Mercedes-AMG CLE 53: Australian pricing confirmed for powerhouse 330kW performance coupe

All-new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo, six-cylinder engine boosted by a 48V mild-hybrid system.

Jake Williams
aa6a1059/author jake williams png
d639106f/2025 mercedes amg cle 53 6 jpg
Mercedes-Benz has announced Australian pricing and specifications for its new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé, which is priced from $158,500 plus on-road costs and features a 330kW 48V hybridised inline six.

The central story of the CLE’s AMG transformation is its 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine, which is enhanced by an electric auxiliary compressor and a 48V mild-hybrid system to make 330kW of power and 560Nm of torque. But thanks to an overboost function, up to 600Nm of torque is available for up to 12-second bursts.

The CLE 53 uses a nine-speed automatic gearbox and sends power to all four wheels for a 0-100km/h sprint time of just 4.0 seconds, thanks to the AMG Dynamic Plus package standard on the coupé in Australia – and on to a top speed of 250km/h. Because of the mild-hybrid system, the claimed combined fuel consumption is just 9.6L/100km.

d5e8106c/2025 mercedes amg cle 53 2 jpg
Part of the transformation to the CLE 53 includes widened front and rear tracks - by 58mm and 75mm respectively - for a more aggressive stance and more focused road holding.

The CLE 53 also includes rear-axle steering, which can turn the wheels by 2.5 degrees to enhance cornering ability, while the adaptive dampers and driving modes give owners the ability to further tailor the driving experience to their tastes. They can even adjust the torque flow for sharper cornering.

On the outside, AMG-specific details are seen in the radiator trim, front and rear bumpers, lip spoiler and the large 20-inch alloy wheels, which further enhance the CLE 53’s sporty nature.

Inside the CLE 53, an AMG Performance steering wheel is trimmed in Nappa leather and suede, along with AMG Performance leather seats featuring embossed logos on the headrests.

e49e109d/2025 mercedes amg cle 53 21 jpg
2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé pricing (plus on-road costs):
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé$158,500
e4c1109c/2025 mercedes amg cle 53 23 jpg
2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé standard equipment
20-inch alloy wheelsLeather upholstery with red stitching
Gloss black exterior trim elementsHeated and electrically adjustable front sports seats with memory
Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting with adaptive high beamGlossy carbon trim
Rain-sensing automatic wipers12.3-inch digital driver’s display
Keyless entry with push button start11.9-inch touchscreen with ‘MBUX’ software
Heated, auto-folding and auto-dimming mirrorsRemote services (36-month subscription) including live navigation
Electric bootlidWired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Rear-axle steeringAugmented reality satellite navigation
Adaptive dampersDAB+ digital radio
Driving modes including sport, sport+ and raceBurmester sound system
Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air ventsWireless phone charger
Panoramic sunroofHead-up display
Rear privacy glass64-colour cabin ambient lighting
Nappa leather and suede AMG steering wheel with paddle shifters
e51b10a1/2025 mercedes amg cle 53 36 jpg
2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé options:
Plus Package$2100
Carbon Package$8900
AMG Performance Seat Package$5400
e498109b/2025 mercedes amg cle 53 12 jpg
2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé safety features:
10 airbagsPre-accident prediction
Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection and evasive manoeuvringDriver attention monitoring
Adaptive cruise control360-degree camera
Blind-spot monitoringSemi-autonomous parking with front, side and rear sensors
Lane keeping assistanceAlarm
Traffic sign recognition
e479109d/2025 mercedes amg cle 53 10 jpg
The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 is now on sale in Australia, with the first deliveries due soon.

Jake Williams
aa6a1059/author jake williams png

One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.


 

