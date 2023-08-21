The Toyota LandCruiser is an iconic and highly regarded SUV renowned for its legendary off-road capabilities and rugged reliability.

It's available in various configurations, including the current-generation 300 Series and the more compact LandCruiser Prado – often just referred to as the Prado.

The large family SUV is often the vehicle of choice for adventurers, rural residents, and those who require a robust 4x4 for challenging terrain, such as the Australian Outback.

The LandCruiser's interior combines practicality and comfort, making it suitable for long journeys. Its enduring popularity in Australia is a testament to its durability and versatility in diverse environments.