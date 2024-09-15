GWM Ute
The GWM Ute is a versatile ute that combines work-ready toughness with modern features and competitive pricing. Offering strong towing capacity, off-road capability, and a range of trims to suit different needs, it’s designed to appeal to both professionals and recreational drivers alike.
2024 GWM Cannon Alpha Ultra Hybrid: Off-road review
GWM has brought the first hybrid powertrain to the 4x4 ute segment, and we've driven it off-road
First overseas drive: GWM Ute Cannon Alpha
GWM looks to expand its local Ute line up with more Cannon Alpha variants under consideration
Best Dual-Cab Utes 2023: The Daily Living Test
Dual-cab utes have charged in as a firm favourite for family hauling and daily duties. It's time to see which are best suited to the role.
2022 GWM Ute Cannon X review
GWM’s Cannon-X may have a ridiculous name and an exterior design, er, inspired by the HiLux, but packs a lot in for the money
2022 Dual-Cab Ute Comparison: The tow test (and those left behind)
We put the new Ford Ranger up against other popular dual-cabs to see who is the dual-cab tow king!
2021 GWM Ute Cannon X review: First drive
New GWM Ute kicks off the Chinese company's iterative upgrade program, so we sneak in a quick test
2021 Dual-cab ute megatest: Performance and braking comparison
We test the acceleration and braking performance of 11 dual-cab 4x4 utes available in Australia from Mitsubishi, Toyota, Ford, Nissan, Isuzu, Jeep, Mazda, Ssangyong and GWM
2021 Dual-cab ute megatest: Results and summary
With on-road, off-road, performance and tow testing done, we score the top 11 dual-cab utes in Australia
