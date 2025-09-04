Western Australian motorists are being warned that new artificial intelligence-enabled safety cameras will begin issuing fines from October 8, ending the cautionary trial phase introduced earlier this year.

The state’s six safety cameras, positioned across the Perth metropolitan area, Great Southern and Mid West regions, were activated on January 26 in trial mode. During that period, more than 275,000 drivers received warning notices for offences such as illegal mobile phone use and seatbelt breaches.

Police Minister Reece Whitby said the trial period allowed drivers time to adjust their behaviour, but it is now time for the technology to be used as a deterrent.

WA Road Safety Commission

“Moving to enforcement marks a significant step forward in our efforts to reduce trauma and save lives on Western Australian roads,” he said.

Authorities report that since the cameras were introduced, there has been a notable reduction in offences. Mobile phone detections from trailer-mounted cameras have fallen by 60 per cent, while fixed cameras have recorded a 33 per cent drop.

From October, fines will apply depending on the seriousness of the offence:

Mobile phone use: $500 and 3 demerit points for holding or touching a phone; $1,000 and 4 demerit points for sending texts, emails or accessing social media while driving.

Seatbelt offences: $550 and 4 demerit points for an unrestrained driver, rising by $100 for each additional unrestrained passenger. Carrying four or more unrestrained passengers can result in a $900 fine. Passengers aged 16 or over found without a seatbelt face a $550 penalty.

WA Road Safety Commission

Road Safety Commissioner Adrian Warner emphasised the life-saving importance of seatbelts.

“Seatbelts are proven to save lives, but they must be worn and worn correctly. Over the past decade, about 20 per cent of those killed on WA roads were not wearing a seatbelt,” he said.

Revenue from the camera program is directed into the Road Trauma Trust Account, which funds projects aimed at reducing deaths and injuries on WA roads.

With 2.2 million licence holders across the state, authorities say the message is simple: wear a seatbelt properly and keep your phone out of reach.