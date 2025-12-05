Mahindra Australia has announced an important safety upgrade for its Scorpio seven-seat SUV, which now features level 2 safety features like autonomous emergency braking as standard.

Priced from $48,990 drive away (+$2000), the Scorpio is now safer than before in a move the brand describes as “a major leap forward in safety, technology, and value for Australian customers”.

Mahindra Scorpio new safety features:

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with vehicle, cyclist, and pedestrians detection

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Front vehicle start alert

Lane departure warning

Lane keep assist

Smart pilot assist

Traffic sign recognition

Forward collision warning

Auto high beam

4

In addition to the new safety features, Mahindra has also equipped the updated Scorpio with ventilated front seats, a six-way electric driver’s seat, an electric parking brake with auto hold and an auto-dimming rear mirror.

The Scorpio is powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine making 129kW of power and 400Nm of torque. That’s mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system with low range gearing. It’s rated at 7.2L/100km for combined fuel consumption.

Mahindra Scorpio pricing (driveaway)

Z8L: $48,990

Mahindra Scorpio standard features:

18-inch alloy wheels with a full-size steel spare

Electric parking brake with auto hold

Normal, Snow, Mud & Ruts, Sand drive modes

Automatic LED headlights with auto high-beam

Sunroof

Keyless entry with push button start

Auto-folding mirrors

Synthetic leather upholstery

8.0-inch touchscreen

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

7.0-inch driver’s display

Wireless phone charger

12-speaker Sony sound system

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Leather steering wheel

6-way power driver’s seat

Ventilated front seats

Auto-dimming rear mirror

The updated Mahindra Scorpio will arrive in local Mahindra dealerships this summer.