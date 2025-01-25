The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is an SUV based on the Triton ute, available as a five-seater or seven-seater and in either 2WD or 4WD configuration.

If 2WD is your preference, Mitsubishi released the base-spec GLX five-seater – the cheapest entry point into the Pajero Sport range – and the seven-seat GLS early in 2022.