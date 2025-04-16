Great Wall Motors (GWM) has significantly bolstered its Cannon range with the addition of new cab chassis and dual cab models, providing Aussie customers with a wider selection in the ever expanding segement.

Building on the recent unveiling of the Cannon 2.4-litre, the lineup now includes a Premium grade that serves as the entry-level specification for both the Single Cab Chassis (4×2), priced at $35,490, and Dual Cab Utility (4×4), priced at $39,490 with the 2.0-litre powertrain. The Dual Cab Chassis with tray (4×4) is also available in the top-tier Lux variant, priced at $42,490, boasting the larger 2.4-litre engine.

The new 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, is a carryover from the previous model, but it now delivers a more impressive performance profile and a solid 120kW of power and 400Nm of torque.

The vehicle’s fuel efficiency has been recertified and improved, says GWM, with the Single Cab Chassis now consuming a claimed 7.6L/100km and the Dual Cab coming in at a claimed 8.1L/100km.

The Single Cab Chassis variant of the GWM Cannon has been engineered with an extended wheelbase of 240mm, which not only improves the vehicle’s load distribution and handling but also allows for a more substantial payload capacity of 1150kg. This upgrade is designed to make the Cannon a more attractive option for commercial and fleet operators.

To sweeten the deal, all the new Cannon variants come with GWM Care, which includes a 7-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, five years of roadside assistance, and five years of capped price servicing.

Cannon PREMIUM Single Cab Chassis 4×2

2.0L 4-cylinder turbo diesel

Front & rear ventilated discs

Front suspension: coil spring double wishbone

Rear suspension: leaf spring live axle

Electric power steering

Drive modes: Standard, Sport, Eco

Towing : 750kg unbraked towing capacity; 3,200kg maximum braked towing capacity

18" two tone chrome alloy wheels

Steel tray with GWM logo on tailgate

Auto LED headlights with DRL + electric levelling

Auto high beam

Fog lights with steering illumination

LED taillights

Side steps

Shark fin antenna

Smart keyless entry (front)

Driver 6-way manual adjustable seat

Front passenger 4-way manual adjustable seat

Single zone climate control

3 x pre-wired 12v accessory buttons

Power windows – auto windows + anti pinch (driver)

12.3” touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™

Front USB outlets (USB-A)

7” digital instrument cluster

4-way steering column adjustment

Electronic park brake with auto hold

Automatic rain-sensing front wipers

Multi-function steering wheel

Adaptive cruise control (ACC)

Reversing camera

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Trailer sway mitigation

Hill ascent / descent control

Collision Mitigation (ESC, AEB, LKA, LDW, LCK, ELK)

AEB junction assist

Front Collision Warning (FCW) (pedestrian + cyclist)

Traffic sign recognition

Traffic jam assist

Intelligent turning

Smart dodge

Emergency signal system (indicators)

Driver fatigue monitoring system

Cannon PREMIUM Dual Cab 4×4

Low range transfer case

Rear differential lock (electric)

Drive modes: Standard, Sport, Eco, 4H, 4L

Roof rails

Spray-in bedliner

Chrome sports bar

Power fold exterior mirrors

Tailgate dampener / struts

Central locking with tailgate locking

LED rear fog lamp

60:40 rear seats with centre armrest

Rear A/C outlet

Wireless phone charger

Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirror

6 speaker audio with DAB+ digital radio

Front & rear USB outlets (USB-A / USB-C)

ISOFIX child restraints x2

Rear child door locks

Blind spot monitor

Door open/vehicle approach warning (DOW)

Rear collision warning

Rear cross traffic alert with brake

Cannon LUX Dual Cab Chassis 4×4