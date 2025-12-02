Kia has teased images of its all-new Seltos small SUV, ahead of the second-generation’s official reveal on December 10.

Launched globally in 2019, the Kia Seltos has gone on to amass sales of over 55,000 in Australia alone, capturing a touch over seven per cent market share in an increasingly competitive segment.

While the all-new model won’t officially be revealed until next week, Kia’s teaser images point to a bold new design for its soft-roading high-rider, a design that draws on the Korean brand’s Opposites United design language underpinning Kia’s range of electric SUVs, including the EV3 and EV5.

“The design blends the rugged heritage of past ICE SUVs with the clean, aerodynamic sophistication of Kia’s latest EVs,” said Kia in a statement.

While the teaser images remain exactly that, the few details we can make out hint at bolder exterior styling, with Kia signature elements, such as the Star Map daytime running lights signature clearly evident on a bolder front fascia.

Out back, a full-width horizontal lightbar is flanked by vertical tail-lights in a distinctive c-shaped design. Flush-fitting door handles enhance the Seltos’ aerodynamic profile while pumped wheel arches lend the small SUV some rugged kerb appeal.

There has been no word on what powertrains will underpin the second-gen Seltos, but it’s expected the new-gen molde will sit on Kia’s K3 platform that also underpins the Kia K4 sedan and hatchback and its Hyundai Kona small SUV stablemate. And that means it’s likely the Seltos will be offered with a petrol-hybrid powertrain for the first time. The outgoing model’s K2 platform is limited to petrol and diesel drivetrains.

The current-gen Hyundai Kona is available with a 1.6-litre non-turbo petrol-hybrid with outputs of 104kW and 265Nm and claimed fuel efficiency of 3.9L/100km on the combined cycle.

Kia did not release any images for the Seltos’ interior. However, expect bigger screens, more tech and a cleaner design language inside, in keeping with the brand’s broader line-up.

Full details of the second-generation Kia Seltos will be revealed on December 10 ahead of a 2026 launch. A Kia Australia spokesperson told WhichCar local deliveries are slated for the second half of 2026.