MG MG3
The MG3 entered the Australian market at a time when small cars were slowly starting to trend downwards. Since, it has become a segment leader as it is equipped with essential modern technologies and safety features, whilst at an extremely competitive price point.
Its appeal lies in the combination of a low entry price with a generous equipment list, making it a popular choice for first-time car buyers and those seeking an economical urban vehicle.
2024 MG3 vs 2024 Suzuki Swift Hybrid: SPEC BATTLE!
Two models with very important offerings, providing the latest safety and technology at a price that’s potentially in reach of first-car buyers. But which is best?
2024 MG3 Hybrid+ review: first Australian drive
Can the MG3 hybrid do for city cars what the MG4 did for compact EVs? Let curiosity be no more as we get behind the wheel of MG’s first regular petrol-electric model
Old $18,990 MG3 to continue until end of 2024
MG Australia has prolonged its run-out deals for the old MG3 as it launches a $7000-dearer new-generation model
Australia's most fuel-efficient cars in 2024: Petrol, diesel and hybrid
Here's every car without a plug, on sale now, that sips five litres per 100km – or less
2024 MG3 Pricing and specifications
MG’s city car has grown in size, equipment and especially price, with new technology including the brand’s first ever regular hybrid drivetrain
2024 MG3: First UK reviews
The all-new second-generation MG3 has been tested overseas ahead of its scheduled Australian arrival later this year. Here’s what the UK media thought of the the new hatchback after driving it for the first time.
