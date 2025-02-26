Mercedes-AMG CLE 53: Australian pricing confirmed for powerhouse 330kW performance coupe

Mercedes-Benz has announced Australian pricing and specifications for its new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé, which is priced from $158,500 plus on-road costs and features a 330kW 48V hybridised inline six.
The central story of the CLE’s AMG transformation is its 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine, which is enhanced by an electric auxiliary compressor and a 48V mild-hybrid system to make 330kW of power and 560Nm of torque. But thanks to an overboost function, up to 600Nm of torque is available for up to 12-second bursts.
The CLE 53 uses a nine-speed automatic gearbox and sends power to all four wheels for a 0-100km/h sprint time of just 4.0 seconds, thanks to the AMG Dynamic Plus package standard on the coupé in Australia – and on to a top speed of 250km/h. Because of the mild-hybrid system, the claimed combined fuel consumption is just 9.6L/100km.
Part of the transformation to the CLE 53 includes widened front and rear tracks - by 58mm and 75mm respectively - for a more aggressive stance and more focused road holding.
The CLE 53 also includes rear-axle steering, which can turn the wheels by 2.5 degrees to enhance cornering ability, while the adaptive dampers and driving modes give owners the ability to further tailor the driving experience to their tastes. They can even adjust the torque flow for sharper cornering.
On the outside, AMG-specific details are seen in the radiator trim, front and rear bumpers, lip spoiler and the large 20-inch alloy wheels, which further enhance the CLE 53’s sporty nature.
Inside the CLE 53, an AMG Performance steering wheel is trimmed in Nappa leather and suede, along with AMG Performance leather seats featuring embossed logos on the headrests.
|2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé pricing (plus on-road costs):
|Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé
|$158,500
|2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé standard equipment
|20-inch alloy wheels
|Leather upholstery with red stitching
|Gloss black exterior trim elements
|Heated and electrically adjustable front sports seats with memory
|Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting with adaptive high beam
|Glossy carbon trim
|Rain-sensing automatic wipers
|12.3-inch digital driver’s display
|Keyless entry with push button start
|11.9-inch touchscreen with ‘MBUX’ software
|Heated, auto-folding and auto-dimming mirrors
|Remote services (36-month subscription) including live navigation
|Electric bootlid
|Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Rear-axle steering
|Augmented reality satellite navigation
|Adaptive dampers
|DAB+ digital radio
|Driving modes including sport, sport+ and race
|Burmester sound system
|Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
|Wireless phone charger
|Panoramic sunroof
|Head-up display
|Rear privacy glass
|64-colour cabin ambient lighting
|Nappa leather and suede AMG steering wheel with paddle shifters
|2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé options:
|Plus Package
|$2100
|Carbon Package
|$8900
|AMG Performance Seat Package
|$5400
|2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé safety features:
|10 airbags
|Pre-accident prediction
|Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection and evasive manoeuvring
|Driver attention monitoring
|Adaptive cruise control
|360-degree camera
|Blind-spot monitoring
|Semi-autonomous parking with front, side and rear sensors
|Lane keeping assistance
|Alarm
|Traffic sign recognition
The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 is now on sale in Australia, with the first deliveries due soon.
COMMENTS