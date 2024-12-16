2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: MERCEDES-BENZ CLE200

Isn’t that the point of a coupe in the first place; to sacrifice practicality for panache? I’ve never really understood the notion of an ungainly coupe, and from virtually every angle, the CLE offers something interesting. It’s almost lost the traditional three-box shape that we associate with Mercedes coupes in this corner of the market, the bootlid becoming almost as vestigial as the rear deck of an AMG GT. As far as Mercedes’ form language goes, it’s an interesting evolution.

The same could be said of how the CLE got here in the first instance. Before we were temporarily stalled by a pandemic, Stuttgart had decided to rationalise the C-Class coupe and its larger E-Class counterpart into one model. It’s a rational decision given that the Venn diagrams for the two cars’ client bases overlap significantly.

So, the good news is that we still have a Mercedes-Benz coupe to enjoy. And it is enjoyable, but in order to key into its charms, you need to temper certain expectations.

This being the CLE200, the entry-level model in the range, it’s perhaps unfair to expect it to drive like something off the DTM grid. Indeed, with 150kW and 320Nm from its 2.0-litre turbocharged four, it’s brisk but not intimidating.

That plays well with this car’s target market, which tends older and has likely grown up with Benzes in the family. They want modernity, but also a degree of knowing what they’re going to get.