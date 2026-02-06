The BYD Shark 6 line-up is set to expand in Australia with a more powerful variant likely to hit showrooms before the end of the year.

Australian Government approval documents, sighted by Whichcar by Wheels, reveal that a new, more powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged engine and increased braked towing capacity of 3500kg are the headline acts in what is likely to be the range-topping Shark 6 plug-in hybrid dual-cab ute in Australia.

According to the Government’s vehicle approval documents, the beefier Shark 6’s 2.0-litre engine outputs 180kW at 5000rpm, an increase over the incumbent 1.5-litre turbo which makes 135kW @ 5000rpm.

Additionally, the front electric motor has been beefed up to 200kW (up from 170kW) while the rear electric motor remains unchanged at 150kW. Total system outputs have increased by 24kW, now rated at 345kW.

The government documents detail an increased braked towing capacity, now rated at 3500kg. The current Australian Shark 6 line-up is only rated to tow 2500kg, braked.

However, the bigger – and almost certainly, heavier – 2.0-litre engine has come at a cost to payload, down to 762kg against the current Shark 6 Premium’s 825kg. Gross Vehicle Mass remains unchanged at 3500kg.

It’s likely the new model and its uprated power and towing capacities will be priced above the current BYD Shark 6 Premium, the only variant currently available in Australia. It’s priced from $57,900 before on-road costs.