KGM has announced updates for its Musso and long-wheelbase Musso XLV models as part of the MY26 range, bringing a revised model line-up, more equipment, and fresh styling touches.
The line-up now consists of the entry-level ELX, the newly introduced Advance grade, and the flagship Ultimate. All versions are now fitted with roof rails as standard.
The Advance grade – replacing the outgoing Adventure trim – gains a black front grille and matching black roof rails to set it apart visually. It also adopts a higher equipment level, adding dual-zone automatic climate control, privacy glass for the rear doors, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated leather steering wheel.
At the top of the range, the Ultimate combines the previous Luxury Pack specification with new exterior and interior styling updates. It features LED headlights with sequential indicators, a powered sunroof, 8-way powered front seats, and a 360-degree camera system. The model also debuts a special front-end design, accented by black finishes on the grille, climate control panel, and steering wheel bezel.
The updates follow dealer and customer feedback, with KGM aiming to balance the Musso’s well-known practicality and capability with improved comfort, refinement, and value.
The Musso and Musso XLV continue to target buyers who need a dual-purpose ute – capable of heavy-duty work while still offering passenger car-like convenience and features. With these MY26 changes, KGM hopes to sharpen the Musso’s appeal in Australia’s highly competitive ute market.
Pricing and full technical specifications are expected closer to the MY26 Musso’s Australian release date.
KGM Musso ELX – features
- 2.2L 4-cylinder turbo diesel
- 6-speed automatic transmission
- Automatic locking rear differential
- Part-time 4×4 with 4H / 4L range and automatic-locking rear differential
- 3.5 Tonne braked towing capacity
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Multi-link, coil spring rear suspension with 790kg payload, leaf spring rear suspension with 1010kg payload for XLV
- Electric power steering (Hydraulic PAS for XLV)
- Reach adjustable steering wheel
- Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) (NA for XLV)
- HID headlights (Projector for XLV)
- AEB with Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Trailer Sway Assist (TSA)
- Hill Start Assist (HSA)
- Hill Descent Control (HDC)
- 12.3-inch digital LCD instrument cluster
- 12.3-inch touch screen audio
- Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™
- Leather steering wheel with height and reach adjustment
- LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)
- Cruise control
- Front fog lights
- Reverse camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Heated and power adjustable door mirrors in body colour and LED indicators
- Assisted tailgate operation
- Silver roof rails
KGM Musso Advance adds:
- 18-inch black alloy wheels
- Black front grille
- HID headlights
- Black roof rails
- Multi-link, coil spring rear suspension with 790kg payload, 880kg for XLV
- LED vertical design front fog lights
- Dual zone automatic climate control
- Blind Spot Warning (BSW)
- Rear Cross Traffic Warning (RCTW)
- Lane Change-collision Warning (LCW)
- Safety Exit Warning (SEW)
- Heated steering wheel
- Leather look seats
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Privacy rear door glass
KGM Musso Ultimate adds:
- Special design black front bumper and grille
- Black interior highlights (A/C panel, steering wheel bezel, facia trim)
- 3D 360° camera
- Powered sunroof
- LED headlights
- Sequential front indicators
- 8-way powered front seats
- Powered driver lumbar support
- Heated rear outer seats
- Walk-up welcome system
- Touch-sensing front door locks with walk-away auto-door locking
Pricing
|Grade
|RDAP (private buyers)
|Musso ELX
|$42,500
|Musso ELX XLV
|$44,000
|Musso Advance
|$46,500
|Musso Advance XLV
|$48,000
|Musso Ultimate
|$51,500
|Musso Ultimate XLV
|$53,000
Warranty and Roadside Assistance
The KGM Musso range is covered by a 7-year/unlimited kilometre new car warranty, including commercial use, and 5-year roadside assistance.
