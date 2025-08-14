Authorities in New South Wales are reminding motorists that mobile phone and seatbelt detection cameras are in full operation — and catching out thousands of drivers and passengers.

The warning comes as the state continues to enforce the AI-assisted technology, while Western Australia prepares to roll out its own program later this year after a trial phase. Tasmania has implemented cameras that use AI to detect drivers using mobile phones or not wearing seatbelts, most notably via fixed cameras located on the Tasman Bridge (east and west) and the Midland Highway near the Bridgewater Bridge.

Traffic lawyer Hayder Shkara told Yahoo News his firm has seen a rise in clients seeking advice since the cameras came online. “Drivers are shocked at the precision of the technology and what the law actually is,” he said, adding that many cases involve “brief lapses” such as adjusting a GPS or changing music.

One passenger, he recalled, was fined after wearing their seatbelt incorrectly for years because they found it uncomfortable.

Since enforcement began, NSW cameras have scanned more than 140 million vehicles. Around 75,000 infringements have been issued – with 88 per cent relating to seatbelt misuse. Last year, 34 people died on NSW roads while not wearing a seatbelt, with another 11 fatalities recorded so far in 2025. Transport NSW says wearing a seatbelt correctly doubles the chance of surviving a crash.

NSW Road Safety

The state government has urged drivers to ensure belts are properly fitted every trip. In NSW, an offence incurs a $423 fine and three demerit points – doubled during holiday periods – following a recent increase from $410.

Shkara said the quality of the images makes overturning a penalty difficult unless there is clear evidence of error or an “exceptional circumstance.” He noted some cases have succeeded where photos were ambiguous, but warned “even a momentary lapse” can trigger a fine.

The technology works by photographing passing vehicles, with AI software flagging potential offences such as mobile phone use or incorrect seatbelt wear. Suspected breaches are then confirmed by a human reviewer, while images showing no offence are deleted within an hour.

“Whether you’re the driver or the passenger, make sure you’ve always got your seatbelt on correctly,” NSW road safety authorities advised, as the state continues its push to cut a road toll now at its highest in 15 years.