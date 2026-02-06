Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that The Grand Tour, the show created by former Top Gear hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, will return in 2026 with a new set of hosts. Last on our screens in 2024 with the original trio’s last feature film trip to Africa, The Grand Tour will now be presented by Francis Bourgeois, Thomas Holland and James Engelsman.

The former is known for his train-spotting and car videos, while the latter two run Throttle House, a Canadian automotive YouTube channel currently with 3.35 million subscribers.

The latest season of The Grand Tour will feature six episodes and see the trio travel around the world to explore car culture, including Malaysia with the Nissan 350Z shown in the image released by Prime Video, the Mocamedes Desert in Africa with off-road racers and muscle cars in Southern California.

1

In addition to the announcement from Prime Video, former host Jeremy Clarkson released a video in which he goes over the resumes of people who have applied for the role on the revamped show.

Commenting on the new series, the trainspotting TikToker Bourgeois said: “The saying ‘big shoes to fill’ spring to mind. Well, in this case it’ll be like Mo Farah running in Size 14 wellies – it’ll be a little awkward at first, perhaps blister inducing, but will overall be an interesting watch.”

Engelsman pointed to that he has worked with Thomas for a decade making films about cars, and joked: “Who knew that all this time, the one ingredient that was missing was a Francis Bourgeois? Let the car adventures commence.”

The new series of The Grand Tour launches globally across more than 240 countries and territories on Prime Video later this year.