Jake Williams

Kia bids farewell to the Cerato with the new K4
Kia’s K4 small sedan has been launched in Australia armed with a clean sheet design, a new platform and more technology than the Cerato it replaces.
Peugeot launches new hybrid SUV in Australia
The third-generation Peugeot 3008 range has gone on sale in Australia with an all-hybrid lineup.
ANCAP reveals safest cars it tested in 2024
Australian safety organisation ANCAP has announced the highest safety scores of cars it tested in 2024, with a family favourite at the top of the list.
Kia’s first dedicated EV shows off new styling, greater range
The Kia EV6 is getting a mid-life nip and tuck with updated styling and a larger battery, which is due in Australia in the second quarter of 2025.
Mazda’s CX-80 SUV stars with new safety rating
Bigger families on the look for a large seven-seat SUV will be buoyed by the new safety rating for the Mazda CX-80 from Australia’s independent new car assessor.
Wheels newly crowned COTY winner unveils a special drift edition
A new special ‘drift edition’ of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N – which was recently named Wheels Car of the Year 2024-25 – has been revealed in collaboration with legendary Japanese drift driver Keiichi Tsuchiya
New GR Yaris M Concept: A preview of Toyota’s sports car plans?
Rumours that Toyota will launch a new-generation MR-2 in the coming years have been bolstered by a mid-engined concept car based on the GR Yaris hot hatchback
Your next Mercedes-Benz wants to talk about that restaurant you like
The coming Mercedes-Benz CLA will use Google AI assistance as part of the brand’s updated MBUX Virtual Assistant, letting users carry on a conversation about where the best oysters, for example, can be found in cities around the world…