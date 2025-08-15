KGM has announced updates for its Musso and long-wheelbase Musso XLV models as part of the MY26 range, bringing a revised model line-up, more equipment, and fresh styling touches.

The line-up now consists of the entry-level ELX, the newly introduced Advance grade, and the flagship Ultimate. All versions are now fitted with roof rails as standard.

The Advance grade – replacing the outgoing Adventure trim – gains a black front grille and matching black roof rails to set it apart visually. It also adopts a higher equipment level, adding dual-zone automatic climate control, privacy glass for the rear doors, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated leather steering wheel.

At the top of the range, the Ultimate combines the previous Luxury Pack specification with new exterior and interior styling updates. It features LED headlights with sequential indicators, a powered sunroof, 8-way powered front seats, and a 360-degree camera system. The model also debuts a special front-end design, accented by black finishes on the grille, climate control panel, and steering wheel bezel.

The updates follow dealer and customer feedback, with KGM aiming to balance the Musso’s well-known practicality and capability with improved comfort, refinement, and value.

The Musso and Musso XLV continue to target buyers who need a dual-purpose ute – capable of heavy-duty work while still offering passenger car-like convenience and features. With these MY26 changes, KGM hopes to sharpen the Musso’s appeal in Australia’s highly competitive ute market.

Pricing and full technical specifications are expected closer to the MY26 Musso’s Australian release date.

KGM Musso ELX – features

2.2L 4-cylinder turbo diesel

6-speed automatic transmission

Automatic locking rear differential

Part-time 4×4 with 4H / 4L range and automatic-locking rear differential

3.5 Tonne braked towing capacity

17-inch alloy wheels

Multi-link, coil spring rear suspension with 790kg payload, leaf spring rear suspension with 1010kg payload for XLV

Electric power steering (Hydraulic PAS for XLV)

(Hydraulic PAS for XLV) Reach adjustable steering wheel

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) (NA for XLV)

HID headlights (Projector for XLV)

AEB with Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Trailer Sway Assist (TSA)

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

Hill Descent Control (HDC)

12.3-inch digital LCD instrument cluster

12.3-inch touch screen audio

Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™

Leather steering wheel with height and reach adjustment

LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

Cruise control

Front fog lights

Reverse camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Heated and power adjustable door mirrors in body colour and LED indicators

Assisted tailgate operation

Silver roof rails

KGM Musso Advance adds:

18-inch black alloy wheels

Black front grille

HID headlights

Black roof rails

Multi-link, coil spring rear suspension with 790kg payload, 880kg for XLV

LED vertical design front fog lights

Dual zone automatic climate control

Blind Spot Warning (BSW)

Rear Cross Traffic Warning (RCTW)

Lane Change-collision Warning (LCW)

Safety Exit Warning (SEW)

Heated steering wheel

Leather look seats

Heated and ventilated front seats

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Privacy rear door glass

KGM Musso Ultimate adds:

Special design black front bumper and grille

Black interior highlights (A/C panel, steering wheel bezel, facia trim)

3D 360° camera

Powered sunroof

LED headlights

Sequential front indicators

8-way powered front seats

Powered driver lumbar support

Heated rear outer seats

Walk-up welcome system

Touch-sensing front door locks with walk-away auto-door locking

Pricing

Grade RDAP (private buyers) Musso ELX $42,500 Musso ELX XLV $44,000 Musso Advance $46,500 Musso Advance XLV $48,000 Musso Ultimate $51,500 Musso Ultimate XLV $53,000

Warranty and Roadside Assistance

The KGM Musso range is covered by a 7-year/unlimited kilometre new car warranty, including commercial use, and 5-year roadside assistance.