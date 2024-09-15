WhichCar
GWM Ute

The GWM Ute is a versatile ute that combines work-ready toughness with modern features and competitive pricing. Offering strong towing capacity, off-road capability, and a range of trims to suit different needs, it’s designed to appeal to both professionals and recreational drivers alike.

Reviews

6093169c/2024 gwm cannon alpha hybrid edewar 240815 6 jpg
Reviews

2024 GWM Cannon Alpha Ultra Hybrid: Off-road review

GWM has brought the first hybrid powertrain to the 4x4 ute segment, and we've driven it off-road
fe12113d/2024 gwm ute cannon hi4 t 16 JPG
Reviews

First overseas drive: GWM Ute Cannon Alpha

GWM looks to expand its local Ute line up with more Cannon Alpha variants under consideration
2022 Dual Cab Ute Comparison Hero Shot A Brook 220726 5356
4x4 Comparisons

Best Dual-Cab Utes 2023: The Daily Living Test

Dual-cab utes have charged in as a firm favourite for family hauling and daily duties. It's time to see which are best suited to the role.
A Brook 220726 2022 GWM Ute Cannon X 2
Reviews

2022 GWM Ute Cannon-X review

GWM's Ute Cannon-X takes aim at the big dual-cab players
2022 GWM Cannon X Ute 23
Reviews

2022 GWM Ute Cannon X review

GWM’s Cannon-X may have a ridiculous name and an exterior design, er, inspired by the HiLux, but packs a lot in for the money

Ford Ranger XLT Towing A Brook 220727 8816
4x4 Comparisons

2022 Dual-Cab Ute Comparison: The tow test (and those left behind)

We put the new Ford Ranger up against other popular dual-cabs to see who is the dual-cab tow king!

Great Wall Motors Ute FIDA upgrades
Reviews

2021 GWM Ute Cannon X review: First drive

New GWM Ute kicks off the Chinese company's iterative upgrade program, so we sneak in a quick test
2021 Dual-Cab Ute mega test performance comparison
Comparisons

2021 Dual-cab ute megatest: Performance and braking comparison

We test the acceleration and braking performance of 11 dual-cab 4x4 utes available in Australia from Mitsubishi, Toyota, Ford, Nissan, Isuzu, Jeep, Mazda, Ssangyong and GWM
2021 Dual-cab ute megatest results and summary
Comparisons

2021 Dual-cab ute megatest: Results and summary

With on-road, off-road, performance and tow testing done, we score the top 11 dual-cab utes in Australia
2021 GWM Ute Cannon-L vs Ssangyong Musso XLV Ultimate comparison
Comparisons

Budget utes compared: GWM Ute Cannon-L vs Ssangyong Musso XLV Ultimate

All the toys without the sticker shock: we compare the 2021 GWM Ute Cannon-L and Ssangyong Musso XLV Ultimate to find the best dual-cab ute on a budget

