Hyundai Santa Fe

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe review: New generation driven

Bigger. Bolder. But better? We head to Hyundai’s home market to find out if the latest Santa Fe should have its large-SUV rivals quaking in their boots.
Best Large SUV Under $60K

Does the bigger, box-fresh Honda CR-V have what it takes to topple three veterans of the large SUV segment?

Best Large Hybrid SUV

Honda's household-name CR-V and Hyundai's well-established Santa Fe duke it out to reveal which is the most efficient and impressive family SUV.
Best Value Large SUV

What are the most affordable large SUVs to own and run? We’ve crunched the numbers to help you save some serious cash
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe comparison: Old v New

Considering a 2023 Santa Fe? Maybe you're thinking about the new 2024 model but not sure it’s worth the wait? Let’s take a quick look at the main differences

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe v Land Rover Defender 130: Styling face-off

The new fifth-gen Santa Fe brings some old-school boxiness to the Hyundai range. Does it look familiar? 🤔
2023 Kia Sorento vs Hyundai Santa Fe: side-by-side snapshot

Compare the Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe side-by-side to work out which three-row SUV best suits your needs
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe review: Full range detailed

The Hyundai Santa Fe is the second-biggest SUV made by the Korean giant, with space for up to seven in its luxurious cabin
2023 Large 7-Seat SUV Comparison: Big Family Cars Tested

Six 7-seaters face off on family friendliness
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid review: First Australian drive

At long last, another seven-seat hybrid SUV hits Australia, this time in the shape of Hyundai's Santa Fe, but is there really room for another rival?

Frequently Asked Questions

The Santa Fe can tow up to 2000kg braked and has a 100kg tow ball weight.

Yes, a Hyundai Santa Fe is bigger than a Toyota RAV4 though the dimensions don't show too much of a difference. A Hyundai Santa Fe is 1.7m tall, 4.77m long, and 1.89m wide. The Toyota RAV4 is 1.69m tall, 4.62m long, and 1.86m wide. The Santa Fe also features third-row seating, where the RAV4 does not.

The Hyundai Santa Fe features an 8-speed automatic, which is a traditional torque converter rather than a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

This depends on the variant, for example, a base model active wears 17-inch wheels as standard and has 235/65 R17 sized tyres. A top-spec Highlander has bigger 19-inch wheels and 235/55 R19 tyres. If you're replacing your own Hyundai Santa Fe's tyres, you can check the sizing on the tyre wall.

About the Hyundai Santa Fe

The Hyundai Santa Fe is a popular large SUV featuring seven seats.

The current model, launched locally in 2021, is the fifth generation, and brought a level of technical sophistication, on-road refinement and overall premium feel the company had not previously achieved.

The Santa Fe range spans four trim grades each offered with the choice of 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel power (driving all four wheels) or 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine, which drives the front wheels only.

The diesel engine is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, rather than the eight-speed torque-convertor automatic used in the petrol variant.

Dimensionally the Santa Fe is only slightly smaller than the range-topping Palisade, so still delivers generous interior space.

An update for MY22 brought the addition of a front centre airbag, a multi-collision braking system (which applies the brakes after the airbag deploys to avoid a secondary collision) along with equipment upgrades to all models.

The large SUV category is home to the likes of the Toyota Kluger, so the Hyundai Santa Fe has strong opposition in terms of Australian brand knowledge, but provides opposition to the Mazda CX-9 and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport in terms of sales.

