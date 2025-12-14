It’s an odd car market globally at the moment, with many car makers not giving new models the development budget they perhaps deserve thanks to tightening emissions laws and changing buyer preferences.

Toyota, the world’s biggest car maker, has received some criticism from online commenters and some journalists about the latest-generation HiLux for that very reason. To those critics we ask: What if Toyota sold a much newer ute in Australia with one of the hybrid drivetrains that’s so in vogue with Australian new car buyers? Enter the Toyota Tacoma.

Only sold in markets such as North America, the Toyota Tacoma was originally launched in 1995 and was very similar to the N140 generation HiLux. Whereas the HiLux was engineered for third world markets and heavy duty deployment, the Tacoma was more road-focused and more car-like to drive than the HiLux.

The second-generation Tacoma shared parts with the LandCruiser Prado and FJ Cruiser, including their platform and 4.0-litre petrol V6 engine, and was again more road-focused than the HiLux.

The current fourth-generation Toyota Tacoma was revealed in 2023 and unlike the old or new HiLux, uses the same TNGA-F platform as the latest LandCruiser Prado and 300 Series. In the USA, the Tacoma is available with a 207kW/431Nm turbocharged 2.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions, as well as a hybridised version called the ‘i-Force Max’ making 243kW/630Nm.

Pricing for the Toyota Tacoma in the US starts at US$32,145 (around A$49,000 at the time of writing) for the base model three-door in SR 4×2 trim, and extends to US$64,350 (A$98,400) for the top-spec dual cab TRD Pro 4×4.

Compared to the HiLux, the Tacoma is bigger in all directions measuring up to 5746mm long, which is 426mm longer than the ‘Lux, as well as 1953mm wide (+68mm), 1898mm tall (+33mm) and sitting on a 3686mm long wheelbase (+601mm).

While Toyota Australia has so far kept silent about any possibility that the Tacoma will be sold locally, there’s clearly space for it in the line-up between the smaller HiLux and larger Tundra utes – especially as more of a lifestyle offering that’s not as heavy duty as the ‘Lux.

But against the higher-spec versions of the Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok – utes that sell plenty for comfortably above $80,000 – a high-end Tacoma’s appeal is obvious, especially with the turbo-hybrid drivetrain. We’ll see what happens with Toyota Australia and the Tacoma.