Jake Williams

One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.

Jake has been writing about cars since 2017 with stints at Chasing Cars, CarsGuide and DiscoverAuto, and continues to be his family’s biggest automotive know-it-all.

News

Kia bids farewell to the Cerato with the new K4

Kia’s K4 small sedan has been launched in Australia armed with a clean sheet design, a new platform and more technology than the Cerato it replaces.
News

Peugeot launches new hybrid SUV in Australia

The third-generation Peugeot 3008 range has gone on sale in Australia with an all-hybrid lineup.
News

ANCAP reveals safest cars it tested in 2024

Australian safety organisation ANCAP has announced the highest safety scores of cars it tested in 2024, with a family favourite at the top of the list.
News

Kia’s first dedicated EV shows off new styling, greater range

The Kia EV6 is getting a mid-life nip and tuck with updated styling and a larger battery, which is due in Australia in the second quarter of 2025.
News

Mazda’s CX-80 SUV stars with new safety rating

Bigger families on the look for a large seven-seat SUV will be buoyed by the new safety rating for the Mazda CX-80 from Australia’s independent new car assessor.
News

Wheels newly crowned COTY winner unveils a special drift edition

A new special ‘drift edition’ of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N – which was recently named Wheels Car of the Year 2024-25 – has been revealed in collaboration with legendary Japanese drift driver Keiichi Tsuchiya
News

New GR Yaris M Concept: A preview of Toyota’s sports car plans?

Rumours that Toyota will launch a new-generation MR-2 in the coming years have been bolstered by a mid-engined concept car based on the GR Yaris hot hatchback
News

Your next Mercedes-Benz wants to talk about that restaurant you like

The coming Mercedes-Benz CLA will use Google AI assistance as part of the brand’s updated MBUX Virtual Assistant, letting users carry on a conversation about where the best oysters, for example, can be found in cities around the world…