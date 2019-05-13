2020 Ford Everest review

An 8.0-inch central touchscreen for controlling multimedia and cabin functions including satellite navigation, a 10-speaker audio system with AM/FM and digital (DAB+) radio, CD, AUX, iPod, and USB inputs, Bluetooth connectivity, voice control via Ford’s SYNC3 multimedia system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
(so that you can plug in a smartphone and display compatible apps on the touchscreen).
A rearview camera, which helps you see behind the car when reversing, and rear parking sensors, which tell you how close you are to obstacles. Power-folding external mirrors.
Cruise control, operated from buttons on the steering wheel, and trailer sway control.Autonomous emergency braking
with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, and traffic sign recognition that alerts you if you’re over the speed limit.
Halogen projector headlights that come on automatically when it gets dark, automatic high-beam control, daytime running lights, and front fog-lamps.
Active noise cancellation system and pollen air filter.
Three USB ports including one mounted on the windscreen near the mirror to make it easier to plug in devices like dash-cams.
Dual-zone climate control (which allows the driver and front-seat passenger to set cabin temperatures independently), with vents for rear passengers.
In all but one Everest, three rows of seats, for up to seven people. (In the Ambient RWD, the third row is an extra-cost option.)
Smart keyless entry that opens the doors without having the key out of your bag or pocket, and push-button engine start/stop.
Four 12-volt outlets, for charging mobile phones and the like, and a 230-volt outlet, for quick charging of laptops and tablets (via their household power adaptors).
Wheels made from an aluminium alloy, which look nicer than steel wheels.
Electronic traction control, which helps you go further in slippery conditions. Trailer-sway control, which helps you stabilise the car if a towed trailer is swaying from side to side.
Seven airbags. Electronic stability control, which can help bring a skidding car back under command and is mandatory on new cars. (For the placement of airbags, and more on Everest safety systems, please open the Safety section below.)
Every Everest 4WD also has a full-time 4WD system with high-speed and low-speed gearing, and settings for different off-road conditions such as sand, mud or rocks. Each Everest 4WD also has a hill descent control and hill-launch assist, and a rear differential lock, which helps maintain drive in very difficult off-road situations.
Every Everest carries a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, and five-year rust protection for the body.