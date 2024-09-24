Best Electric Cars
With the electric car market rapidly evolving, choosing the right EV can be a daunting task. WhichCar provides in-depth reviews, comprehensive comparisons, and the latest insights into the most popular and efficient electric cars available in Australia.
Whether you're looking for range, affordability, luxury, or performance, WhichCar is here to help you understand which electric vehicle best suits your lifestyle and needs.
Best Electric Car Under $80K: MG4
Here are the podium positions in the sub-$80K class of the most exhaustive electric vehicle test in Australian history.
Best Electric Car Over $80K: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
If naming the finest EV above $80K kinda sounds like an EV of the Year nod, you’re not wrong
Best Small Electric Car under $40K: MG4 Excite 51
They say EVs aren't affordable; BYD, GWM and MG say different – and one of Australia's cheapest cars is notable for more than just its price
Best Small Electric Car $40-50K: MG4 Excite/Essence 64
It's BYD v GWM v MG round two as China continues its domination of the most affordable EVs around. And the same car comes to the fore.
Best Small Electric Car $50-60K: Cupra Born
Stylish five-door practicality, rear-drive dynamics, and impressive range are the promise as Spain and China go head to head
Best Electric Small SUV: Hyundai Kona
Hyundai's second-generation electric Kona faces up to BYD's popular Atto 3 and two French rivals.
Best Electric Small Luxury SUV: BMW iX1
Transplanting EV gubbins into formerly fossil-fuelled bodies is still in vogue, but does it provide a compelling alternative to dedicated EVs?
Best Electric Midsize SUV: Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD
Ford, Subaru and Toyota have all joined the legacy carmakers taking on the Tesla Model Y, but it's our 2022 Wheels Car of the Year that remains unmoved as the pick of the class
Best Electric Midsize Luxury SUV: Genesis GV70 Electrified
Forget showy electric SUVs; this twin test is about making the jump to electrons as easy as possible. But one is far more luxurious than the other…
Best Electric Sedan Under $80K: Hyundai Ioniq 6
Up to $80K buys you some impressive hardware in the electric sedan category.
Best Electric Luxury Sedan under $100K: Polestar 2
The Polestar 2 has ambitions of segment glory, but can the flagship variant break through a blockade formed by the most affordable BMW i4?
Best Electric Luxury Sedan over $100K: BMW i7
How Bavaria mastered the most convincing implementation of the electric drivetrain
Best Electric Large SUV: Kia EV9
Kia impresses with its large electric SUV, punching well above its class
Best Electric Performance Car: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
EVs have always been fast, but what about fun? These five might just win you over
Popular Electric Cars
Electric Car Advice
What are the 10 cheapest electric cars in Australia?
These are the most affordable new EVs in Australia
The longest-range electric cars in Australia
These are the longest driving range EVs on sale in Australia today, plus everything you need to know about range claims
Australia’s best-value electric cars by driving range
Which new EVs give you the best value for how far they'll go on a single charge? We break down the numbers
What electric car incentives are on offer in Australia?
With more EVs being introduced into the market, what are governments offering to increase uptake among private buyers?
Should you buy a used EV? Depreciation & checklist guide
Want to buy a cheaper electric car? A used example might be the answer, but there are a few things to consider first
The most popular people movers in Australia in 2024
Taking a closer look at the best family haulers on sale in Australia
Which electric cars are exempt from the Luxury Car Tax?
The contentious LCT continues to shadow Australian new car buyers, but which EV models can avoid it?
Boot sizes of Australia’s favourite SUVs
Not all SUVs are created equal when it comes to the cargo department
How car companies are influencing you to buy cars
It's no coincidence that you find some car brands more appealing than others
Electric Car Reviews
2024 MG4 review: Full range detailed
The MG4 is a budget-friendly small electric hatchback in Australia. Learn about the MG4 range including price, interior, boot space, safety assists and performance
2024 Chery Omoda E5 review: First Australian review
Chinese car maker adds its first electric vehicle to Australia. Is it worth the wait?
Living with the MG4 Excite 64: Long-term review
MG’s new electric hatchback has been judged our 2024 Wheels Best Electric Car Under $80K. Now we're finding out what it’s like to actually own one for a few months...
Living with the Ford Mustang Mach-E: Long-term review
A Mexican-built electric Mustang? We'll have one to go. Hold the jalapenos
2024 Volvo EX90 review
Volvo’s new-generation flagship debuts as an all-electric seven-seat SUV, riding on a bespoke EV platform, packing segment-leading hardware and technology. But is the EX90 premium enough?
2024 Polestar 4 review
Headlined by its segment-challenging tech and lack of a rear window, the upper-medium Polestar 4 coupe SUV arrives as a design-led alternative to the Polestar 2 sedan, for a premium price
2024 Tesla Model 3 review: Full range detailed
The Tesla Model 3 is a popular electric medium sedan in Australia. Learn about the Model 3 range including price, interior, boot space, safety assists and performance
2024 Polestar 3 review
The most luxurious (and expensive) Polestar yet finally makes its debut, riding on all-new EV architecture, cloaked in striking wagon-meets-SUV sheetmetal guaranteed to make a statement
2024 Audi Q8 e-tron & SQ8 e-tron review: First Australian drive
The "new" Q8 and SQ8 are same same but slightly different?
Electric Car Comparisons
2024 Best Electric Car Over $80K: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N v Kia EV9
If naming the finest EV above $80K kinda sounds like an EV of the Year nod, you’re not wrong
2024 Best Electric Small Luxury SUV: BMW iX1 v Volvo XC40
Transplanting EV gubbins into formerly fossil-fuelled bodies is still in vogue, but does it provide a compelling alternative to dedicated EVs?
2024 Best Electric Midsize Luxury SUV: BMW iX3 v Genesis GV70 Electrified
Forget showy electric SUVs; this twin test is about making the jump to electrons as easy as possible. But one is far more luxurious than the other…
2024 Best Electric Large SUV: Audi Q8 E-Tron v BMW iX v Kia EV9
Kia impresses with its large electric SUV, punching well above its class
2024 Best Electric Performance Car: Abarth 500e v Audi E-Tron GT v Ford Mustang Mach-E v Hyundai Ioniq 5 N v Porsche Taycan
EVs have always been fast, but what about fun? These five might just win you over
2024 Best Electric Luxury Sedan under $100K: BMW i4 v Polestar 2
The Polestar 2 has ambitions of segment glory, but can the flagship variant break through a blockade formed by the most affordable BMW i4?
2024 Best Electric Luxury Sedan over $100K: BMW i7
How Bavaria mastered the most convincing implementation of the electric drivetrain
2024 Best Electric Car (Under $80K): MG4
Here are the podium positions in the sub-$80K class of the most exhaustive electric vehicle test in Australian history
2024 Best Small Electric Car Under $40K: MG4 Excite 51
They say EVs aren't affordable; BYD, GWM and MG say different – and one of Australia's cheapest cars is notable for more than just its price
Electric Car News
Stanford: EV batteries may last much longer than expected
A Stanford study reveals EV batteries could last significantly longer than previously estimated when tested under real-world driving conditions.
Greenest EVs for 2025: Lifecycle and efficiency lead the way
BYD Dolphin leads the 2025 green EV rankings, with Tesla Model 3 and Dacia Spring following, based on emissions, efficiency, and battery sustainability.
New Small SUVs coming to Australia in 2025
From the Cupra Formentor to the Zeekr X, your complete guide to all the new compact SUVs heading to Australian showrooms in 2025 and beyond.
New large SUVs coming to Australia in 2025
GMC Yukon, Volvo EX90 and Skoda Kodiaq are among the new-generation large-SUV big-hitters for 2025.
Zeekr X electric SUV: Australian pricing + ANCAP 5-star rating confirmed
The 2025 Zeekr X electric SUV is now available for pre-order in Australia, offering two variants and a competitive starting price.
Genesis Electrified GV70: Updated luxury, inside and out
Hyundai’s upmarket brand has revealed more details on the re-design of its Electrified GV70 SUV, with sales to commence in Australia in the first half of 2025.
REVEALED: Jaguar Type 00 previews sleek new future EV
Jaguar's Type 00 concept has gone official at Miami Art Week, showcasing a long and low design on an advanced EV platform.
MG4: New festive season pricing for popular all-electric hatchback
MG Motor Australia brings the Christmas time cheer with a drop in pricing for models in its all-electric MG4 range, as well as revised prices for its compact electric SUV, the ZS EV.
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs unveiled
Mahindra has unveiled two electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, with plans for a potential Australian release after their debut in India