Car Reviews
Car Reviews by Brand
Find expert quick reviews, range reviews and long-term performance testing reviews:
Best Selling Vehicles
Find easy-to-read reviews of Australia's best selling cars:
- Reviews
2021 Toyota RAV4 review
The Toyota RAV4 is comfortable mid-sized SUV offering plenty of standard features and technology, plus a choice of efficient petrol and hybrid powertrains.
- Reviews
2021 MG ZS EV review
Does Australia's cheapest EV provide good value and effective emissions-free transport?
- Reviews
Hemi V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 tested off-road
Jeep taunts us with 350 kilowatts we’ll never see
- Reviews
2021 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo review
Ferrari-hearted luxo limo struggles with the logic of its offering
- Reviews
Tidy Jeep Cherokee leads Readers' Rigs in March 2021
Latest list of Readers’ Rigs has landed, with a KJ Cherokee leading the charge.
- Reviews
2021 Toyota Mirai review
The second-gen Mirai's hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain is its headline act, but what is it actually like to drive?
- Reviews
2021 Porsche 911 992 GT3 review
How do you improve on virtual perfection?
- Custom 4x4s
Stretched PXII Ranger built for work and play
Every accessory you can imagine and still under GVM, this Ranger floats like a butterfly and stings like a bee.
- Reviews
2021 Ford Escape Vignale AWD review
The top-spec Escape medium SUV brings a certain X-factor over its rivals, but is it worth its $50k price tag?
- Reviews
Toyota GR Yaris AP4 co-drive
Can a rookie read pace notes for an Australian Rally Champion?
- Comparisons
Mazda CX-3 v Kia Stonic v Hyundai Venue comparison
There’s a big battle raging in the little SUV arena
- Reviews
Musso XLV Ultimate in the 4x4 Australia shed
How does the SsangYong Musso perform under the 4x4 Australia long-term microscope?