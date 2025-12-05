Mahindra Australia has announced an important safety upgrade for its Scorpio seven-seat SUV, which now features level 2 safety features like autonomous emergency braking as standard.

Priced from $48,990 drive away (+$2000), the Scorpio is now safer than before in a move the brand describes as “a major leap forward in safety, technology, and value for Australian customers”.

Mahindra Scorpio new safety features:

  • Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with vehicle, cyclist, and pedestrians detection
  • Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
  • Front vehicle start alert
  • Lane departure warning
  • Lane keep assist
  • Smart pilot assist
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • Forward collision warning
  • Auto high beam
In addition to the new safety features, Mahindra has also equipped the updated Scorpio with ventilated front seats, a six-way electric driver’s seat, an electric parking brake with auto hold and an auto-dimming rear mirror.

The Scorpio is powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine making 129kW of power and 400Nm of torque. That’s mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system with low range gearing. It’s rated at 7.2L/100km for combined fuel consumption.

Mahindra Scorpio pricing (driveaway)

  • Z8L: $48,990

Mahindra Scorpio standard features:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels with a full-size steel spare
  • Electric parking brake with auto hold
  • Normal, Snow, Mud & Ruts, Sand drive modes
  • Automatic LED headlights with auto high-beam
  • Sunroof
  • Keyless entry with push button start
  • Auto-folding mirrors
  • Synthetic leather upholstery
  • 8.0-inch touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • 7.0-inch driver’s display
  • Wireless phone charger
  • 12-speaker Sony sound system
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Leather steering wheel
  • 6-way power driver’s seat
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Auto-dimming rear mirror

The updated Mahindra Scorpio will arrive in local Mahindra dealerships this summer.