Hyundai Venue
The Hyundai Venue is the smallest, most affordable SUV in the Hyundai line-up. Launched in Australia in 2019, it effectively filling the gap left by the discontinued Accent light car.
The Venue keeps thing simple in terms of variants. There’s one engine choice – a 1.6-litre four-cylinder – and three trim levels, with a six-speed auto available on all three, or a cheaper six-speed manual offered the base and mid-spec models.
Boot sizes of Australia’s favourite SUVs
Not all SUVs are created equal when it comes to the cargo department
Why are new cars so expensive in Australia?
Inflation, ouch. The entry price of new cars has increased between $1000 to $30,000 in just the past five years. Are there still any 'cheap' new cars?
2023 Hyundai Venue pricing and features: Bluelink added, but no facelift
Australia's second-cheapest SUV has received a technology upgrade for 2023 – but prices have increased by up to $960
Australia’s cheapest SUVs: 5 crossovers under $30,000
Here are five SUVs straight from the factory that retail for $30K or less
What are the cheapest small SUVs?
2020-2022 Hyundai Venue recalled in Australia
2023 Hyundai Venue N-Line revealed for India, not for Australia
2022 Hyundai Venue pricing and features for Australia
Frequently Asked Questions
The Hyundai Venue ranges in price from $21,740* for the 1.6 MPi, and $27,540* for the 1.6 MPi Elite Auto
*Pricing excludes stamp duty, other government charges and options. Prices subject to change.
The Hyundai Venue was built in Korea.
The Hyundai Venue has a 4 ANCAP crash safety rating.
The Hyundai Venue is available in unleaded petrol fuel types.
The Hyundai Venue has 5 doors.
-
The Hyundai Venue comes with a boot size of 355 litres.
About the Hyundai Venue
All versions drive the front wheels.
Despite the compact exterior dimensions, boot space is good for the class at 355 litres.
The top-spec Elite is available with two-tone paint, offering the roof in a contrasting colour.