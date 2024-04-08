Chrysler
Electric Dodge Durango imagined as Charger spinoff
Next Durango to be based on unibody STLA Large platform and offer BEV and ICE powertrains
Auction watch: Bangle Z4, Continental GT, Evo wagon and more!
Another week, another round of auctions from Grays
2011-22 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Chrysler 300 recalled: More than 43,000 vehicles affected
Stellantis Australia has issued a recall for around 43,400 vehicles produced between 2011 and 2022 due to a manufacturing defect
Design to Driveway: New Shannons documentary series airs online
Responsible for some of Australia's most iconic and beloved cars, these designers have quite the story to tell
This is every Electric Vehicle strategy, brand by brand
Stellantis announces $3.95 billion EV upgrade package for Canadian plants
Everything you need to know about inline-six engines
Chrysler VH Charger R/T E38: retro throwback
2006 Chrysler 300C Touring review: classic MOTOR
A Mopar wagon for cool cruising with your length-challenged pooch
Atmo heroes comparison
Sometimes, in the world of high-performance engines, less (forced induction) really is more. Here we celebrate six of the finest free-breathers
2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt vs Chrysler 300 SRT comparison review
As Ford reloads on a movie-star Mustang, an old foe from the big screen shadows its arrival
2004 Chrysler Crossfire coupe review: classic MOTOR
Bizarre cross-breeding program between Chrysler and Merc results in surprising Crossfire
2008 FPV GT-E vs HSV Senator vs Chrsyler 300C SRT8 comparison review: classic MOTOR
The fight for fast luxury hots up as FPV’s new GT-E tackles the HSV and Chrysler heavies
2017 Chrysler 300 Range Review
The Chrysler 300’s Sopranos styling may have softened, but this super-sized American four-door still registers a more intimidating street presence than just about any other sedan.
HSV Clubsport vs Chrysler 300 SRT8 Core: Classic MOTOR
The Yanks are sniping at Clubsport customers with the bare-bones SRT8 Core
2015 Chrysler 300 SRT review
It is more grand tourer than sports sedan, but with the biggest V8 sold in Australia the Chrysler 300 SRT stakes out a patch all its own for image and punch.