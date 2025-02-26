Mercedes-AMG CLE 53: Australian pricing confirmed for powerhouse 330kW performance coupe

Mercedes-Benz has announced Australian pricing and specifications for its new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé, which is priced from $158,500 plus on-road costs and features a 330kW 48V hybridised inline six.

The central story of the CLE’s AMG transformation is its 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine, which is enhanced by an electric auxiliary compressor and a 48V mild-hybrid system to make 330kW of power and 560Nm of torque. But thanks to an overboost function, up to 600Nm of torque is available for up to 12-second bursts.

The CLE 53 uses a nine-speed automatic gearbox and sends power to all four wheels for a 0-100km/h sprint time of just 4.0 seconds, thanks to the AMG Dynamic Plus package standard on the coupé in Australia – and on to a top speed of 250km/h. Because of the mild-hybrid system, the claimed combined fuel consumption is just 9.6L/100km.

Part of the transformation to the CLE 53 includes widened front and rear tracks - by 58mm and 75mm respectively - for a more aggressive stance and more focused road holding.