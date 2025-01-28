Topics
Here is where you'll find content on some of our most searched-for and most extensively covered topics, from EVs to upcoming cars, Australian motoring infrastructure, and much more. This page will continue to grow with more new topics in the months ahead.
2025 VW Golf '8.5' on sale in Australia from April
Updated Volkswagen Golf Mark 8.5 details confirmed for Australia. And no, the Golf R wagon isn't returning.
Is this the new 2026 BMW 3 Series?
Could the next-gen BMW 3 Series, the G50, share some key styling cues with the anticipated i3 electric sedan?
Cadillac says this is its quickest car ever… and it’s an SUV
Cadillac's first all-electric V-Series performance model, the LYRIQ-V, is set to arrive in Australia and New Zealand next year
2025 Skoda Octavia RS pricing: More power and more standard kit
For 2025, Skoda's quick Octavia RS gets a power boost, a host of previously optional features as standard, a sharper 'as equipped' price.
2025 GWM Cannon Ute: Australian launch set for February 2025
GWM's revised Cannon ute set for Australian launch early in February 2025
2025 Skoda Enyaq facelift revealed, Australian launch coming soon
The updated Škoda Enyaq Coupé 85 offers up to 596km of range, faster charging, and refreshed styling with the new Modern Solid design
2025 Chery Omoda E5 EV pricing drops to $37K as a 'New Year bonus'
Chery Australia has cut $6K off the Omoda E5 electric SUV, making it the most affordable electric SUV in Australia – for now
2025 BYD Dolphin dives below $30K, Atto 3 pricing reduced
BYD has introduced new Essential variants of the Dolphin and Atto 3, offering lower prices by trimming features, with orders opening soon in Australia
Electric utes: What's available, and those coming soon
What's out, what's coming and what's likely, in what is currently a very shallow segment
Isuzu UTE Australia sets new sales record in 2024
Isuzu UTE Australia sets new benchmark with record-breaking sales in 2024
Australia's top 20 best-selling cars in 2024
The Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux continue to dominate the Aussie car market, but what else is going on? Here are the top sellers.
VFACTs: Toyota dominates overall sales in Australia in 2024
Toyota is the best-selling brand in Australia; but Ford Ranger remains the best selling vehicle
VFACTS November 2024: New vehicle sales decline, FCAI downplays EV growth
Australian car sales dropped 11.6% in November 2024, with hybrids gaining traction while EVs struggle to make inroads – according to the FCAI.
Australian EV market cracks 100,000 sales. Or does it?
Australia’s EV sales in 2024, including plug-in hybrid vehicles, have exceeded 100,000 units. We take a look at the breakdown of those numbers.
VFACTs November 2024: Strong start on the sales charts for the all-new Prado
Prado hits the market running, while the Ford Ranger keeps forging on
VFACTs October 2024: Ford Ranger 4x4 on the verge of 50,000 year-to-date sales
Ranger 4x4 closes in on 50,000 sales, while the HiLux 4x4 surpasses 40,000 sales
VFACTs September 2024: Ranger remains top 4x4, but RAV4 is the best-selling vehicle in Australia
Ranger remains relentless in pursuit of best-selling 4x4 crown
VFACTS August 2024: Toyota on top but Ranger still the best-selling 4x4 in Australia
Ranger surpasses 40,000 and HiLux notches us more than 30,000 year-to-date 4x4 sales in August
Genesis GV60 gets its tracks on for new mountain rescue concept
Genesis has rolled out a snow-ready, search-and-rescue version of its GV60 EV at the World Economic Forum, but details on its actual capability are thin on the ground.
2025 BYD Shark ute: Everything we know
Bite-sized coverage of everything we already know about the hotly anticipated BYD Shark 6
2026 Tesla Model S imagined with Model Y's new face
If Tesla gives its big Model S yet another facelift, could the Model Y be our best hint at how it might look?
VIDEO: Nissan reveals electric R32 Skyline conversion
Nissan has revealed an electric-converted R32 Skyline GT-R at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon, replacing the iconic RB26 engine with a dual-motor EV setup
2025 BYD Denza B5 spied testing in Australia
Plug-in hybrid SUV prototype seen on local roads, but will we see it in Aussie dealerships this year?
Honda 0 Series SUV and 'Saloon' wagon shown off at CES
Honda's upcoming 0 Series of electric vehicles comes a step closer with this week's Consumer Electronics Show, but there's still much to be known
Honda's Sony Afeela EV will cost $145K, travel up to 480km
Two iconic Japanese brands are going in together on a new brand, but it'll be very exclusive – and very expensive.
New Electric Cars for Australia: Every EV for 2025 & beyond ⚡
The EV revolution is gaining strength in Australia, which means greater diversity and choice for buyers
2025 Genesis GV60 facelift revealed, Australian debut confirmed
Genesis has revealed its first major GV60 update with subtly refreshed styling, new tech, and a scheduled Australian launch in late 2025.
2024 MG Cyberster: pricing confirmed, order books open
MG has revealed some Aussie details of its upcoming sportscar, including battery size and pricing
2025 Kia K4: Cerato small car replacement teased ahead of March 21 reveal
The Kia K4 sedan will debut on March 21 as the successor to the long-running Cerato small car
MG LS6 shown in Geneva, Australian launch still in sight
MG has used this week's Geneva Motor Show to launch a barrage of new models into European buyers' minds – including the electric 570kW LS6 that could reach Australia next year
Lexus RZ F trademarked in Australia and Europe: Hero EV coming?
After showcasing a performance-focused 'RZ Sport' at the Monterey car show in California, Lexus has now trademarked the very suggestive RZ F name
Genesis X concept trilogy complete, convertible now an award winner
Genesis has rolled out the third model in its X concept family – but will any of them go into production?
2024 Mitsubishi Triton 'Snow Shredder' concept debuts in Tokyo
Mitsubishi has used this week's Tokyo Auto Salon to show off an adventure-themed Triton, along with a squad of offroad-styled siblings
Our favourite reveals at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show
Feeling like the good ol' days of motor shows all over again!
Electric vehicles dominate 2023 Japan Mobility Show
The artist formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show stuns with stacks of excellent concepts
Next Mitsubishi Delica previewed by D:X Concept
Mitsubishi previews its sixth-generation Delica with the new D:X concept at this week's Japan Mobility Show – and the production version could come here
Mini Mixed Reality: Hold Onto Your Headsets Because This Is About To Get Weird
Or how Mini brought an element of Fear and Loathing to its Cooper SE launch
OPINION: Do people still care about cars?
It's becoming increasingly apparent that maybe some people are just not the enthusiasts that we are
GWM Tank 500 to debut improved aftersales support, connected services
GWM improves capped-price service and roadside assist coverage for Tank-badged models; launches new connected services app
The Apple Car is dead
Faltering EV demand and setbacks in autonomous car timelines mean the ‘iCar’ has been cancelled
Volkswagen and Mahindra deepen EV ties
Mahindra’s new INGLO electric vehicle platform will use Volkswagen's MEB components and unified cells
The best handheld UHF radios in Australia in 2024
Ensure this essential tool for off-road travel is reliable and up to the task
POLL: Ford shows new 48-inch display – should huge screens be allowed?
Ford has pushed its entire hand to the centre of the table, declaring itself all-in on dash-wide infotainment – 48 inches of it! We ask: should these increasingly huge and powerful systems be allowed in cars?
Mazda will look to Toyota for its EV electronics
The two Japanese makers seek to share development of their on-board systems.
RMIT welcomes Victoria's adoption of digital licences but flags security concerns
The results of a pilot program in regional Victoria shows a willingness to embrace technology for driver's licenses.
Best new 4x4 aftermarket products in Australia: January 2025
We've assembled the best new aftermarket products on shelves this month
Lazer Sentinel 9-inch Elite LEDs put to the test
Good driving lights don’t come cheap, but these Lazer Sentinel 9-inch Elites are well worth the spend
Keeping cool with a new Terrain Tamer aluminium radiator
Out with the old and in with the cold, as this HiLux scores a new Terrain Tamer aluminium radiator
GMSV releases Chevrolet Silverado factory accessories range
GMSV accessories released for flagship Silverado, allowing customers to personalise their utes with the mods to be fully covered under the factory warranty.
Black Friday deal! Save 50% on 4X4 Australia 12-month subscriptions
The gift that's perfect for the 4x4 adventurer that you know
Cooking with camp ovens
Here are some hot tips from a bloke who has been using camp ovens for many, many years…
TAG Heuer and Porsche join forces for a special tribute to car-racing history
The new TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Porsche Panamericana celebrates the feats of an iconic car from an iconic race in motorsport’s history
Ford Ranger GVM upgrades
Upgrading a vehicle's GVM is a popular modification for 4x4 enthusiasts, to increase carrying capacity
Ford Ranger diff locks
A high-quality diff lock will make your vehicle unstoppable when the going gets rough
JAC T9 named Australia’s safest ute in 2024
ANCAP has unveiled the top overall safety performers of 2024, with the new T9 near the top of the list
ANCAP reveals safest cars it tested in 2024
Australian safety organisation ANCAP has announced the highest safety scores of cars it tested in 2024, with a family favourite at the top of the list.
Know your dashboard warning lights (don't just tape it over...)
It’s no fun when your dashboard lights up like a Christmas tree, but what do those warning lights mean?
2025 MG HS and Chery Omoda E5 earn ANCAP 5-star ratings
MG HS and Chery Omoda E5 score five-star safety ratings in latest ANCAP testing, meeting updated safety standards.
2024 Used Car Safety Ratings: New cars 36% safer than 2002 models
The latest Used Car Safety Ratings report offers detailed evaluations on hundreds of used vehicles, helping Australians make informed choices for safer second-hand cars.
2024 LDV T60 Max pricing and features: Potentially life-saving AEB added to new ‘Plus’ flagship variant
The LDV T60 Max line-up has expanded with a new Plus variant for the Chinese dual-cab ute, which adds key active safety tech including soon-to-be-compulsory autonomous emergency braking
ANCAP crash test scores for Honda CR-V, ZR-V & Civic in limbo
ANCAP says it is working with Honda to release safety scores for the CR-V, ZR-V and Civic, with test results available to use from its Euro NCAP counterpart
2024 Toyota C-HR awarded 5-star ANCAP safety rating
The new Toyota C-HR range has been put to the test by safety watchdog ANCAP, with all variants yielding strong results.
Toyota Wait Times In 2023: How long are Toyota’s delivery delays?
Your model-by-model guide to estimated wait times on a new Toyota
Volkswagen Tiguan all-wheel-drive models back in stock, 2024 changes detailed
Volkswagen Australia has announced it has 1400 five-seat Tiguan AWDs available imminently, ahead of a minor update due soon
Hyundai i30 N and i20 N orders re-open in Australia!
Orders for Euro-built i30 N and i20 N hatches resume
Toyota tells customers "there is no need to pay over the odds"
Toyota customers should not accept dealer mark-ups when buying a brand-new vehicle, says exec
Skoda's semiconductor shortage stops: Blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alerts return
Every new Skoda sold in Australia from later this year will again be fitted with blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alerts as standard, joining other tech updates
Sunroof-less 2023 Hyundai Tucson opened to new buyers with reduced wait time
Hyundai is offering a non-sunroof Tucson Highlander special as supply issues continue to bite – but it is only available for a limited time
2023 Toyota C-HR sold out, order holders pointed to all-new model
Toyota has halted orders of its current C-HR small SUV, with the next-gen version more than six months away from local showrooms
Nissan Ariya electric SUV still no closer to Australia, could arrive next year
The all-electric Nissan Ariya will arrive in Australia no earlier than 2024, with global demand and no local regulation still to blame
2023 GWM Tank 300 petrol on sale in Australia, hybrid delayed
A more-affordable petrol-only GWM Tank 300 has been announced, with deliveries to commence before the hybrid variants
Albanese Government to back $150 million in low-interest EV loans
Government-backed EV loans aim to boost adoption among Australians earning under $100,000
Which electric cars are exempt from the Luxury Car Tax?
The contentious LCT continues to shadow Australian new car buyers, but which EV models can avoid it?
How will Australia's New Vehicle Efficiency Standard affect the new car market?
Set to begin in 2025, the NVES promises to cause massive upheaval to the local market.
EV charging: 320km added in 10 minutes with Polestar's XFC "extreme fast charging" prototype
⌁ Polestar demonstrates massive leap in EV charging rate, hitting more than 370kW
Low-speed acoustic alerts mandated for new electric, hybrid vehicles in Australia
The Federal Government will require new electric and hybrid vehicles to produce audible safety alerts when travelling at low speeds from November 2025
PHEVs emit 350% more CO2 than claimed because lax drivers don’t charge them: EU
Drawing on data collected from a sample of 600,000 vehicles in 2021, a massive EU government test shows emissions from plug-in hybrid EVs to be 3.5 times higher than claimed, while diesel and petrol car emissions are around 20% higher
New Vehicle Efficiency Standard watered-down for utes, vans and off-road SUVs
Federal Government to weaken emissions targets for utes, vans and ladder-frame SUVs in proposed fuel-efficiency standard following industry feedback
What do car brands think about Australia’s proposed New Vehicle Efficiency Standard?
Here’s what the major auto brands think about Australia’s proposed fuel-efficiency standards
America reveals new emissions rules, Australian industry asks for similar concessions
Just hours after the Biden government’s EPA announced its new and more lenient emissions reduction targets, the FCAI is asking Australia’s govt to show the same consideration
Auction watch: GTHO replica, Evolution IX, Cadillac Seville and more!
Some of the latest gems to be found at Grays
Auction watch: Abarth 124, Tesla Model 3, Jaguar E-Type and more!
Some of the latest gems to be found at Grays
Auction watch: Alfa Romeo GT, HSV Maloo, Ford Mustang and more!
Some of the latest gems to be found at Grays
Auction watch: Subaru WRX, Nissan 280ZX, FPV GT and more!
Some of the latest gems to be found at Grays
Auction watch: Alfa Stelvio, Audi TT, Land Rover Defender and more!
More Grays goodness from this week's lots
Auction watch: Lancia Integrale, Pontiac Trans Am, Lotus Exige and more!
Grays provides another week of lots for you
Auction watch: Ford XB, BMW 330 Ci, Golf R and more!
Some of the latest gems to be found at Grays
Auction watch: HSV Maloo, Torana GTR, Corvette Stingray and more!
Lots more lots from Grays Auctions
Auction watch: Bangle Z4, Continental GT, Evo wagon and more!
Another week, another round of auctions from Grays
Tank-turning BYD YangWang U8 spied in Australia
BYD’s luxury plug-in hybrid SUV spied testing in Alice Springs
MG is bringing a ute to Australia; spy shots released
The MG brand is known for a number of things, but a ute has never been one of them. That's set to change
2024 Tesla Model Y facelift leaks show full-width tail lights
Now that Tesla has revealed its refreshed Model 3, the related Model Y SUV is set for a similar upgrade – and it'll probably look like this!
Hyundai Inster name confirmed for electric city hatch, Australia likely
Hyundai is developing an electric version of its tiny Casper hatch – and there’s a high chance it will come to Australia
2025 Kia Tasman rendered & spied with Ford Ranger Raptor
With tough-looking rivals like the new Ford Ranger and Mitsubishi Triton in its sights, the first-ever Kia Tasman ute looks to square up
2025 Kia Tasman ute spied in production form
Production-ready version of Kia Tasman ute spotted in camouflage in South Korea ahead of its debut later this year
Electric Ford F-150 Lightning spied in Melbourne
A Ford-owned example of the all-electric F-150 Lightning has been spied in Melbourne, though it’s no closer to being sold here
2024 Mercedes-AMG E63: 520kW plug-in hybrid spied!
We’ve spied the plug-in hybrid AMG E63 S head of its 2024 release
2024 Mitsubishi Triton imagined and spied testing; set for July debut
The sixth-generation Mitsubishi Triton will share its platform with the Nissan Navara