2020 Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is the smallest, most affordable SUV in the Hyundai line-up. Launched in Australia in 2019, it effectively filling the gap left by the discontinued Accent light car.

The Venue keeps thing simple in terms of variants. There’s one engine choice – a 1.6-litre four-cylinder – and three trim levels, with a six-speed auto available on all three, or a cheaper six-speed manual offered the base and mid-spec models.

Reviews

acf009a1/2021 hyundai santa fe active diesel 4 jpg
Reviews

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Active: Quick Review

Hyundai's hit the family brief on the head with a blend of style, space, and sophistication.

41521705/2023 hyundai venue elite suv srawlings 20 jpg
Reviews

2023 Hyundai Venue Elite review: Now with BlueLink

BlueLink makes the cute Venue even more likable – if only it had a bit more grunt
41631704/2023 hyundai venue elite suv srawlings 21 jpg
Reviews

2023 Hyundai Venue: Quick Review

The 2023 Hyundai Venue is compact, stylish, and a value-packed urban adventurer.
45e21350/wheels best budget small suv jpg
Comparisons

2023 Best Small SUV Under $25K: Hyundai Venue

It's still possible – just – to buy a brand-new SUV for less than $25,000. Of the slim budget offerings around, it's a Hyundai that stands out.
2020 Hyundai Venue Elite Acid Yellow Australia ABrook
Reviews

Living with the Hyundai Venue Elite

Small SUV brings a dose of big brother

2021 Hyundai Venue Elite review feature
Reviews

2021 Hyundai Venue Elite review

Minecraft fans rejoice, Hyundai’s Venue compact SUV is as much fun as it looks
2021 Hyundai Venue Elite vs Mazda CX-3 Maxx Sport comparison feature
Comparisons

Hyundai Venue vs Mazda CX-3 comparison review

Now ageing gracefully, the Mazda CX-3 Maxx Sport fronts up to Hyundai's much newer Venue Elite, but which is the ultimate winner?
Mazda CX-3 v Kia Stonic v Hyundai Venue comparison
Comparisons

Mazda CX-3 v Kia Stonic v Hyundai Venue comparison

There’s a big battle raging in the little SUV arena
best small SUV to buy in Australia
Reviews

2020's Best Small SUV Megatest

Thinking about making a big decision on a small SUV? Step away from the dealership until you've read our fearless ranking.
2020 Hyundai Venue
Reviews

Hyundai Venue finishes fifth in our small SUV megatest

Less is more in this spunky crossover – except for engine size

News

Frequently Asked Questions

The Hyundai Venue ranges in price from $21,740* for the 1.6 MPi, and $27,540* for the 1.6 MPi Elite Auto

*Pricing excludes stamp duty, other government charges and options. Prices subject to change.

The Hyundai Venue was built in Korea.

The Hyundai Venue has a 4 ANCAP crash safety rating.

The Hyundai Venue is available in unleaded petrol fuel types.

The Hyundai Venue has 5 doors.

The Hyundai Venue comes with a boot size of 355 litres.

About the Hyundai Venue

All versions drive the front wheels.

Despite the compact exterior dimensions, boot space is good for the class at 355 litres.

The top-spec Elite is available with two-tone paint, offering the roof in a contrasting colour.

