KGM Australia has launched its first electric SUV in Australia: the KGM Torres EVX. Competing against cars such as the Tesla Model Y and Kia EV5, the Torres EVX is an electric mid-size SUV with up to 462km of range (WLTP).
Priced from $58,000 drive away, it’s available in a single specification in Australia and is priced $10,000 above the Torres hybrid, which the brand also recently launched. Torres EVX sales will commence on December 1, 2025.
Powered by a front-mounted 150kW/339Nm electric motor drawing power from a BYD-sourced 80.6kWh LFP battery, the Torres EVX is rated at 462km of range (WLTP). The battery can be charged at up to 150kW for a claimed 10-80 per cent charge in as little as 37 minutes, while peak 10.5kW AC charging gives a full charge in a claimed nine hours.
Unlike the also-recently launched Musso EV electric ute, the Torres EVX is only available in single motor front-wheel drive form for now. Vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality is standard, allowing the Torres’ battery to power external devices.
Like the Torres hybrid, the EVX benefits from updated frequency select dampers and additional sound deadening materials from key noise transmission areas such as the engine compartment, engine cover, and wheel arches.
Just one specification will be on offer from launch, which is loaded with standard features including synthetic leather upholstery, heated and ventilated electrically adjustable front seats, heated outboard rear seats, dual 12.3-inch screens and a sunroof.
Safety features include eight airbags, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.
2026 KGM Torres pricing (drive away):
|Torres ELX petrol 2WD
|$38,000
|Torres Adventure petrol 2WD
|$43,000
|Torres Ultimate petrol AWD
|$47,000
|Torres Hybrid K30 2WD
|$45,000
|Torres Hybrid K40 2WD
|$48,000
|EVX 2WD
|$58,000
Torres EVX standard features:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic LED exterior lighting
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability
- Sunroof
- Roof rails
- Rear privacy glass
- Heated/auto-folding mirrors
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Electric tailgate
- Dual-zone climate control with rear vents
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- 8-way power adjustable front seats with driver’s lumbar
- Heated front and rear outer seats
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated leather steering wheel
- Integrated panoramic display with 12.3” dual display LCD instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Interior ambient lighting
- Rear door sun blinds
Torres EVX safety features:
- 8x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assist with lane departure warning
- Lane change-collision warning
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Rear Cross Traffic-alert (with braking)
- Forward collision warning
- Safe exit warning
- Front vehicle start alert with safety distance alert
- Auto high beam
- Front and rear parking sensors
- 360-degree camera
The KGM Torres EVX will go on sale in Australia on December 1, 2025, with deliveries due to commence soon afterwards.
