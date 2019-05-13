2020 Ford Everest review

What key features do I get if I spend more? Expand Section

The least costly Everest is the Ambiente RWD, which has five cloth-covered seats, 17-inch wheels, the 3.2-litre turbodiesel engine and the features common to all Everests. (A third seat-row is optional for about $1000.) You can spend more to add a four-wheel drive system, other equipment, or both.



If you are content with the fit-out of an Everest Ambiente, you could add off-road capability by choosing an Ambiente 4WD, with either five or seven seats. That would bring you full-time 4WD, dual-range gearing, and a rear differential lock.



If in contrast you are happy with rear-wheel drive but want more features, you could spend a bit more again and have an Everest Trend RWD.



The Trend RWD brings you the 2.0-litre Bi Turbo diesel engine, satellite navigation, and adaptive cruise control (which automatically limits your speed to that of a slower car in front) and autonomous emergency braking with vehicle and pedestrian detection



Headlamps dip automatically for oncoming drivers, and there are LED daytime running lamps. Windscreen wipers operate automatically when it rains.



The Trend also has seven seats as standard, with power operated driver’s seat and with leather trim in the first and second rows. If you expect to work your Everest hard you can specify fabric seat trim with manual adjustments, including lumbar support, for the same price.



The Trend also brings bigger and fancier 18-inch wheels, a power-operated tailgate with hands-free function, and brighter and longer lasting Bi-LED headlights.



You can spend more on the Everest Trend by adding the 4WD system and diff lock, and/or by opting for the more powerful and efficient 2.0-litre Bi Turbo diesel engine and 10-speed auto.



The Everest Sport brings most of the features found in the Trend but in a bolder package that includes a blackened front grille, bumpers window surrounds and roof rails. It also has wider-diameter 20-inch alloy wheels, also black, sport badging, and blue seat stitching.



The Sport comes standard with 4WD, seven seats and the 3.2-diesel engine, with the 2.0-litre Bi Turbo diesel engine and 10-speed auto an extra-cost option.



The most expensive Everest, the Titanium, is only available in seven-seat 4WD form and with the 2.0-litre Bi Turbo engine. The additional outlay also brings full leather trim, power-adjusted front seats, power-folding third-row seats, and a sunroof. There are extremely bright HID headlamps, with washers, and the daytime running lamps use long-lived LEDs. Parking Assist can steer you into a reverse-parking spot while you control just the accelerator and brakes.



The Titanium also has sporty-looking 20-inch wheels, shod with tyres of a lower profile, and a tow bar rated at 3100kg. A pressure monitor alerts you if a tyre is going flat. And it has two more sensor-based safety features: Blind-spot monitoring, and a Rear cross-traffic alert – the latter particularly handy when reversing out of the nose-to-kerb angle parking that is common in country towns. (For more on Everest safety systems, please open the Safety section below.)



If you want the Titanium’s luxury trim but more versatility off road, you can substitute 18-inch wheels, and tyres with taller sidewalls, for the standard 20s as a no-cost option.