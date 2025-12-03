Kia’s 2025 has already been crammed with fresh metal and forward-looking concepts, but the brand clearly isn’t done yet. A newly teased all-electric four-door sedan concept suggests another reveal is imminent, and it could mark Kia’s return to the executive saloon space after a brief absence.

Kia said goodbye to its last traditional sedan hero, the Stinger, in 2023. This new concept appears to be its philosophical opposite – a low-slung EV with futuristic surfacing – yet it also hints Kia hasn’t abandoned the idea of a flagship four-door for drivers who want something sleeker than an SUV. The company’s social teaser offered little more than a shadowy profile and a line reading, “A new future is on the horizon. Our vision takes shape soon,” but the timing points to a full debut in January.

Even in silhouette, the concept wears familiar Kia EV cues. The front lighting appears to use the brand’s “Star Map” signature, with daytime running lights spanning the nose and headlamps positioned unusually high on the bonnet line. At the back, thin horizontal LEDs echo the look of recent products such as the EV3, EV5 and EV9, reinforcing that this car sits within Kia’s “Opposites United” design language rather than breaking away from it.

The body shape is the real headline. Although it’s clearly a four-door sedan, the proportions lean cab-forward, made possible by the absence of a bulky combustion engine under the short bonnet. A steep, panoramic windscreen flows into a long roofline, while frameless side glass and mirror-mounted digital cameras give the car a clean, almost concept-car-pure look. The overall stance is low and slippery – a sign Kia is chasing efficiency and range as much as outright presence.

Inside, the teaser glimpse shows a yoke-style steering wheel, hinting at steer-by-wire technology similar to systems Hyundai has previewed in recent mobility concepts. If that’s the direction Kia takes, it could also enable advanced low-speed manoeuvring tech and potentially rear- or even four-wheel steering for sharper dynamics.

A stretched wheelbase is also evident, which raises the possibility this sedan could be engineered to take Kia’s biggest battery pack – the 99.8kWh unit currently sitting at the top of the EV9 range. If so, the sedan’s sleeker aerodynamics could push driving range well beyond the EV9’s quoted peak of 349 miles (about 562km), giving Kia a genuine long-distance flagship without SUV bulk.

Where might it sit in Kia’s line-up? The brand has already expanded its EV family with models like EV4 and EV5, and the EV3 and EV9 covering smaller and larger SUV territory. That leaves limited space for a fresh nameplate – but the “EV7” and “EV8” badges are still unused, making either a logical fit for a coupe-like sedan positioned above the EV6 and below the EV9.

For now, Kia is keeping the details close, but the message is clear: a sleek electric saloon is back on the agenda – and it may be the spiritual next step after the Stinger, just with batteries instead of a twin-turbo V6.