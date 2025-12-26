Kia has confirmed it will reveal three new high-performance electric GT models at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show, marking a major expansion of its GT-branded electric vehicle line-up.

The EV5 GT, EV3 GT and EV4 GT (main pic and below) will all make their public debut during Kia’s press conference on January 9, 2026, placing electric performance firmly at the centre of the brand’s future strategy.

The triple unveiling signals Kia’s growing confidence in performance-oriented EVs, particularly in the SUV and crossover segments that continue to dominate global sales. While the new models are being developed with Europe firmly in mind, their arrival also highlights Kia’s broader ambition to position GT as a key pillar of its electric range.

Leading the trio will be the Kia EV5 GT, the most powerful version of the brand’s mid-size electric SUV. Kia has confirmed the EV5 GT will use a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing 225kW and 480Nm of torque, delivering a significant step up over the standard EV5. The figures place it squarely among the new wave of performance electric SUVs, offering strong acceleration while retaining everyday practicality.

Alongside it, Kia will debut the smaller EV3 GT and the sleek EV4 GT, extending the GT treatment across multiple EV segments. While full specifications for these models remain under wraps, Kia has indicated both will feature more powerful drivetrains than their standard counterparts, along with GT-specific chassis tuning, upgraded suspension and distinctive exterior and interior styling.

For the EV5 GT, Kia has confirmed several key highlights, including sport-focused braking and handling upgrades and exclusive GT design cues. The model is also expected to retain the long-range battery architecture used in the regular EV5, with an anticipated WLTP driving range of around 480 kilometres, although official figures will be released at the show.

The Brussels Motor Show, running from January 9 to January 18, will serve as a major platform for Kia’s expanding EV portfolio. In addition to the three GT models, Kia is expected to showcase the new EV2 – aimed at the entry-level electric SUV market – and provide updates on its broader electrification roadmap.

During the January 9 press conference, Kia is expected to reveal full technical details for the EV5 GT, outline performance data, and confirm design and technology upgrades for the EV3 GT and EV4 GT. Market availability timelines for Europe and other regions are also likely to be announced, with pricing details to follow closer to launch.

With three electric GT models debuting simultaneously, Kia is making a clear statement about its performance ambitions in the electric era – one that positions the GT badge as more than just a halo, but a core part of the brand’s EV future.