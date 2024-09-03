WhichCar
  1. Home/
  2. MG/
  3. HS
3d161261/2024 mg hs 1 5t suv mghsblack 18 jpg
Which Car OEM Logos Mg Logo

MG HS

The MG HS is a mid-size SUV positioned as a more premium option within MG's lineup, featuring a spacious interior, advanced safety technologies, and as is known with MG, a competitive price point.

Available in several trims including options with more luxurious features and a plug-in hybrid powertrains, the HS competes well in its segment by offering attractive pricing alongside a well-equipped package. It's designed to appeal to families and individuals seeking an affordable yet stylish and practical SUV.

Reviews

74f91335/2024 mg hs 1 5t suv mghsblack 11 v2 jpg
Reviews

2025 MG HS 1.5T review

MG's mid-size SUV has the capacity to raise more than a few eyebrows
b7a609c0/2021 mg hs red dynamic front three quarter road handling jpg
Reviews

2024 MG HS review: Full range detailed

The MG HS is an attractive, value-packed medium SUV that offers a host of features, premium interior feel and a perky turbocharged engine
Haval H6 v MG HS
Comparisons

SUV Comparison: 2021 MG HS vs Haval H6

These two mid-size SUVs are rocketing up the Aussie sales charts, so we enlist design guru Richard Ferlazzo to answer a simple question: why?
2021 MG HS Core review feature
Reviews

2021 MG HS Core review

MG's entry-level mid-size SUV is cheap, but is it cheerful?
2021 MG HS Essence X
Reviews

2021 MG HS Essence X review

MG’s convincing package of value and quality is let down by one key component
MG HS Hybrid review
Reviews

2021 MG HS plug-in hybrid review

Meet Australia's cheapest plug-in hybrid
2020 MG HS Excite
Reviews

2020 MG HS review

The MG HS is an attractive, value-packed medium SUV that offers a host of features, premium feel interior and perky turbocharged engine.
MG HS Main Jpg
Reviews

Could the new MG HS truly rival the likes of the Toyota RAV4?

Priced competitively, it’s time to see if the new MG HS can be a real rival for mid-size SUV mainstays

More Reviews

News

More News

ZS EVMG4MG5CybersterHS +EVZSMG3HSZST