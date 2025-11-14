It’s common to lament that there are no cheap new cars left, but that’s not necessarily the case as this list of the 10 cheapest new cars in Australia will prove.

While the entry point to a new car has certainly risen over the years, for that you can blame good old inflation.

In the last 25 years, inflation has been responsible for halving the purchasing power of a dollar (ie the same product will be twice as expensive). In 2000 the cheapest new car was the Daewoo Matiz at an eye-catching $9990, which is a tick over $20,000 in 2025 money.

And wouldn’t you know it? The cheapest car on this list is $19,190, basically bang-on. But without further ado, if you’re after some new wheels on a budget, here are your choices. All prices are plus on-road costs unless otherwise stated.

Kia Picanto Sport

Price: $19,190 (manual); $20,790 (auto)

1

One segment that has shrunk significantly is small passenger cars. In 2019, there were 19 options in the micro and light segments, a figure that has shrunk to just six today.

Of those the Kia Picanto remains the cheapest (though it’s a close-run thing with our next contender), its RRP remaining just under the $20,000 mark.

For this you score a white five-speed manual, any other colour adding $550 and the four-speed automatic another $1600. The manual is also more frugal, with a combined claim of 5.4L/100km compared to 6L/100km for the auto, with all variants powered by a 62kW/122Nm 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

The equipment list is also much more grown-up, with a comprehensive active safety suite and wireless smartphone mirroring, though for those who want a little more style, the GT-Line isn’t much more at $20,990 (manual).

MG3 Vibe

Price: $21,990 driveaway

1

Since its introduction, the MG3 has been the sales king of the light car segment. The new-generation model doesn’t have the super-sharp price tag of its predecessor but at $21,990 driveaway for the entry-level Vibe it still offers a lot of metal for the money.

It’s also a much-improved package, especially in terms of safety, and there’s even a hybrid, though this starts at $28,990 driveaway.

Budget conscious buyers will receive an 81kW/142Nm 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol mated to a CVT transmission and MG offers 10 years and 250,000km of warranty coverage if you service with the brand (seven years and unlimited kilometres as standard).

Even the entry Vibe has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wired smartphone mirroring, a six-speaker stereo, central locking, air-con and plenty of active safety goodies including adaptive cruise control.

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Urban

Price: $23,990 driveaway

1

From its launch in late 2024 the Chery Tiggo Pro 4 has rocketed up the sales charts and a big part of that success – it was the second best-selling small SUV in October 2025 – is its bargain $23,990 driveaway price tag, making it Australia’s equal-cheapest SUV.

The price might be small but the equipment list is large, with even the base model scoring a massive array of safety equipment, dual-zone climate control (with rear air vents), reach- and height-adjustable steering wheel, LED headlights and taillights, rain-sensing wipers and more.

Then there’s the showroom appeal of dual 10.25-inch digital displays for the infotainment and instruments, a six-speaker stereo, wireless smartphone mirroring and digital radio. Little wonder it’s proving popular.

Under the bonnet is a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 108kW/210Nm, pretty robust numbers for this segment.

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5L

Price: $23,990 driveaway

4

It might have a name like an internet-generated password, but the Mahindra XUV 3XO is another value-packed small SUV with an eye-opening price tag of just $23,990 driveaway.

Like its close rival, the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, this hasn’t precluded Mahindra stuffing the spec sheet, though with a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder producing 82kW/200Nm it does cede some power.

Nevertheless, standard equipment includes dual-zone climate control, twin 10.25-inch displays for the instruments and infotainment, keyless entry and start, wireless smartphone mirroring, 16-inch wheels, auto lights and wipers and a six-speaker stereo.

While we’re focusing on the cheapest variant of each model on this list, it’s worth mentioning that for another $3000 – so still a very reasonable $26,990 driveaway – both the Chery and Mahindra add luxuries like panoramic glass roofs, artificial leather upholstery, premium stereos and 360-degree cameras.

Hyundai Venue

Price: $23,000 (manual); $25,000 (auto)

1

As Hyundai pushes relentlessly upmarket with models like the Palisade and IONIQ 9, it’s easy to forget that it hasn’t abandoned its roots in offering simple, affordable transport like the Venue small SUV.

Compared to the two vehicles we just covered it does miss out on some kit, including keyless start, LED lighting, sat-nav and digital radio as well as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and parking sensors on the safety side.

However, it still has the basics like wireless smartphone mirroring on the 8.0-inch infotainment screen, autonomous emergency braking, cruise control and keyless start and Hyundai now offers a seven-year warranty, extending peace of mind.

BYD Atto 1

Price: $23,990

1

The imminent BYD Atto 1 – arriving in Australia in December 2025 – marks a strategic move by BYD into the more affordable electric-vehicle segment, with very accessible pricing for the entry ‘Essential’ version.

Built on BYD’s e-Platform 3.0, the Atto 1 measures approximately 3990 mm long with a 2500 mm wheelbase. The line-up consists of two electric battery-motor variants: the Essential utilises a 30 kWh battery (220 km WLTP) and a 65 kW/175 Nm motor, achieving 0-100 km/h in about 11.1 seconds. The Premium variant ups the ante with a 43.2 kWh battery (310 km WLTP), a 115 kW/220 Nm motor and a quicker 0-100 km/h time of around 9.1 seconds.

Charging is flexible: the entry version supports up to 65 kW DC fast-charging to 80 per cent in about 30 minutes, and 11 kW AC charging to full in 3.5 hours; the Premium boosts DC fast charging to 85 kW. Inside, standard safety tech includes six airbags, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise, lane-keeping assist and more.

The Atto 1 will be a tempting path into EV ownership for many Aussies, positioned as Australia’s new cheapest electric car.

Suzuki Swift Hybrid

Price: $24,990 (manual); $25,990 (auto)

1

Here is the perfect example of how cars haven’t really gotten any more expensive over the years (though plenty of things have!). An ad for the Suzuki Swift sedan from 1991 found on social media revealed a $10,990 price tag, which equates to $26,250 today.

In those terms, the current Swift’s $24,990 starting point is good value, though to get to that level Suzuki has had to be quite ruthless with the spec list. On the plus side, there’s a 9.0-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, satellite navigation and digital radio.

There’s also a fairly comprehensive active safety suite including adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and start and heated door mirrors, but the base model does without rear air vents, front seat height adjustment, USB ports, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and the stereo has only two speakers.

Despite what the name suggests, it is the mildest of mild hybrids, yet the 61kW/112Nm 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine is very frugal with a combined claim of 3.8L/100km for the manual and 4.0L/100km for the CVT automatic.

MG ZS Vibe

Price: $25,990 driveaway

1

At this price point you aren’t going to score MG’s new ZS with a powerful turbo engine or its frugal hybrid powertrain, instead you’ll have a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol with 81kW/140Nm which is claimed to use 6.7L/100km on the combined cycle.

One of the ZS’s biggest selling points is its voluminous 443-litre boot, a good 100 litres more than that offered by smaller SUVs at this price point, while MG also hasn’t skimped on the active safety equipment, with the only omission compared to the higher-spec variants a 360-degree camera.

There’s no full digital instrument cluster, rear air vents or USB ports, keyless entry or LED headlights at this level, but there is a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wired smartphone mirroring, digital radio and satellite navigation. And don’t forget that impressive 10-year/250,000km warranty if you service with MG.

Kia Stonic S

Price: $26,160

1

Kia’s second entrant on our list is the Stonic small SUV, powered by a 74kW/172Nm three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine driving the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The Stonic S isn’t completely bare bones, including a single USB port, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, front and rear parking sensors, a digital instrument cluster, six-speaker stereo and wireless smartphone mirroring for the 8.0-inch infotainment.

Satellite navigation and digital radio are conspicuous by their absence, however, as are keyless start, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Pictured is the updated 2026 model which, it should be noted, will rise in price, the range starting at $28,180 plus on-road costs for the entry-level S, and climbs to $35,740 +ORC for the top-spec GT-Line. Compared with the current Stonic, pricing for the facelifted model will start $2040 higher for the S, $3000 higher for the Sport and $3260 more for the GT-Line.

A seven-year/unlimited kilometre warranty is offered as well as up to eight years of roadside assistance, the initial one-year subscription topped up by 12 months every time you visit an authorised Kia dealer.

GWM Haval Jolion Premium

Price: $26,990 driveaway

1

When it comes to sheer volume of car for your dollar, the GWM Haval Jolion Premium – despite the name it’s the first rung on the ladder – is tough to beat. At 4472mm long, 1874mm wide and 1581mm tall, it’s 332mm longer, 114mm wider and 81mm taller than the Kia Stonic which effectively makes it a class bigger.

All petrol Jolions use a 105kW/210Nm 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and front-wheel drive, though in terms of equipment GWM-Haval saves most of the good stuff for the next rung up (the extra $3000 for the Lux is probably money well spent).

Nevertheless, there’s keyless entry and start, rear air vents, a pair of USB ports in the front and rear, auto wipers, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wired smartphone mirroring and loads of active safety equipment, including the adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert missing from other cars on this list.