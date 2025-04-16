Great Wall Motors (GWM) has significantly bolstered its Cannon range with the addition of new cab chassis and dual cab models, providing Aussie customers with a wider selection in the ever expanding segement.
Building on the recent unveiling of the Cannon 2.4-litre, the lineup now includes a Premium grade that serves as the entry-level specification for both the Single Cab Chassis (4×2), priced at $35,490, and Dual Cab Utility (4×4), priced at $39,490 with the 2.0-litre powertrain. The Dual Cab Chassis with tray (4×4) is also available in the top-tier Lux variant, priced at $42,490, boasting the larger 2.4-litre engine.
The new 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, is a carryover from the previous model, but it now delivers a more impressive performance profile and a solid 120kW of power and 400Nm of torque.
The vehicle’s fuel efficiency has been recertified and improved, says GWM, with the Single Cab Chassis now consuming a claimed 7.6L/100km and the Dual Cab coming in at a claimed 8.1L/100km.
The Single Cab Chassis variant of the GWM Cannon has been engineered with an extended wheelbase of 240mm, which not only improves the vehicle’s load distribution and handling but also allows for a more substantial payload capacity of 1150kg. This upgrade is designed to make the Cannon a more attractive option for commercial and fleet operators.
To sweeten the deal, all the new Cannon variants come with GWM Care, which includes a 7-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, five years of roadside assistance, and five years of capped price servicing.
Cannon PREMIUM Single Cab Chassis 4×2
- 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo diesel
- Front & rear ventilated discs
- Front suspension: coil spring double wishbone
- Rear suspension: leaf spring live axle
- Electric power steering
- Drive modes: Standard, Sport, Eco
- Towing: 750kg unbraked towing capacity; 3,200kg maximum braked towing capacity
- 18” two tone chrome alloy wheels
- Steel tray with GWM logo on tailgate
- Auto LED headlights with DRL + electric levelling
- Auto high beam
- Fog lights with steering illumination
- LED taillights
- Side steps
- Shark fin antenna
- Smart keyless entry (front)
- Driver 6-way manual adjustable seat
- Front passenger 4-way manual adjustable seat
- Single zone climate control
- 3 x pre-wired 12v accessory buttons
- Power windows – auto windows + anti pinch (driver)
- 12.3” touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™
- Front USB outlets (USB-A)
- 7” digital instrument cluster
- 4-way steering column adjustment
- Electronic park brake with auto hold
- Automatic rain-sensing front wipers
- Multi-function steering wheel
- Adaptive cruise control (ACC)
- Reversing camera
- Rear parking sensors
- Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- Trailer sway mitigation
- Hill ascent / descent control
- Adaptive cruise control
- Collision Mitigation (ESC, AEB, LKA, LDW, LCK, ELK)
- AEB junction assist
- Front Collision Warning (FCW) (pedestrian + cyclist)
- Traffic sign recognition
- Traffic jam assist
- Intelligent turning
- Smart dodge
- Emergency signal system (indicators)
- Driver fatigue monitoring system
Cannon PREMIUM Dual Cab 4×4
- Low range transfer case
- Rear differential lock (electric)
- Drive modes: Standard, Sport, Eco, 4H, 4L
- Roof rails
- Spray-in bedliner
- Chrome sports bar
- Power fold exterior mirrors
- Tailgate dampener / struts
- Central locking with tailgate locking
- LED rear fog lamp
- 60:40 rear seats with centre armrest
- Rear A/C outlet
- Wireless phone charger
- Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirror
- 6 speaker audio with DAB+ digital radio
- Front & rear USB outlets (USB-A / USB-C)
- ISOFIX child restraints x2
- Rear child door locks
- Blind spot monitor
- Door open/vehicle approach warning (DOW)
- Rear collision warning
- Rear cross traffic alert with brake
Cannon LUX Dual Cab Chassis 4×4
- 2.4L 4-cylinder turbo diesel
- Rear differential lock (electric)
- Drive modes: Standard, Sport, Eco, 4H, 4L
- Towing – 3,500kg maximum braked towing capacity
- Roof rails
- Power fold exterior mirrors
- 60:40 rear seats with centre armrest
- Rear A/C outlet
- Faux leather steering wheel
- Wireless phone charger
- Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirror
- 6 speaker audio with DAB+ digital radio
- Front & rear USB outlets (USB-A / USB-C)
- Remote engine start (key)
- ISOFIX child restraints