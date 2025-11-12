Toyota Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the 2026 Toyota HiLux range, which enters local showrooms in December. Priced from $33,990 plus on-road costs, the cost of entry to the HiLux range has climbed by $6260, though the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel is now standard across the range and both safety and technology features have been improved.

A major facelift rather than an all-new model, the 2026 Toyota HiLux gains new front and rear exterior styling, as well as an all-new interior with standard features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen with live services across the range.

Upper-spec models, such as the SR5, add new features to the HiLux range such as a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, while the HiLux Rugged X has also returned to the range. As before, the model range will consist of the entry-level WorkMate, mid-spec SR and SR5 and top-spec Rogue, with the new Rugged X sitting on the same level as the latter model but with more off-road features.

The 2026 Toyota HiLux range uses the same ‘1GD-FTV’ 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine as the current model, with either six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmissions (depending on the model). Outputs have not changed, with automatic variants making 150kW/500Nm and the manual making less torque at 420Nm but the same 150kW of power.

The 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engines in the current HiLux range are no longer available, while certain variants are fitted with Toyota’s 48-volt system with an 8.5kW/65Nm electric motor generator and DC/DC converter for improved driving feel during take-off.

2026 Toyota HiLux WorkMate standard features:

17-inch steel wheels

Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights

Body-coloured front bumper and grille

Electric windows and mirrors

Fabric upholstery

Urethane steering wheel

All-weather floor mats

Manual air-conditioning

7.0-inch digital driver’s display

12.3-inch touchscreen with live services (12-month subscription, paid afterwards)

Connected satellite navigation

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

2x USB-C ports

Two-speaker sound system

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)

Adaptive cruise control

Adaptive lane guidance

Lane departure alert

Speed sign alert

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-traffic alert

Reversing camera

HiLux SR model adds to WorkMate:

17-inch alloy wheels

Silver-painted lower front bumper

Black exterior door handles, mirrors and bonnet moulding

LED front fog lights

Locking rear tailgate

Side steps

‘High-grade’ fabric upholstery

Leather-accented steering wheel and shift knob

Rear air vent

300W inverter

Keyless entry with push button start

Eight-speaker sound system

Locking rear differential (4×4)

Multi terrain select (4×4)

Hill descent control (4×4)

HiLux SR5 model adds to SR:

18-inch alloy wheels

Larger front brakes with ventilated rear disc brakes

Integrated tow bar

‘High-grade’ auto-levelling LED headlights

LED tailights and rear fog light

Sports bar

Privacy glass

Auto-folding/heated mirrors

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Cooled glovebox

Heated front seats and steering wheel

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Auto-dimming rear mirror

All-weather floor mats

Electric parking brake

360-degree camera

SR5 Leather Package (+$2500) adds leather upholstery, a nine-speaker JBL sound system and electric driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment.

Rogue adds to SR5 Leather Package:

Matte black 18-inch alloy wheels

Tailgate badging

Unique sports bar and front bumper

Marine-grade carpet bed liner with electric roller cover

Deck rail with 2x sliding tie down points

12V tub socket

Central locking tailgate

Towing package, including tongue and ball, trailer wiring harness and electronic brake controller

Rugged X adds to SR5 Leather Package:

Hoopless genuine bullbar

Front and rear recovery points

LED light bar

Decal package

Sports bar

Towing package

Bed liner

2026 Toyota HiLux colour options:

Glacier White

Frosted White (+$675)

Stunning Silver (+$675)

Eclipse Black (+$675)

Feverish Red (+$675)

Ash Slate (new, +$675)

Sunglow (new, +$675)

2026 Toyota HiLux pricing (plus on-road costs):

4×2 WorkMate single cab-chassis manual $33,990 4×2 WorkMate single cab-chassis auto $35,990 4×2 WorkMate double cab-chassis auto $47,990 4×2 SR double cab pick-up auto $52,990 4×4 WorkMate single cab-chassis auto $45,990 4×4 WorkMate double cab-chassis auto $52,490 4×4 WorkMate double cab pick-up auto $53,990 4×4 SR extra cab-chassis auto $54,990 4×4 SR double cab-chassis manual $54,990 4×4 SR double cab-chassis 48V auto $57,990 4×4 SR double cab pick-up 48V auto $59,490 4×4 SR5 double cab pick-up manual $63,990 4×4 SR5 double cab-chassis 48V auto $64,490 4×4 SR5 double cab pick-up 48V auto $65,990 4×4 Rogue double cab pick-up 48V auto $71,990 4×4 Rugged X double cab pick-up 48V auto $71,990

HiLux options:

Premium paint: $675

Leather interior package for SR5: $2500

The 2026 Toyota HiLux range will enter local Toyota dealerships from next month.