarter of this year.

Centre of the updated bZ4X is a larger 74.7kWh battery, which is joined by more powerful motors: the front-wheel drive model now makes 165kW (up from 150kW) and the all-wheel drive a much healthier 252kW (up 92kW on the pre-facelifted model).

Because of the extra power, the all-wheel drive model’s 0-100km/h time is now just 5.1 seconds.

Along with the increase in battery size, the bZ4X’s battery thermal control and pre-conditioning have been upgraded for better charging in cold temperatures, and AC charging up to 22kW is now available - the DC fast charging limit of 150kW remains the same as before.