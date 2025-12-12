One variant conspicuousness in its absence from the new-generation Toyota HiLux line-up is the GR Sport.

This isn’t necessarily surprising, as no doubt Toyota is keeping some aces up its sleeves to roll out across the ninth-generation HiLux’s lifespan; the GR Sport was only revealed locally in early 2023, almost eight years into the eighth-gen HiLux’s run, though the badge first appeared in Brazil in 2018.

It’s almost certain to return; it’s been too successful not to. In the first 10 months of 2025 Toyota sold 2585 GR Sports, with Toyota Australia’s vice president of sales and marketing Sean Hanley recently telling media that it is an important part of its brand lineup.

So with its return a virtual certainty, what form will it take? Those wishing for a Ranger Raptor-baiting Dakar racer with number plates are likely to be disappointed, as if the new HiLux has taught us anything, it’s that Toyota believes in evolution, not revolution. It also pays to remember that the HiLux is a GR Sport model, rather than a fully-fledged GR product.

One noticeable absence from our render (main pic) is the wider tracks that were such a feature of the previous model. While Toyota executives have hinted they may return, the Rogue has reappeared without them and making the investment for a single variant would be unusual.

Part of the reason they have disappeared from the Rogue is that some of the previous wide-track chassis improvements have been incorporated into the new model, most notably four-wheel disc brakes, but there is still plenty of scope for upgrades.

Styling-wise our render features a blacked-out grille with better cooling, more extensive underbody protection and a more aggressive front bar. Without the wider body, it’s left to bigger wheels and off-road rubber to enhance the stance as well as a lift to increase the ground clearance over even the Rogue’s 229mm (the last GR Sport offered 265mm).

Under the bonnet we’d expect the 165kW/550Nm 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel to remain; Toyota hasn’t altered the base HiLux engine and the upgraded 1GD-FTV is pretty strong as far as the diesel crop goes, though mild-hybrid assistance would be welcome.

Four-wheel disc brakes are now standard, but larger front rotors and calipers would improve braking performance in hard driving or when towing. New monotube shock absorbers and the fitment of a rear anti-roll bar round out the package.

Some might say these are all fairly mild upgrades, but that’s exactly the point. Toyota has taken the view that the HiLux ain’t broke so doesn’t need fixing and there’s no reason to believe it will alter that view for the GR Sport.

This would also keep costs under control and with the new Rogue increasing by just $460 over its predecessor, we’d expect the GR Sport to sit above it and the identically priced Rugged X at around $75,000 plus on-road costs.