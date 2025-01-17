Jake Williams

One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.

Jake has been writing about cars since 2017 with stints at Chasing Cars, CarsGuide and DiscoverAuto, and continues to be his family’s biggest automotive know-it-all.

Instagram: @picsfromamotoringjournalist