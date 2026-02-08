The February 2026 issue of Wheels magazine is now on sale, and it marks a major moment in the publication’s long history with the debut of our inaugural Wheels Ute of the Year award.

For the first time, Wheels has applied the same rigorous testing process used to determine its long-running Car of the Year to Australia’s most hotly contested segment: dual-cab utes. Nine of the country’s top-selling utes were brought together at Lang Lang Proving Ground for comprehensive dynamic testing, objective analysis and real-world evaluation, reflecting how Australians actually use these vehicles.

The cover story follows the contenders from arrival through to final judgement, examining performance, ride and handling, cabin comfort, technology, efficiency, safety and value. With dual-cabs now serving as family transport as much as workhorses, the judging criteria were adapted to reflect modern buyer expectations without losing sight of each vehicle’s utility roots. Only the new-gen Toyota HiLux was missing from the field, the testing window occurring a little too early for its arrival.

After days of testing, debate and data analysis, the field was narrowed to a final three. The resulting podium features one long-established name alongside two newer challengers, with one emerging as the first-ever Wheels Ute of the Year for 2025–26. The outcome underscores how rapidly the segment is evolving, with electrification, refinement and on-road behaviour now carrying far more weight than in years past.

Beyond the headline award, the February issue delivers a wide range of reading. Paul Gover chats with Ford executive Jim Baumbick for the Wheels Interview, exploring Australia’s influence on the Blue Oval’s global product strategy, while a family-focused SUV comparison pits the Tesla Model Y Performance against the Nissan X-Trail e-Power and MG HS Hybrid.

There’s also a deep dive into the origins of the BMW M3, a modern classic feature on the Porsche 928, and first drives of the Kia Stonic GT-Line, Ferrari Amalfi and MG HS Super Hybrid. Regular columns, our 22-page buyer’s guide and a look back at a classic Wheels scoop from 1991 round out the issue.

With its first Ute of the Year crowned, the February 2026 edition signals a significant expansion of Wheels’ authoritative testing in the heart of Australia’s new-car market.

