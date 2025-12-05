Mahindra Australia has announced an important safety upgrade for its Scorpio seven-seat SUV, which now features level 2 safety features like autonomous emergency braking as standard.
Priced from $48,990 drive away (+$2000), the Scorpio is now safer than before in a move the brand describes as “a major leap forward in safety, technology, and value for Australian customers”.
Mahindra Scorpio new safety features:
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with vehicle, cyclist, and pedestrians detection
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
- Front vehicle start alert
- Lane departure warning
- Lane keep assist
- Smart pilot assist
- Traffic sign recognition
- Forward collision warning
- Auto high beam
In addition to the new safety features, Mahindra has also equipped the updated Scorpio with ventilated front seats, a six-way electric driver’s seat, an electric parking brake with auto hold and an auto-dimming rear mirror.
The Scorpio is powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine making 129kW of power and 400Nm of torque. That’s mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system with low range gearing. It’s rated at 7.2L/100km for combined fuel consumption.
Mahindra Scorpio pricing (driveaway)
- Z8L: $48,990
Mahindra Scorpio standard features:
- 18-inch alloy wheels with a full-size steel spare
- Electric parking brake with auto hold
- Normal, Snow, Mud & Ruts, Sand drive modes
- Automatic LED headlights with auto high-beam
- Sunroof
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Auto-folding mirrors
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- 8.0-inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 7.0-inch driver’s display
- Wireless phone charger
- 12-speaker Sony sound system
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Leather steering wheel
- 6-way power driver’s seat
- Ventilated front seats
- Auto-dimming rear mirror
The updated Mahindra Scorpio will arrive in local Mahindra dealerships this summer.
