The contenders

KGM Musso

JAC T9

GWM Cannon

LDV T60

Mahindra S11

Winner – KGM Musso

Price: From $38,000 drive away (ELX) to $44,200 drive away (Ultimate)

From $38,000 drive away (ELX) to $44,200 drive away (Ultimate) Drivetrain/economy/CO2 emissions: 2.2L turbo-diesel: 133kW/400Nm, 6-speed auto, 4WD, 8.6-9.0L/100km, 226-236g/km

2.2L turbo-diesel: 133kW/400Nm, 6-speed auto, 4WD, 8.6-9.0L/100km, 226-236g/km Dimensions: Up to 5409mm long, 1950mm wide, 1855mm tall, 3210mm long wheelbase

Up to 5409mm long, 1950mm wide, 1855mm tall, 3210mm long wheelbase Towing capacity/GVM/GCM: 3500kg/2880-2980kg/6380-6480kg

3500kg/2880-2980kg/6380-6480kg Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Seven-year/unlimited km, five years of roadside assistance, annual/every 15,000km

Seven-year/unlimited km, five years of roadside assistance, annual/every 15,000km Five-year service cost: $2298 ($459 per year)

Things we like Excellent value for money

Optional XLV pack adds further capability

Great warranty and service package Not so much More grunt would be appreciated

No more manual option

Outdated lap-only rear middle seatbelt

If you’re looking for a good all-round ute that won’t break the bank, we think that the KGM Musso should be at the top of your test drive list. Not only is it excellent value for money, but it’s also quite comfortable, good to drive, well equipped across the range and spacious on the inside.

Priced from just $38,000 drive away for the entry level ELX, even with the optional extended length XLV package and the optional Luxury Package for features such as a sunroof and even heated outboard rear seats, the top-spec Musso Ultimate doesn’t touch $50,000 drive away. Remember when utes used to be that cheap?

Under the bonnet of the Musso range is a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel drive system. Making 133kW/400Nm outputs (420Nm in XLV variants), it’s outshone in the grunt department by many rivals – we’d love to see its Rexton SUV sibling’s 148kW/441Nm tune applied, and eight-speed auto fitted – but it’s still quite a willing drivetrain that’s quite refined for the segment.

One big plus of the KGM Musso for buyers for whom space is a chief consideration in assessing a ute? The extra 300mm bed length that the XLV versions afford.

The Musso isn’t perfect as it only has a lap sash seatbelt for the middle rear seat and there’s no single cab or manual transmission options, but the KGM Musso is a great option if you’re after a value-priced ute that just does its job well. That it’s covered by a long warranty and isn’t expensive to service is just the cherry on top.

JAC T9

Price: From $42,662 plus on-road costs (Oasis) – $45,620 +ORC (Haven)

From $42,662 plus on-road costs (Oasis) – $45,620 +ORC (Haven) Drivetrain/economy/CO2 emissions: 2.0L turbo-diesel: 120kW/410Nm, eight-speed auto, 4WD, 7.6L/100km, 202g/km

2.0L turbo-diesel: 120kW/410Nm, eight-speed auto, 4WD, 7.6L/100km, 202g/km Dimensions: 5330mm long, 1983mm wide, 1920mm tall, 3110mm long wheelbase

5330mm long, 1983mm wide, 1920mm tall, 3110mm long wheelbase Towing capacity/GVM/GCM: 3200kg/3100kg/5630kg

3200kg/3100kg/5630kg Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Seven-year/unlimited km warranty, seven years of roadside assistance, annual/15,000km

Seven-year/unlimited km warranty, seven years of roadside assistance, annual/15,000km Five-year service cost: $2133 ($426 per year)

Things we like Excellent value for money

Great warranty and service package

Feature-loaded across the range Not so much Needs more grunt

Rivals can tow more

Ride quality needs finessing

The JAC T9 is a brand new product to the Australian market, having launched locally earlier this year. If offers not quite the same level of capability as segment leaders, but it is priced significantly less than them at just $42,662 plus on-road costs for the entry-level Oasis.

Under the bonnet of the T9 is a 120kW/410Nm 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that’s mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, which is noticeably less grunt than most competitors and as a result, its 3200kg braked towing capacity is 300kg less than its main rivals. On the road, the T9 is surprisingly refined and comfortable, though the ride quality is too stiff.

Inside the T9 is a good quality and feature-packed cabin that compares well to rivals. Centre of the cabin is a large 10.4-inch touchscreen with features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and it’s easy to use, though could feature more kit like satellite navigation. The 7.0-inch digital driver’s display is small, however, and could use more functionality.

The T9 range is covered by a seven-year/unlimited km warranty with seven years of roadside assistance and five years/75,000km of servicing costs $2133 or $426 per annum, which is low in the segment. Overall, there are some clear improvements that need to be made to the JAC T9: more grunt for more on-road and towing performance and a smoother ride quality are the big ticket items. But if they’re no issue to you, the JAC T9 is worth consideration against more expensive rivals.

GWM Cannon

Price: From $35,490 drive away (Premium 4×2 single cab) to $50,990 drive away (XSR 4×4 dual cab)

From $35,490 drive away (Premium 4×2 single cab) to $50,990 drive away (XSR 4×4 dual cab) Drivetrain/economy/CO2 emissions: 2.0L turbo-diesel: 120kW/400Nm, 8-speed auto, 2WD or 4WD, 7.6-8.1L/100km, 199-214g/km; 2.4L turbo-diesel: 135kW/480Nm, 9-speed auto, 4WD, 8.4L/100km, 221g/km

2.0L turbo-diesel: 120kW/400Nm, 8-speed auto, 2WD or 4WD, 7.6-8.1L/100km, 199-214g/km; 2.4L turbo-diesel: 135kW/480Nm, 9-speed auto, 4WD, 8.4L/100km, 221g/km Dimensions: 5416-5703mm long, 1947mm wide, 1884-1997mm tall, 3230mm long wheelbase

5416-5703mm long, 1947mm wide, 1884-1997mm tall, 3230mm long wheelbase Towing capacity/GVM/GCM: 3200kg -3500kg/3050kg – 3225kg/5590kg – 6300kg

3200kg -3500kg/3050kg – 3225kg/5590kg – 6300kg Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Seven-year/unlimited km, five years of roadside assistance, yearly/first 10,000km and then every 15,000km afterwards

Seven-year/unlimited km, five years of roadside assistance, yearly/first 10,000km and then every 15,000km afterwards Five-year service cost: $2065-$2530 ($413-$506 per year)

Things we like Very well priced across the range

Wide range of variants

Surprisingly high quality interior Not so much Stiff ride quality

Strange service intervals

Active safety systems need refinement

When the GWM Ute – as the Cannon was known then – arrived on the scene in 2021, it set a new level of value in the ute segment priced from just $35,490. Since then, GWM has updated the Cannon with a pretty serious facelift earlier this year with a more powerful engine, an updated interior and more features. Pleasingly though, the Cannon’s value equation is still excellent – the top-spec XSR is only $50,990 drive away.

Under the Cannon’s bonnet is either a 2.0-litre or a beefier 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, with the 2.0L mated to an eight-speed auto and the 2.4L a nine-speeder, to ensure that you’re always in the power band accessing the full 480Nm of torque. Driving the Cannon is a totally fine experience, with light steering and good refinement, though the ride is too stiff.

Inside the Cannon is a great quality and seemingly luxurious (for the segment) interior with a lot of soft touch materials and good practicality. The 12.3-inch touchscreen is responsive and features wireless phone connectivity, while the rear seat is roomy enough for two adults.

The GWM’s seven-year/unlimited km warranty is one of the best in the ute segment, while its service intervals are a bit off though servicing isn’t expensive. Overall, the GWM Cannon presents as a great value and good all-round ute that deserves consideration if you’re after a bargain.

LDV T60

Price: From $38,990 drive away (Pro) – $46,990 drive away (Mega Tub Plus)

From $38,990 drive away (Pro) – $46,990 drive away (Mega Tub Plus) Drivetrain/economy/CO2 emissions: 2.0L twin-turbo diesel: 160kW/500Nm, eight-speed auto, 4WD, 7.9-8.1L/100km, 207-214g/km

2.0L twin-turbo diesel: 160kW/500Nm, eight-speed auto, 4WD, 7.9-8.1L/100km, 207-214g/km Dimensions: 5365-5710mm long, 1900-1926mm wide, 1815mm tall, 3155-3490mm long wheelbase

5365-5710mm long, 1900-1926mm wide, 1815mm tall, 3155-3490mm long wheelbase Towing capacity/GVM/GCM: 3500kg/3050-3150kg/6250-6350kg

3500kg/3050-3150kg/6250-6350kg Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Seven-year/200,000km warranty, five years of roadside assistance, check up at six months/5000km, then annual/15,000km

Seven-year/200,000km warranty, five years of roadside assistance, check up at six months/5000km, then annual/15,000km Five-year service cost: No capped price servicing

Things we like Punchy 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine

Nicely appointed cabin

Excellent value for money Not so much No capped price servicing program

Loud and unrefined engine

AEB not standard on some variants

The LDV T60 has been on the Australian market for some time now, and has just received another update aimed at keeping it fresh. It received a futuristic new interior, an uprated twin-turbocharged diesel engine and updated styling to give it a more butch exterior look.

LDV also gave the T60 a new multi-link coil-spring rear suspension set up for a greater ride comfort, and it’s definitely more comfortable than the pre-updated model, especially in urban driving. Its new twin-turbo diesel engine boasts healthy figures in the segment: 160kW of power and 500Nm of torque, while it’s mated to an excellent ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.

While the LDV T60 has a long seven-year/200,000km warranty with five years of roadside assistance, there’s no capped price servicing plan so dealers decide how much it will cost to service. That makes it tough for those trying to budget the running costs of their new vehicle.

Overall, the LDV T60 presents an interesting option in the ute segment, particularly if you’re value-focused. While some models are missing important safety tech, its service costs are unknown and its new – admittedly gruntier – twin-turbocharged diesel is unrefined and loud, it still has a lot going for it such as its tweaked design, new dashboard and improved ride quality.

Mahindra S11 Pik-Up

Price: From $39,990 drive away

From $39,990 drive away Drivetrain/economy/CO2 emissions: 2.2L turbo-diesel: 103kW/320Nm, six-speed auto, 4WD, 9.3L/100km, TBC CO2

2.2L turbo-diesel: 103kW/320Nm, six-speed auto, 4WD, 9.3L/100km, TBC CO2 Dimensions: 5175mm long, 1820mm wide, 1915mm tall, 3040mm long wheelbase

5175mm long, 1820mm wide, 1915mm tall, 3040mm long wheelbase Towing capacity/GVM/GCM: 2500kg/3150kg/TBC

2500kg/3150kg/TBC Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/150,000km warranty, five years of roadside assistance, first service at 1,500km, then 10,000km and every 15,000km afterwards

Five-year/150,000km warranty, five years of roadside assistance, first service at 1,500km, then 10,000km and every 15,000km afterwards Four-year service cost: $2296 ($574 per year)

Things we like Value priced

Willing turbo-diesel engine

Off-road talent Not so much Barely any active safety features

Less warranty than other Mahindra models

Strange service schedule

It’s no surprise to see some utes here that cost upwards of $100,000 and how many of them will actually get to work isn’t likely to be many. On the other end of the scale is the Mahindra S11 Pik-Up that’s priced from under $40,000 drive away and was designed to work.

The S11 Pik-Up’s braked towing capacity of 2500kg is 1000kg off its most capable rivals, and its 103kW/320Nm 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine is also someway off rivals. But its off-road ability is greater than what a lot of rivals could manage as well.

Mahindra covers the S11 Pik-Up with a five-year/150,000km warranty with five years of roadside assistance, which is curiously less than its other products like the XUV700. Its service pricing isn’t cheap either at $574 per year for the first four years.

Overall, the Mahindra S11 Pik-Up isn’t going to challenge its main rivals on standard equipment, capability or performance but that isn’t really the point. If you’re after a no-nonsense work vehicle that can handle what you throw at it, it’s a good choice – especially if you don’t want to wait for a Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series.