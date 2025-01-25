Best 4X4 Wagons
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is an SUV based on the Triton ute, available as a five-seater or seven-seater and in either 2WD or 4WD configuration.
If 2WD is your preference, Mitsubishi released the base-spec GLX five-seater – the cheapest entry point into the Pajero Sport range – and the seven-seat GLS early in 2022.
Isuzu MU-X
The original Isuzu MU-X was released back in 2013 as a 7-seater ute-based wagon.
Just like its sibling, the Isuzu D-Max, an upgraded all-new MU-X wagon was heavily revised and released to the Australian market back in August 2021.
Ford Everest
The Ford Everest is a large SUV based on the Ranger ute and introduced locally in 2015 – becoming an indirect replacement for the Territory SUV built in Australia between 2004 and 2016.
Toyota Prado
The 250 Series Prado is sold in Australia in five grades, starting with the GX, then the GXL, VX, Altitude, and top-of-the line Kakadu models.
All 250 Series Prado are powered by the 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel four-cylinder engine, boosted with Toyota’s with 48-volt V-Active technology. The tech doesn’t increase engine outputs and the mill still makes the respectable 150kW/500Nm that we are familiar with from the previous Prado.
Toyota Fortuner
The Toyota Fortuner is a 4WD based on the HiLux ute and first arrived on Australian soil in 2015, with its last significant update occurring in 2020 when it received a revised 2.8L diesel engine – the same engine transplanted into the Hilux and Prado at the time – with 150kW and 500Nm on tap.
The current three-model Fortuner line-up shares the 1GD-FTV four-cylinder engine, which runs through a six-speed automatic transmission and part-time 4WD system.
