Ahead of an on-sale date next month, the new 2026 Toyota HiLux has finally been fully revealed. A heavy facelift instead of an all-new product, the ninth-generation HiLux was styled by a team from Toyota’s Australian design studio and is “the most Australian HiLux ever”, according to the brand.

As before, three bodystyles will be offered, though only one drivetrain choice for now but that will expand to include electric power in 2026 and fuel-cell hydrogen in 2028.

Using a “digital sumo” design theme, the new HiLux is more aggressively styled than before with a sharp new front end with angular LED headlights, pumped up bumpers, new alloy wheels and – on models with a pick-up tray – a modern new LED tail-light design.

On the inside of the 2026 Toyota HiLux are more changes, such as an all-new dashboard layout and a lot more available technology. The layout is more modern than before and appears higher-quality as well, using a lot of shared parts from other Toyota products like the LandCruiser Prado.

Under the bonnet of the entire 2026 Toyota HiLux range is the same 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine as the previous model, making the same 150kW/500Nm outputs for the six-speed automatic (150kW/420Nm for the six-speed manual). There’s no hybrid HiLux model for this generation yet, though Toyota’s 48-volt mild-hybrid tech is standard on the SR and above when fitted with the automatic transmission.

In 2026, the first electric HiLux sold in Australia will be added to the range too. Toyota is yet to confirm details, other than it will be a dual-motor drivetrain available on the SR and SR5 models, but it will be joined by a hydrogen fuel-cell drivetrain in 2028 as well.

While the platform and mechanicals are the same as the previous HiLux, other significant changes include new electric power steering, revised suspension and enhancements to the four-wheel drive system to make it even more capable off-road.

Available features have been improved across the whole HiLux range, with a new 12.3-inch touchscreen featuring live services and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard equipment, as well as a 7.0-inch digital driver’s display with a larger 12.3-inch unit available on upper-spec models.

Safety features have also been improved, with lane-keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, safe exit assist and a reversing camera as standard equipment across the range. On pick-up models, front and rear parking sensors have been added, too.

Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley said the new HiLux would continue the iconic story of the rugged pick-up in Australia. “The new HiLux delivers a wide range of improvements to on and off-road driveability, safety and comfort, along with a new interior design and features, and new exterior design, which we are proud to say was developed right here in Australia.

Toyota will release pricing and specifications for the 2026 Toyota HiLux soon ahead of its December 2025 on-sale date.