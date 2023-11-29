The Hyundai Santa Fe is a popular large SUV featuring seven seats. The current facelifted model, launched locally in 2021, is the fifth generation, and brought a level of technical sophistication, on-road refinement and overall premium feel the company had not previously achieved.

The Santa Fe range spans four trim grades each offered with the choice of 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel power (driving all four wheels) or 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine, which drives the front wheels only.