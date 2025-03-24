Australia’s top 10 most fuel efficient cars

We all know we live in challenging times. Almost everything costs more than it used to, putting pressure on consumers to spend less, while it’s clear we need to address a demonstrably warming climate too.

With that in mind, what are the 10 most fuel efficient non-PHEV/EV vehicles on sale in Australia? Here’s the WhichCar guide:

Toyota Yaris: 3.3L/100km

The Yaris is Australia’s most fuel efficient non-PHEV/EV vehicle, rated at just 3.3L/100km thanks to its 1.5-litre hybrid drivetrain. A non-hybrid engine of the same displacement used to be available, but the hybrid’s popularity meant that Toyota Australia culled petrol variants. Adding further to the hip-pocket saving ability of the Yaris is that it runs on 91RON regular unleaded fuel, while its emissions are rated at just 76g/km, the lowest of any non-PHEV/EV in Australia.

Suzuki Swift manual, Toyota Yaris Cross 2WD and Lexus LBX: 3.8L/100km

Coming in second place are three other Japanese cars, two of which are heavily related to the Yaris. The Swift’s new mild-hybrid drivetrain is very efficient but especially so when combined with the standard five-speed manual that’s available only on the base model. The Yaris Cross and LBX use the same drivetrain as the Yaris, but their larger bodies make them a bit less aerodynamic.

Toyota Corolla sedan, Hyundai Kona Hybrid and Hyundai i30 Sedan Hybrid: 3.9L/100km

The most efficient Corolla is the sedan, which is more aerodynamic than the hatchback. All regular Corolla models use a new 1.8-litre hybrid drivetrain for low fuel consumption, but with a 13kW power increase compared with the previous system. The Kona Hybrid and i30 Sedan Hybrid use a 1.6-litre hybrid drivetrain to achieve the same consumption, though use a six-speed automatic transmission for a more normal driving experience than Toyota’s hybrid system.

Suzuki Swift auto, Toyota Corolla hatchback, Toyota Yaris Cross AWD, Toyota Camry, Toyota C-HR and Kia Niro Hybrid: 4.0L/100km

The CVT automatic transmission that’s standard across most of the Swift range uses slightly more fuel than the manual at 4.0L/100km, but it’s still one of the thriftiest cars that money can buy. In no surprise, many Toyota hybrids are smack bang on the 4L/100km rating - it’s incredible that a large sedan like the Camry can use the same amount of fuel as a tiny SUV. But one car often forgotten - the Kia Niro - is also a fuel miser.

Toyota C-HR GR Sport: 4.1L/100km

Despite the extra 43kW that the larger 2.0-litre hybrid drivetrain in the C-HR GR Sport produces versus the smaller 1.8-litre hybrid system in lesser C-HR models, it officially only uses 0.1L/100km more of fuel. It’s also a lot quicker and more enjoyable to drive, proving that you can have your cake and eat it too.

Honda Civic, Peugeot 308 and Lexus UX300h: 4.2L/100km

Honda’s latest hybrid system isn’t quite as frugal as Toyota hybrids, but it’s pretty close and we think that a lot of drivers will appreciate its stepped ratio gearbox, which gives a more natural feel. Peugeot’s new mild-hybrid range appears for the first time on this list with the 308, which is impressive given that it’s not a full hybrid system.

Toyota Corolla Cross 2WD, MG 3 Hybrid+, Honda Accord and Honda ZR-V Hybrid: 4.3L/100km

The Corolla Cross’ 2.0-litre hybrid system is both powerful and frugal, though its larger body makes it thirstier than the C-HR with the same drivetrain. MG’s new hybrid small hatch puts it on the list for the first time, with its new hybrid system making a healthy 150kW of power - yet officially using just 4.3L/100km. Once again, Honda makes it to this list with both the large Accord sedan and the ZR-V small SUV, which both use the Civic’s 2.0-litre hybrid system but are larger and heavier. Still, they’re mightily frugal.

Toyota Corolla Cross AWD and Peugeot 2008: 4.4L/100km

The all-wheel drive Corolla Cross is slightly less frugal than the two-wheel drive model - not enough to likely notice in the real world, however - and it’s the same story with the 2008, which is 0.2L/100km off its 308 sibling. Helping running costs for the Corolla Cross is that it runs on 91RON regular unleaded - but the 2008 must be filled with minimum 95RON premium unleaded.

Toyota RAV4 2WD, MG ZS Hybrid+ and Peugeot 408: 4.7L/100km

Toyota’s best-selling product - the RAV4 - makes it on to this list for the first time with impressive efficiency that is undoubtedly one of the reasons as to why it’s so popular. It also runs on regular unleaded fuel, helping running costs. The new MG ZS Hybrid is also impressively frugal, using the MG3’s hybrid system but only rated at 0.4L/100km more, and yet another Peugeot makes it on to the list: the 408 coupe SUV with its new mild-hybrid system, which is soon to launch in Australia.

Toyota RAV4 AWD, Lexus ES and Audi Q5 35 TDI: 4.8L/100km

The all-wheel drive RAV4 is a touch thirstier than the front-wheel drive model because of its extra weight, but still impressively frugal. Using the same hybrid system is the Lexus ES300h, though it’s yet to upgrade to the latest-generation Toyota Lexus system as the new Camry, which is officially 0.8L/100km thriftier. Finally, the only diesel on the list: the entry-level front-wheel drive Audi Q5 35 TDI, which proves that you don’t need a hybrid system to be ultra efficient.

Which of these top 10 efficient cars would you drive on a daily basis? Leave a comment below.

