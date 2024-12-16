2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: MERCEDES-BENZ CLE200

Isn’t that the point of a coupe in the first place; to sacrifice practicality for panache? I’ve never really understood the notion of an ungainly coupe, and from virtually every angle, the CLE offers something interesting. It’s almost lost the traditional three-box shape that we associate with Mercedes coupes in this corner of the market, the bootlid becoming almost as vestigial as the rear deck of an AMG GT. As far as Mercedes’ form language goes, it’s an interesting evolution.
The same could be said of how the CLE got here in the first instance. Before we were temporarily stalled by a pandemic, Stuttgart had decided to rationalise the C-Class coupe and its larger E-Class counterpart into one model. It’s a rational decision given that the Venn diagrams for the two cars’ client bases overlap significantly.
So, the good news is that we still have a Mercedes-Benz coupe to enjoy. And it is enjoyable, but in order to key into its charms, you need to temper certain expectations.
This being the CLE200, the entry-level model in the range, it’s perhaps unfair to expect it to drive like something off the DTM grid. Indeed, with 150kW and 320Nm from its 2.0-litre turbocharged four, it’s brisk but not intimidating.
That plays well with this car’s target market, which tends older and has likely grown up with Benzes in the family. They want modernity, but also a degree of knowing what they’re going to get.
The CLE200’s suspension is firmish, but the body is well controlled over the sort of mid-corner surprises that Lang Lang’s ride and handling track delivers with some generosity.
Mercedes-Benz also offers the punchier CLE300. This utilises a version of this engine in a higher state of tune, while the chassis offers the all-weather security of all-wheel drive.
The CLE is a decent size, with its exterior dimensions more closely mirroring the E-Class coupe than the C. Yes, you can fit four adults inside. Because the hip point in the vehicle is low, headroom is surprisingly generous. The boot’s a decent size at 420 litres. Combine that with a 65-litre fuel tank and modest 7L/100km thirst, and it results in a car that has over 900km of realistic touring range, again something that coupe buyers in this class warm to.
The cabin features a large infotainment screen in the centre of the dash, and a blend of high quality touchpoints with quite a swathe of harder materials used further down the fascia. That’s one area for improvement.
Mercedes-Benz CLE200 Specifications
|Price/as tested
|$102,815/$106,715
|Drive
|1999cc 4cyl, dohc, 16v, turbo
|Power
|150kW @ 5800rpm
|Torque
|320Nm @ 1600-4000rpm
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Weight
|1809kg
|L/W/H/WB
|4850/1861/1423/2865mm
|Tyre
|Goodyear Eagle F1 245/35R20 (f), 275/30R20 (r)
|Safety
|Untested
COMMENTS