The MG HS is a mid-size SUV positioned as a more premium option within MG's lineup, featuring a spacious interior, advanced safety technologies, and as is known with MG, a competitive price point.

Available in several trims including options with more luxurious features and a plug-in hybrid powertrains, the HS competes well in its segment by offering attractive pricing alongside a well-equipped package. It's designed to appeal to families and individuals seeking an affordable yet stylish and practical SUV.