The Hyundai Venue is the smallest, most affordable SUV in the Hyundai line-up. Launched in Australia in 2019, it effectively filling the gap left by the discontinued Accent light car.

The Venue keeps thing simple in terms of variants. There’s one engine choice – a 1.6-litre four-cylinder – and three trim levels, with a six-speed auto available on all three, or a cheaper six-speed manual offered the base and mid-spec models.