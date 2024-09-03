MG HS
The MG HS is a mid-size SUV positioned as a more premium option within MG's lineup, featuring a spacious interior, advanced safety technologies, and as is known with MG, a competitive price point.
Available in several trims including options with more luxurious features and a plug-in hybrid powertrains, the HS competes well in its segment by offering attractive pricing alongside a well-equipped package. It's designed to appeal to families and individuals seeking an affordable yet stylish and practical SUV.
2024 MG HS review: Full range detailed
The MG HS is an attractive, value-packed medium SUV that offers a host of features, premium interior feel and a perky turbocharged engine
SUV Comparison: 2021 MG HS vs Haval H6
These two mid-size SUVs are rocketing up the Aussie sales charts, so we enlist design guru Richard Ferlazzo to answer a simple question: why?
2021 MG HS Essence X review
MG’s convincing package of value and quality is let down by one key component
2020 MG HS review
News
COTY
2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: MG HS VIBE
Much has been made about the onslaught of battery electric vehicles from the Land of the Dragon, so fierce that Europe and the US have pulled up the tariff drawbridges.
News
All-new 2025 MG ZS & HS due in Australia within six months
New-generation versions of the MG ZS small SUV and MG HS midsize SUV will arrive in local showrooms by Christmas with non-plug-in hybrid options to become available for the first time
News
MG Australia slashes drive-away prices for MG3, ZS & HS models
Drive-away prices for MG’s best-selling vehicles in Australia – including the ZS small SUV and MG3 hatch – have fallen by up to $6000
News
Why Channel 10's Hunted chose the MG HS as its pursuit vehicle
The UK reality show has proven popular Down Under, but there's one obvious difference for car fans
MG hit by supply chain delays – but big shipment expected next month
MG records best sales month ever in Australia
2022 MG HS PHEV gets a price reduction
2022 MG HS Plus EV Vibe: Cheaper plug-in hybrid arrives in January