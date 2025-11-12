Toyota Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the 2026 Toyota HiLux range, which enters local showrooms in December. Priced from $33,990 plus on-road costs, the cost of entry to the HiLux range has climbed by $6260, though the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel is now standard across the range and both safety and technology features have been improved.
A major facelift rather than an all-new model, the 2026 Toyota HiLux gains new front and rear exterior styling, as well as an all-new interior with standard features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen with live services across the range.
Upper-spec models, such as the SR5, add new features to the HiLux range such as a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, while the HiLux Rugged X has also returned to the range. As before, the model range will consist of the entry-level WorkMate, mid-spec SR and SR5 and top-spec Rogue, with the new Rugged X sitting on the same level as the latter model but with more off-road features.
The 2026 Toyota HiLux range uses the same ‘1GD-FTV’ 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine as the current model, with either six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmissions (depending on the model). Outputs have not changed, with automatic variants making 150kW/500Nm and the manual making less torque at 420Nm but the same 150kW of power.
The 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engines in the current HiLux range are no longer available, while certain variants are fitted with Toyota’s 48-volt system with an 8.5kW/65Nm electric motor generator and DC/DC converter for improved driving feel during take-off.
2026 Toyota HiLux WorkMate standard features:
- 17-inch steel wheels
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights
- Body-coloured front bumper and grille
- Electric windows and mirrors
- Fabric upholstery
- Urethane steering wheel
- All-weather floor mats
- Manual air-conditioning
- 7.0-inch digital driver’s display
- 12.3-inch touchscreen with live services (12-month subscription, paid afterwards)
- Connected satellite navigation
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- 2x USB-C ports
- Two-speaker sound system
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
- Adaptive cruise control
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Lane departure alert
- Speed sign alert
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Rear cross-traffic alert
- Reversing camera
HiLux SR model adds to WorkMate:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Silver-painted lower front bumper
- Black exterior door handles, mirrors and bonnet moulding
- LED front fog lights
- Locking rear tailgate
- Side steps
- ‘High-grade’ fabric upholstery
- Leather-accented steering wheel and shift knob
- Rear air vent
- 300W inverter
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Eight-speaker sound system
- Locking rear differential (4×4)
- Multi terrain select (4×4)
- Hill descent control (4×4)
HiLux SR5 model adds to SR:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Larger front brakes with ventilated rear disc brakes
- Integrated tow bar
- ‘High-grade’ auto-levelling LED headlights
- LED tailights and rear fog light
- Sports bar
- Privacy glass
- Auto-folding/heated mirrors
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Cooled glovebox
- Heated front seats and steering wheel
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- Auto-dimming rear mirror
- All-weather floor mats
- Electric parking brake
- 360-degree camera
SR5 Leather Package (+$2500) adds leather upholstery, a nine-speaker JBL sound system and electric driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment.
Rogue adds to SR5 Leather Package:
- Matte black 18-inch alloy wheels
- Tailgate badging
- Unique sports bar and front bumper
- Marine-grade carpet bed liner with electric roller cover
- Deck rail with 2x sliding tie down points
- 12V tub socket
- Central locking tailgate
- Towing package, including tongue and ball, trailer wiring harness and electronic brake controller
Rugged X adds to SR5 Leather Package:
- Hoopless genuine bullbar
- Front and rear recovery points
- LED light bar
- Decal package
- Sports bar
- Towing package
- Bed liner
2026 Toyota HiLux colour options:
- Glacier White
- Frosted White (+$675)
- Stunning Silver (+$675)
- Eclipse Black (+$675)
- Feverish Red (+$675)
- Ash Slate (new, +$675)
- Sunglow (new, +$675)
2026 Toyota HiLux pricing (plus on-road costs):
|4×2 WorkMate single cab-chassis manual
|$33,990
|4×2 WorkMate single cab-chassis auto
|$35,990
|4×2 WorkMate double cab-chassis auto
|$47,990
|4×2 SR double cab pick-up auto
|$52,990
|4×4 WorkMate single cab-chassis auto
|$45,990
|4×4 WorkMate double cab-chassis auto
|$52,490
|4×4 WorkMate double cab pick-up auto
|$53,990
|4×4 SR extra cab-chassis auto
|$54,990
|4×4 SR double cab-chassis manual
|$54,990
|4×4 SR double cab-chassis 48V auto
|$57,990
|4×4 SR double cab pick-up 48V auto
|$59,490
|4×4 SR5 double cab pick-up manual
|$63,990
|4×4 SR5 double cab-chassis 48V auto
|$64,490
|4×4 SR5 double cab pick-up 48V auto
|$65,990
|4×4 Rogue double cab pick-up 48V auto
|$71,990
|4×4 Rugged X double cab pick-up 48V auto
|$71,990
HiLux options:
- Premium paint: $675
- Leather interior package for SR5: $2500
The 2026 Toyota HiLux range will enter local Toyota dealerships from next month.
