2023 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport GLS 4 X 2 7 Seater Grey Suv 16

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is an SUV based on the Triton ute, available as a five-seater or seven-seater and in either 2WD or 4WD configuration.

If 2WD is your preference, Mitsubishi released the base-spec GLX five-seater – the cheapest entry point into the Pajero Sport range – and the seven-seat GLS early in 2022.

2023 Isuzu MU X LS T Galaxy Blue 22

Isuzu MU-X

The original Isuzu MU-X was released back in 2013 as a 7-seater ute-based wagon.

Just like its sibling, the Isuzu D-Max, an upgraded all-new MU-X wagon was heavily revised and released to the Australian market back in August 2021.

4 X 4 Australia Reviews 2022 2023 Ford Everest Sport 139

Ford Everest

The Ford Everest is a large SUV based on the Ranger ute and introduced locally in 2015 – becoming an indirect replacement for the Territory SUV built in Australia between 2004 and 2016.

e8ea0b7c/2025 prado jpg

Toyota Prado

The 250 Series Prado is sold in Australia in five grades, starting with the GX, then the GXL, VX, Altitude, and top-of-the line Kakadu models.

All 250 Series Prado are powered by the 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel four-cylinder engine, boosted with Toyota’s with 48-volt V-Active technology. The tech doesn’t increase engine outputs and the mill still makes the respectable 150kW/500Nm that we are familiar with from the previous Prado.

2022 Toyota Fortuner Crusade Feverish Red Australia Off Road Edt

Toyota Fortuner

The Toyota Fortuner is a 4WD based on the HiLux ute and first arrived on Australian soil in 2015, with its last significant update occurring in 2020 when it received a revised 2.8L diesel engine – the same engine transplanted into the Hilux and Prado at the time – with 150kW and 500Nm on tap.

The current three-model Fortuner line-up shares the 1GD-FTV four-cylinder engine, which runs through a six-speed automatic transmission and part-time 4WD system.

4x4 Wagon Reviews

fe68160f/2025 toyota landcruiser prado kakadu 2 jpg
Reviews

2025 Toyota Prado Kakadu off-road review

Should the seven-seat Prado Kakadu still be on your shopping list, despite its horrendous third-row cargo design?
905c08cb/05 jpg
Reviews

2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado review

Toyota Australia has launched its 2025 Prado and fittingly, it did so in the Northern Territory in Kakadu National Park.
472f167e/2025 toyota landcruiser prado nml 054a7244 jpg
Reviews

2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado review

We take Toyota's premier off-roader on and off the trail.
48d2131c/2024 mitsubishi pajero sport 6 jpg
Reviews

2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport review

It has aged gracefully, but is it still relevant among rivals like the Isuzu MU-X and Ford Everest?

e7b019c2/2024 toyota prado v lexus gx whichcar australia png
4x4 Comparisons

2024 Lexus GX550 vs 2024 Toyota Prado: SPEC BATTLE!

The GX is on sale in Australia, so how does it line up against the incoming Prado?
785b1e92/2024 toyota prado v landcruiser 300 series whichcar australia png
4x4 Comparisons

2025 Toyota Prado vs LandCruiser 300 Series: SPEC BATTLE!

What are the differences between these two large frame-based off-roaders?
595f294d/2023 ford everest sport v6 suv blue esperance bremer bay adventure series wa edewar 230717 133 jpg
Reviews

2024 Ford Everest review: Full range detailed

A deep dive into the Everest's range including price, interior, boot space, safety, and performance
d1c510ff/2023 toyota prado review jpg
Reviews

2024 Toyota LandCruiser Prado 150 review: Full range detailed

Learn more about the Prado 150's price, interior, boot space, safety assists and performance
2eae1a14/2024 toyota prado 250 v prado 150 whichcar australia png
4x4 Comparisons

All-New 2024 Toyota Prado vs 2023 Prado: SPEC BATTLE!

The upcoming 250 series Prado has seen a price hike, so let's find out how it compares to the 150 series it replaces
808f0f2a/2024 isuzu mu x main jpg
Reviews

2024 Isuzu MU-X 1.9L review

Isuzu has added its smaller 1.9-litre diesel engine to the MU-X range. We take a mini MU-X for a quick spin to see how it performs
21461672/2024 ford everest ambiente rwd review 07 jpg
Reviews

2024 Ford Everest Ambiente RWD review

Less is more: Is the best Ford Everest the cheapest one?

ab380919/edewar 221114 2022 mitsubishi pajero sport gsr black suv 2211mitpajsprt 40 jpg
Reviews

2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport review: Full range detailed

The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is a popular large SUV in Australia. Learn more about the Pajero Sport range including price, interior, boot space, safety assists and performance.
ef3b1cd8/2024 ford everest wildtrak limited edition australia 03a jpg
Reviews

2024 Ford Everest Wildtrak review: Dad weekender drive

The Ford Everest gets the Wildtrak makeover
2b38234d/edewar 230925 2023 ford everest sport nt adventure trail termite mound crop jpg
Reviews

Ford Everest adventure series: Taking on the Territory

Can the Everest meet the standard of the Territory?
663a1b2f/2023 wheels best large suv value off road isuzu mu x png
4x4 Comparisons

Best Value 4X4 SUV: Isuzu MU-X

What are the most affordable large SUVs to own and run? We’ve crunched the numbers to help you save some serious cash
935d18d7/mitsubishi pajero sport v toyota fortuner png
4x4 Comparisons

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport v Toyota Fortuner comparison review

Two quite similar well-worn nameplates in the large SUV class go head-to-head to see which is the better buy

2023 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV Silver Vs Mitsubishi Outlander Exceed SUV White Group 7
4x4 Comparisons

Off-road battle: 2023 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport vs Mitsubishi Outlander

How far can you take an SUV off-road? We put an Outlander up against a Pajero Sport to find out!

63a7136c/toyota fortuner gxl 2018 drive png
Reviews

2023 Toyota Fortuner GXL: Quick Review

The middle-tier of the Fortuner range adds a little more eye appeal
b80a0a00/2021 toyota fortuner drive review jpg
Reviews

2023 Toyota Fortuner GX: Quick Review

Toyotas sometimes forgotten SUV is as much a staple as the Hilux (well, it kind of is a Hilux)
2023 Ford Everest Sport SUV Blue 78
Reviews

2023 Ford Everest long-term review: V6 Sport & Platinum

Everest Sport’s arrival quickly cements its position as the social climber of the Wheels garage
2022 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport GSR
Reviews

2023 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport GSR review

Flagship Pajero Sport has the looks, but is it worth the extra coin?

beff09f3/2022 toyota fortuner crusade feverish red australia off road edt jpg
Reviews

2023 Toyota Fortuner Crusade: Quick Review

The Crusade offers all the best of the Fortuner range
dab41cd7/2023 mitsubishi pajero sport v ford everest spec battle png
4x4 Comparisons

2023 Ford Everest vs Mitsubishi Pajero Sport comparison review

How well does the established Pajero Sport 4x4 wagon value player size up against the Australian-developed, Wheels 2023 COTY-winning Ford Everest?
2022 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport GLS
Reviews

2023 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport GLS 4x4 review

The 2023 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport GLS is one of the few seven-seat SUVs on the market with proper 4x4 credentials