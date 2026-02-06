There have been many rumours about the Mercedes-AMG C 63 and its hybrid drivetrain being shelved for a larger engine – now AMG has confirmed that it will be happening with the next-generation C-Class.

Likely due to debut later in 2026, AMG has revealed that the hybrid four-pot in the C 63 will be replaced by the 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine that’s used in the CLE 53. Importantly too, while it will likely use mild-hybrid technology, it won’t be a full hybrid or plug-in hybrid, unlike the E 53.

The news was confirmed by AMG CEO Michael Schiebe to US publication Edmunds, who revealed that the company will be replacing “our four-cylinder with the inline-six and that the engine will also come to the C-Class.”

“That means we will also have C 53 in our portfolio,” Schiebe told Edmunds. “We’re taking the combustion engine from the CLE 53. No hybrid engine – pure inline six-cylinder.”

4

But the official reason for moving to the inline-six from the four-pot hybrid of the C 63 S is not its lacklustre sales or lack of theatre compared with its V8 predecessor, but actually EU7 emissions.

“Under the regulations of EU7, it’s quite difficult to carry [the four-cylinder engine] into the future,” Schiebe said. “That’s why we will stop offering the M139 and in the midsize segment we will replace it with the inline six-cylinder.”

The new AMG C 53’s outputs are not yet known, but the CLE 53 makes 330kW of power and 560Nm of torque, which can extend to 600Nm for 12 seconds at a time on overboost. That’s enough for a 0-100km/h sprint time of just 4.0 seconds and a top whack of 250km/h. For reference, the current C 63 S makes a combined system output of 500kW of power and 1020Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz will reveal the next-generation C-Class, which will be offered in both ICE and electric forms like the GLC mid-size SUV, sometime in 2026 with AMG variants likely to debut some time after that. Considering the new AMG C 53’s new inline-six is already used in the CLE 53, we’re also expecting it to reach the GLC at some point as well.

This year is shaping up to be a big year for AMG, as not only will there be a new C 53 and potentially a high-performance GLC, but also the return of the V8 in the CLE and even its first electric products.