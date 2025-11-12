Toyota Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the 2026 Toyota HiLux range, which enters local showrooms in December. Priced from $33,990 plus on-road costs, the cost of entry to the HiLux range has climbed by $6260, though the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel is now standard across the range and both safety and technology features have been improved.

A major facelift rather than an all-new model, the 2026 Toyota HiLux gains new front and rear exterior styling, as well as an all-new interior with standard features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen with live services across the range.

Upper-spec models, such as the SR5, add new features to the HiLux range such as a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, while the HiLux Rugged X has also returned to the range. As before, the model range will consist of the entry-level WorkMate, mid-spec SR and SR5 and top-spec Rogue, with the new Rugged X sitting on the same level as the latter model but with more off-road features.

The 2026 Toyota HiLux range uses the same ‘1GD-FTV’ 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine as the current model, with either six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmissions (depending on the model). Outputs have not changed, with automatic variants making 150kW/500Nm and the manual making less torque at 420Nm but the same 150kW of power.

The 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engines in the current HiLux range are no longer available, while certain variants are fitted with Toyota’s 48-volt system with an 8.5kW/65Nm electric motor generator and DC/DC converter for improved driving feel during take-off.

2026 Toyota HiLux WorkMate standard features:

  • 17-inch steel wheels
  • Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights
  • Body-coloured front bumper and grille
  • Electric windows and mirrors
  • Fabric upholstery
  • Urethane steering wheel
  • All-weather floor mats
  • Manual air-conditioning
  • 7.0-inch digital driver’s display
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen with live services (12-month subscription, paid afterwards)
  • Connected satellite navigation
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
  • 2x USB-C ports
  • Two-speaker sound system
  • Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Adaptive lane guidance
  • Lane departure alert
  • Speed sign alert
  • Blind-spot monitoring
  • Rear cross-traffic alert
  • Reversing camera

HiLux SR model adds to WorkMate:

  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Silver-painted lower front bumper
  • Black exterior door handles, mirrors and bonnet moulding
  • LED front fog lights
  • Locking rear tailgate
  • Side steps
  • ‘High-grade’ fabric upholstery
  • Leather-accented steering wheel and shift knob
  • Rear air vent
  • 300W inverter
  • Keyless entry with push button start
  • Eight-speaker sound system
  • Locking rear differential (4×4)
  • Multi terrain select (4×4)
  • Hill descent control (4×4)
HiLux SR5 model adds to SR:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Larger front brakes with ventilated rear disc brakes
  • Integrated tow bar
  • ‘High-grade’ auto-levelling LED headlights
  • LED tailights and rear fog light
  • Sports bar
  • Privacy glass
  • Auto-folding/heated mirrors
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Cooled glovebox
  • Heated front seats and steering wheel
  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
  • Auto-dimming rear mirror
  • All-weather floor mats
  • Electric parking brake
  • 360-degree camera

SR5 Leather Package (+$2500) adds leather upholstery, a nine-speaker JBL sound system and electric driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment.

Rogue adds to SR5 Leather Package:

  • Matte black 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Tailgate badging
  • Unique sports bar and front bumper
  • Marine-grade carpet bed liner with electric roller cover
  • Deck rail with 2x sliding tie down points
  • 12V tub socket
  • Central locking tailgate
  • Towing package, including tongue and ball, trailer wiring harness and electronic brake controller

Rugged X adds to SR5 Leather Package:

  • Hoopless genuine bullbar
  • Front and rear recovery points
  • LED light bar
  • Decal package
  • Sports bar
  • Towing package
  • Bed liner

2026 Toyota HiLux colour options:

  • Glacier White
  • Frosted White (+$675)
  • Stunning Silver (+$675)
  • Eclipse Black (+$675)
  • Feverish Red (+$675)
  • Ash Slate (new, +$675)
  • Sunglow (new, +$675)
2026 Toyota HiLux pricing (plus on-road costs):

4×2 WorkMate single cab-chassis manual$33,990
4×2 WorkMate single cab-chassis auto$35,990
4×2 WorkMate double cab-chassis auto$47,990
4×2 SR double cab pick-up auto$52,990
4×4 WorkMate single cab-chassis auto$45,990
4×4 WorkMate double cab-chassis auto$52,490
4×4 WorkMate double cab pick-up auto$53,990
4×4 SR extra cab-chassis auto$54,990
4×4 SR double cab-chassis manual$54,990
4×4 SR double cab-chassis 48V auto$57,990
4×4 SR double cab pick-up 48V auto$59,490
4×4 SR5 double cab pick-up manual$63,990
4×4 SR5 double cab-chassis 48V auto$64,490
4×4 SR5 double cab pick-up 48V auto$65,990
4×4 Rogue double cab pick-up 48V auto$71,990
4×4 Rugged X double cab pick-up 48V auto$71,990

HiLux options:

  • Premium paint: $675
  • Leather interior package for SR5: $2500

The 2026 Toyota HiLux range will enter local Toyota dealerships from next month.