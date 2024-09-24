WhichCar

Best Electric Cars

With the electric car market rapidly evolving, choosing the right EV can be a daunting task. WhichCar provides in-depth reviews, comprehensive comparisons, and the latest insights into the most popular and efficient electric cars available in Australia.

Whether you're looking for range, affordability, luxury, or performance, WhichCar is here to help you understand which electric vehicle best suits your lifestyle and needs.

Winner under $80K | Winner over $80K

Small Car under $40K | Small Car $40K to $50K | Small Car $50K to $60K | Small SUV | Medium SUV | Luxury Medium SUV | Large SUV

Medium Sedan | Luxury Sedan under $100K | Luxury Sedan over $100K | Performance Car

cf9a18cc/2024 wheels best electric vehicle under 80k mg4 png

Best Electric Car Under $80K: MG4

Here are the podium positions in the sub-$80K class of the most exhaustive electric vehicle test in Australian history.

52d41731/2024 wheels best electric vehicle over 80k png

Best Electric Car Over $80K: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

If naming the finest EV above $80K kinda sounds like an EV of the Year nod, you’re not wrong

c96b1896/2024 wheels best electric small car under 40k 2 png

Best Small Electric Car under $40K: MG4 Excite 51

They say EVs aren't affordable; BYD, GWM and MG say different – and one of Australia's cheapest cars is notable for more than just its price

83881739/2024 wheels best electric small car 40k 50k 2 png

Best Small Electric Car $40-50K: MG4 Excite/Essence 64

It's BYD v GWM v MG round two as China continues its domination of the most affordable EVs around. And the same car comes to the fore.

fc611928/2024 wheels best electric small car under 50k 60k png

Best Small Electric Car $50-60K: Cupra Born

Stylish five-door practicality, rear-drive dynamics, and impressive range are the promise as Spain and China go head to head

009b1a06/2024 wheels best electric small suv hyundai kona png

Best Electric Small SUV: Hyundai Kona

Hyundai's second-generation electric Kona faces up to BYD's popular Atto 3 and two French rivals.

65e617ef/2024 wheels best electric luxury small suv jpg

Best Electric Small Luxury SUV: BMW iX1

Transplanting EV gubbins into formerly fossil-fuelled bodies is still in vogue, but does it provide a compelling alternative to dedicated EVs?

a70d1891/2024 wheels best electric midsize suv kia ev6 png

Best Electric Midsize SUV: Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD

Ford, Subaru and Toyota have all joined the legacy carmakers taking on the Tesla Model Y, but it's our 2022 Wheels Car of the Year that remains unmoved as the pick of the class

80971858/2024 wheels best electric luxury medium suv png

Best Electric Midsize Luxury SUV: Genesis GV70 Electrified

Forget showy electric SUVs; this twin test is about making the jump to electrons as easy as possible. But one is far more luxurious than the other…

ef331c93/2024 wheels best electric sedan under 80k hyundai ioniq 6 png

Best Electric Sedan Under $80K: Hyundai Ioniq 6

Up to $80K buys you some impressive hardware in the electric sedan category.

11fd19d6/2024 wheels best electric luxury sedan under 100k png

Best Electric Luxury Sedan under $100K: Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 has ambitions of segment glory, but can the flagship variant break through a blockade formed by the most affordable BMW i4?

f5771975/2024 wheels best electric luxury sedan over 100k png

Best Electric Luxury Sedan over $100K: BMW i7

How Bavaria mastered the most convincing implementation of the electric drivetrain

b1e314fd/2024 wheels best electric large suv png

Best Electric Large SUV: Kia EV9

Kia impresses with its large electric SUV, punching well above its class

4718175e/2024 wheels best electric performance car png

Best Electric Performance Car: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

EVs have always been fast, but what about fun? These five might just win you over

Popular Electric Cars

Electric Car Advice

c0e71572/australias cheapest electric cars jpg
Advice

What are the 10 cheapest electric cars in Australia?

These are the most affordable new EVs in Australia
242316b1/electric cars with the longest range 2 jpg
Advice

The longest-range electric cars in Australia

These are the longest driving range EVs on sale in Australia today, plus everything you need to know about range claims
e6e819c2/best value electric vehicles by driving range jpg
Advice

Australia’s best-value electric cars by driving range

Which new EVs give you the best value for how far they'll go on a single charge? We break down the numbers
22e21724/electric vehicle incentives australia jpg
News

What electric car incentives are on offer in Australia?

With more EVs being introduced into the market, what are governments offering to increase uptake among private buyers?
c4a91551/should you buy a used electric car jpg
Advice

Should you buy a used EV? Depreciation & checklist guide

Want to buy a cheaper electric car? A used example might be the answer, but there are a few things to consider first
c7c40a44/staria elite 35p 18 jpg
Advice

The most popular people movers in Australia in 2024

Taking a closer look at the best family haulers on sale in Australia
b7ab0961/2022 hyundai ioniq 5 v tesla model 3 comparison wheels wielecki a 24 jpg
Advice

Which electric cars are exempt from the Luxury Car Tax?

The contentious LCT continues to shadow Australian new car buyers, but which EV models can avoid it?
2017 Subaru XV boot space
Advice

Boot sizes of Australia’s favourite SUVs

Not all SUVs are created equal when it comes to the cargo department
5d900ea5/dua lipa porsche jpeg
Advice

How car companies are influencing you to buy cars

It's no coincidence that you find some car brands more appealing than others
c0920a3c/porsche 911 gt1 jpg
Advice

Wheels inbox: Diablo SV, wind throb, Lotus Emira over an M2 and more!

Electric Car Reviews

c625141f/2024 mg mg4 long range edewar 240205 21 jpg
Reviews

2024 MG4 review: Full range detailed

The MG4 is a budget-friendly small electric hatchback in Australia. Learn about the MG4 range including price, interior, boot space, safety assists and performance
a546141e/2024 chery omoda e5 suv launch 18 v2 jpg
Reviews

2024 Chery Omoda E5 review: First Australian review

Chinese car maker adds its first electric vehicle to Australia. Is it worth the wait?
44c51295/2024 mg4 excite 64 silver suv 17 JPG
Reviews

Living with the MG4 Excite 64: Long-term review

MG’s new electric hatchback has been judged our 2024 Wheels Best Electric Car Under $80K. Now we're finding out what it’s like to actually own one for a few months...
1fe015eb/edewar 240123 mustang mach e premium 9425 jpg
Reviews

Living with the Ford Mustang Mach-E: Long-term review

A Mexican-built electric Mustang? We'll have one to go. Hold the jalapenos
d3981086/volvo ex90 sand dune 072 jpg
Reviews

2024 Volvo EX90 review

Volvo’s new-generation flagship debuts as an all-electric seven-seat SUV, riding on a bespoke EV platform, packing segment-leading hardware and technology. But is the EX90 premium enough?
edf61cb1/2024 polestar 4 madrid gold zinc nappa performance pack 8 jpg
Reviews

2024 Polestar 4 review

Headlined by its segment-challenging tech and lack of a rear window, the upper-medium Polestar 4 coupe SUV arrives as a design-led alternative to the Polestar 2 sedan, for a premium price
c64314e7/2024 tesla model 3 thomas wielecki 10 jpg
Reviews

2024 Tesla Model 3 review: Full range detailed

The Tesla Model 3 is a popular electric medium sedan in Australia. Learn about the Model 3 range including price, interior, boot space, safety assists and performance
0f121cff/2024 polestar 3 madrid snow zinc nappa performance pack 11 jpg
Reviews

2024 Polestar 3 review

The most luxurious (and expensive) Polestar yet finally makes its debut, riding on all-new EV architecture, cloaked in striking wagon-meets-SUV sheetmetal guaranteed to make a statement
ee880b83/audi q8 39 jpg
Reviews

2024 Audi Q8 e-tron & SQ8 e-tron review: First Australian drive

The "new" Q8 and SQ8 are same same but slightly different?

886f1865/2024 tesla model 3 performance front quarter JPG
Reviews

2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance review

First drive of Tesla's supercar-slaying electric sedan

Electric Car Comparisons

52d41731/2024 wheels best electric vehicle over 80k png
Comparisons

2024 Best Electric Car Over $80K: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N v Kia EV9

If naming the finest EV above $80K kinda sounds like an EV of the Year nod, you’re not wrong
65e617ef/2024 wheels best electric luxury small suv jpg
Comparisons

2024 Best Electric Small Luxury SUV: BMW iX1 v Volvo XC40

Transplanting EV gubbins into formerly fossil-fuelled bodies is still in vogue, but does it provide a compelling alternative to dedicated EVs?
80971858/2024 wheels best electric luxury medium suv png
Comparisons

2024 Best Electric Midsize Luxury SUV: BMW iX3 v Genesis GV70 Electrified

Forget showy electric SUVs; this twin test is about making the jump to electrons as easy as possible. But one is far more luxurious than the other…
b1e314fd/2024 wheels best electric large suv png
Comparisons

2024 Best Electric Large SUV: Audi Q8 E-Tron v BMW iX v Kia EV9

Kia impresses with its large electric SUV, punching well above its class
4718175e/2024 wheels best electric performance car png
Comparisons

2024 Best Electric Performance Car: Abarth 500e v Audi E-Tron GT v Ford Mustang Mach-E v Hyundai Ioniq 5 N v Porsche Taycan

EVs have always been fast, but what about fun? These five might just win you over
11fd19d6/2024 wheels best electric luxury sedan under 100k png
Comparisons

2024 Best Electric Luxury Sedan under $100K: BMW i4 v Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 has ambitions of segment glory, but can the flagship variant break through a blockade formed by the most affordable BMW i4?
f5771975/2024 wheels best electric luxury sedan over 100k png
Comparisons

2024 Best Electric Luxury Sedan over $100K: BMW i7

How Bavaria mastered the most convincing implementation of the electric drivetrain
fdab1926/2024 wheels best electric vehicle under 80k mg4 2 png
Comparisons

2024 Best Electric Car (Under $80K): MG4

Here are the podium positions in the sub-$80K class of the most exhaustive electric vehicle test in Australian history
c9541889/2024 wheels best electric small car under 40k 3 png
Comparisons

2024 Best Small Electric Car Under $40K: MG4 Excite 51

They say EVs aren't affordable; BYD, GWM and MG say different – and one of Australia's cheapest cars is notable for more than just its price
fc611928/2024 wheels best electric small car under 50k 60k png
Comparisons

2024 Best Small Electric Car $50-60K: Cupra Born

Stylish five-door practicality, rear-drive dynamics, and impressive range are the promise as Spain and China go head to head

Electric Car News

b893109b/ev battery cell types jpg
News

Stanford: EV batteries may last much longer than expected

A Stanford study reveals EV batteries could last significantly longer than previously estimated when tested under real-world driving conditions.
67f21398/2023 byd dolphin photos abrook 4 jpg
News

Greenest EVs for 2025: Lifecycle and efficiency lead the way

BYD Dolphin leads the 2025 green EV rankings, with Tesla Model 3 and Dacia Spring following, based on emissions, efficiency, and battery sustainability.
83b61723/small suvs coming to australia in 2024 2025 png
News

New Small SUVs coming to Australia in 2025

From the Cupra Formentor to the Zeekr X, your complete guide to all the new compact SUVs heading to Australian showrooms in 2025 and beyond.
944a188c/2024 large suvs coming to australia whichcar jpg
News

New large SUVs coming to Australia in 2025

GMC Yukon, Volvo EX90 and Skoda Kodiaq are among the new-generation large-SUV big-hitters for 2025.
efc115cf/2025 zeekr x at sxsw sydney whichcar 1 JPG
News

Zeekr X electric SUV: Australian pricing + ANCAP 5-star rating confirmed

The 2025 Zeekr X electric SUV is now available for pre-order in Australia, offering two variants and a competitive starting price.
19e3163c/2025 genesis electrified gv70 facelift 2 jpg
News

Genesis Electrified GV70: Updated luxury, inside and out

Hyundai’s upmarket brand has revealed more details on the re-design of its Electrified GV70 SUV, with sales to commence in Australia in the first half of 2025.
bc2718e7/jea showcar launchfilm endframe 1x1 full res jpg
News

REVEALED: Jaguar Type 00 previews sleek new future EV

Jaguar's Type 00 concept has gone official at Miami Art Week, showcasing a long and low design on an advanced EV platform.
500a12c4/230808 thrivepr mg driveday01 73 jpg
News

MG4: New festive season pricing for popular all-electric hatchback

MG Motor Australia brings the Christmas time cheer with a drop in pricing for models in its all-electric MG4 range, as well as revised prices for its compact electric SUV, the ZS EV.
b4771886/2025 mahindra xev 9e and be 6e electric suv duo jpg
News

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs unveiled

Mahindra has unveiled two electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, with plans for a potential Australian release after their debut in India
8948143b/bmw ix3 neue klasse renderings 1 jpg
News

2026 BMW iX3 rendered from patent filings; i3 sedan & wagon to follow in 2026

"The Vision Neue Klasse is so progressive it looks like we skipped one model generation."