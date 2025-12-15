Western Australia’s newly deployed AI-assisted road-safety cameras have detected tens of thousands of offences in their first month of full operation, issuing almost $13 million in fines. The cameras, activated in October after an extended public education phase, flagged 31,855 infringements by November 8 for seatbelt breaches, mobile phone use and speeding.

Mobile phone offences made up the largest share with 12,288 infringements, followed by 10,285 drivers or passengers not wearing seatbelts correctly and 9,282 speeding offences. The figures come after an eight-month awareness period in which the cameras identified more than 380,000 potential breaches and issued 65,000 caution notices rather than fines.

WA Road Safety Minister Reece Whitby said the behaviour captured by the cameras has been “extraordinary and deeply concerning”, noting that the technology is revealing risks that frontline police cannot routinely observe. He stressed that while AI software provides an initial assessment, human reviewers ultimately confirm every infringement.

“If the system thinks an offence has occurred, two separate reviewers look at the images before anything is issued,” Whitby said. “But it is staggering that drivers still put themselves and others at such obvious risk by ignoring basic safety rules.”

Some incidents documented by the cameras highlight the severity of the problem. In one case, a truck driver travelling at 100km/h on the Mitchell Freeway was allegedly using both a laptop and mobile phone while also unbelted. Another incident involved a front passenger who appeared unrestrained while holding an unrestrained baby. A further detection showed a driver in a school zone allegedly 20km/h over the limit with no hands on the wheel while using a phone.

Jessica Stojkovski, Minister Assisting the Transport Minister, said the new camera network is exposing a wider range of unsafe behaviours than previously detected. “We’re seeing regular evidence of drivers using mobile phones, passengers not correctly belted, and other actions that significantly increase the risk of serious injury,” she said. “The message is simple: the technology is active, and risky behaviour will attract fines and demerits.”

Under WA law, holding or touching a mobile phone while driving triggers a minimum $500 penalty and three demerit points, while incorrect seatbelt use starts at $550 and four demerits.

Revenue generated from camera infringements is directed to the state’s Road Trauma Trust Account, which funds road-safety initiatives across Western Australia.