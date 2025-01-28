WhichCar

Here is where you'll find content on some of our most searched-for and most extensively covered topics, from EVs to upcoming cars, Australian motoring infrastructure, and much more. This page will continue to grow with more new topics in the months ahead.

Australia's new cars of 2025 and beyond

ae130ffc/2025 vw golf whichcar 1 jpg
News

2025 VW Golf '8.5' on sale in Australia from April

Updated Volkswagen Golf Mark 8.5 details confirmed for Australia. And no, the Golf R wagon isn't returning.

cba91c36/2026 bmw 3 series g50 rendering theottle whichcar 01 copy jpg
News

Is this the new 2026 BMW 3 Series?

Could the next-gen BMW 3 Series, the G50, share some key styling cues with the anticipated i3 electric sedan?
551f1764/2026 cadillac lyriq v whichcar australia 4 jpg
News

Cadillac says this is its quickest car ever… and it’s an SUV

Cadillac's first all-electric V-Series performance model, the LYRIQ-V, is set to arrive in Australia and New Zealand next year
e7ac1563/2025 skoda octavia facelift reveal 033 jpg
News

2025 Skoda Octavia RS pricing: More power and more standard kit

For 2025, Skoda's quick Octavia RS gets a power boost, a host of previously optional features as standard, a sharper 'as equipped' price.
2ff10d5f/2025 gwm cannon jpg
News

2025 GWM Cannon Ute: Australian launch set for February 2025

GWM's revised Cannon ute set for Australian launch early in February 2025
fdc21196/2025 skoda enyaq whichcar 1 jpg
News

2025 Skoda Enyaq facelift revealed, Australian launch coming soon

The updated Škoda Enyaq Coupé 85 offers up to 596km of range, faster charging, and refreshed styling with the new Modern Solid design
169f1648/2025 chery omoda e5 australia whichcar 3 JPG
News

2025 Chery Omoda E5 EV pricing drops to $37K as a 'New Year bonus'

Chery Australia has cut $6K off the Omoda E5 electric SUV, making it the most affordable electric SUV in Australia – for now

e92619be/byd atto 3 essential and byd dolphin essential png
News

2025 BYD Dolphin dives below $30K, Atto 3 pricing reduced

BYD has introduced new Essential variants of the Dolphin and Atto 3, offering lower prices by trimming features, with orders opening soon in Australia
Ford F 150 Lightning Pro Towing
News

Electric utes: What's available, and those coming soon

What's out, what's coming and what's likely, in what is currently a very shallow segment
0a3019c9/2025 tesla model y facelift whichcar australia 08 jpg
News

Big 2025 Tesla Model Y facelift revealed ahead of Australian debut

As its best-selling model, Tesla has given the Model Y a more comprehensive makeover to set it apart from its twin, the Model 3.

New car sales figures (VFACTS)

78821f63/isuzuuteentrenchedintop10inall timerecordsalesyearforiua jpg
News

Isuzu UTE Australia sets new sales record in 2024

Isuzu UTE Australia sets new benchmark with record-breaking sales in 2024
78a7139d/australia top selling cars 2024 png
News

Australia's top 20 best-selling cars in 2024

The Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux continue to dominate the Aussie car market, but what else is going on? Here are the top sellers.
bc6f0a1a232/2023 ford ranger v toyota hilux 4x4 australia alastair brook 17 jpg
News

VFACTs: Toyota dominates overall sales in Australia in 2024

Toyota is the best-selling brand in Australia; but Ford Ranger remains the best selling vehicle
cbd61825/2024 toyota rav4 cruiser hybrid 10 edewar 240419 jpg
News

VFACTS November 2024: New vehicle sales decline, FCAI downplays EV growth

Australian car sales dropped 11.6% in November 2024, with hybrids gaining traction while EVs struggle to make inroads – according to the FCAI.
14261fe5Kzt/2024 kia ev6 gt line hyundai kona electric mg mg4 thomas wielecki 1 jpg
News

Australian EV market cracks 100,000 sales. Or does it?

Australia’s EV sales in 2024, including plug-in hybrid vehicles, have exceeded 100,000 units. We take a look at the breakdown of those numbers.
909708d4/25 jpg
News

VFACTs November 2024: Strong start on the sales charts for the all-new Prado

Prado hits the market running, while the Ford Ranger keeps forging on
aba50fe6/2024 ford ranger xlt 69 jpg
News

VFACTs October 2024: Ford Ranger 4x4 on the verge of 50,000 year-to-date sales

Ranger 4x4 closes in on 50,000 sales, while the HiLux 4x4 surpasses 40,000 sales
aba50fe6/2024 ford ranger xlt 69 jpg
News

VFACTs September 2024: Ranger remains top 4x4, but RAV4 is the best-selling vehicle in Australia

Ranger remains relentless in pursuit of best-selling 4x4 crown
5f3e211a/2024 ford ranger xlt mitsubishi triton gls toyota hilux sr group 71 jpg
News

VFACTS August 2024: Toyota on top but Ranger still the best-selling 4x4 in Australia

Ranger surpasses 40,000 and HiLux notches us more than 30,000 year-to-date 4x4 sales in August
17d0328d/2024 toyota rav4 hybrid nissan x trail e power kia sportage gt line hybrid honda cr v ehev hybrid group 6 edewar 240419 jpg
News

Sales of hybrid vehicles are up 88% – is it time to trade-in your petrol car?

Australians shy away from petrol power, with hybrid sales booming

Electric Vehicles

106f1d4d/2025 genesis gv60 miv concept snow rescue tractor wheels 5 jpg
News

Genesis GV60 gets its tracks on for new mountain rescue concept

Genesis has rolled out a snow-ready, search-and-rescue version of its GV60 EV at the World Economic Forum, but details on its actual capability are thin on the ground.
b23e148e/2025 byd shark plug in hybrid ute 03 jpg
News

2025 BYD Shark ute: Everything we know

Bite-sized coverage of everything we already know about the hotly anticipated BYD Shark 6
ba5c1c15/2026 tesla model s facelift render theottle whichcar 01 jpg
News

2026 Tesla Model S imagined with Model Y's new face

If Tesla gives its big Model S yet another facelift, could the Model Y be our best hint at how it might look?
db281530/2025 nissan r32 skyline ev whichcar 00 jpg
News

VIDEO: Nissan reveals electric R32 Skyline conversion

Nissan has revealed an electric-converted R32 Skyline GT-R at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon, replacing the iconic RB26 engine with a dual-motor EV setup
45090da2/2025 byd denza b5 png
News

2025 BYD Denza B5 spied testing in Australia

Plug-in hybrid SUV prototype seen on local roads, but will we see it in Aussie dealerships this year?
8cb61423/01 honda 0 saloon honda 0 suv copy jpg
News

Honda 0 Series SUV and 'Saloon' wagon shown off at CES

Honda's upcoming 0 Series of electric vehicles comes a step closer with this week's Consumer Electronics Show, but there's still much to be known
081f1634/sony honda afeela official whichcar 0 jpeg
News

Honda's Sony Afeela EV will cost $145K, travel up to 480km

Two iconic Japanese brands are going in together on a new brand, but it'll be very exclusive – and very expensive.

ce99159a/2025 new electric vehicles australia png
News

New Electric Cars for Australia: Every EV for 2025 & beyond ⚡

The EV revolution is gaining strength in Australia, which means greater diversity and choice for buyers
cd7f190c/2025 genesis gv60 revealed australia whichcar 4 jpg
News

2025 Genesis GV60 facelift revealed, Australian debut confirmed

Genesis has revealed its first major GV60 update with subtly refreshed styling, new tech, and a scheduled Australian launch in late 2025.
29042550/2025 renault 5 turbo 3e revealed whichcar australia 3 alongside renault 5 turbo 2 jpg
News

Renault 5 Turbo 3E hot hatch coming to Australia, but what of the normal R5 EV?

Renault has confirmed the electric Renault 5 Turbo 3E hot hatch for Australia, blending retro styling with modern electric performance and technology.

Motor shows

51a20e3c/2025 mg cyberster jpg
News

2024 MG Cyberster: pricing confirmed, order books open

MG has revealed some Aussie details of its upcoming sportscar, including battery size and pricing

0a86160b/2025 kia k4 teaser cerato replacement 01 jpg
News

2025 Kia K4: Cerato small car replacement teased ahead of March 21 reveal

The Kia K4 sedan will debut on March 21 as the successor to the long-running Cerato small car
fa3c0bca/mg jxy 3608 JPG
News

MG LS6 shown in Geneva, Australian launch still in sight

MG has used this week's Geneva Motor Show to launch a barrage of new models into European buyers' minds – including the electric 570kW LS6 that could reach Australia next year
3bc616c6/2023 lexus rz sport concept lexus rz f 01 jpg
News

Lexus RZ F trademarked in Australia and Europe: Hero EV coming?

After showcasing a performance-focused 'RZ Sport' at the Monterey car show in California, Lexus has now trademarked the very suggestive RZ F name
Genesis X Convertible Concept 1
News

Genesis X concept trilogy complete, convertible now an award winner

Genesis has rolled out the third model in its X concept family – but will any of them go into production?

926117fd/2024 mitsubishi triton tokyo auto salon 03 2 jpg
News

2024 Mitsubishi Triton 'Snow Shredder' concept debuts in Tokyo

Mitsubishi has used this week's Tokyo Auto Salon to show off an adventure-themed Triton, along with a squad of offroad-styled siblings
c29e14d0/japan mobility show 2023 entrance 1 jpg
News

Our favourite reveals at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show

Feeling like the good ol' days of motor shows all over again!
9d3b1472/japan mobility show 2023 entrance jpg
News

Electric vehicles dominate 2023 Japan Mobility Show

The artist formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show stuns with stacks of excellent concepts
cfe81c72/2023 mitsubishi delica concept mitsubishi d x concept 6 png
News

Next Mitsubishi Delica previewed by D:X Concept

Mitsubishi previews its sixth-generation Delica with the new D:X concept at this week's Japan Mobility Show – and the production version could come here
5b19136f/toyota kayoibako ev concept 1 jpg
News

Toyota Kayoibako EV concept revealed

Kayobaiko means reusable carton, but now it also means Swiss Army knife

Technology

451b1233/2024 mini mixed reality 042024 3 jpg
News

Mini Mixed Reality: Hold Onto Your Headsets Because This Is About To Get Weird

Or how Mini brought an element of Fear and Loathing to its Cooper SE launch
7f340f42/happy woman in car jpg
Opinion

OPINION: Do people still care about cars?

It's becoming increasingly apparent that maybe some people are just not the enthusiasts that we are
f37e0bb1/gwm app 01 jpeg
News

GWM Tank 500 to debut improved aftersales support, connected services

GWM improves capped-price service and roadside assist coverage for Tank-badged models; launches new connected services app
03db1a42/apple car whichcar australia chatgpt generated png
News

The Apple Car is dead

Faltering EV demand and setbacks in autonomous car timelines mean the ‘iCar’ has been cancelled

5709127c/2023 mahindra xuv700 suv ds5 3043 jpg
News

Volkswagen and Mahindra deepen EV ties

Mahindra’s new INGLO electric vehicle platform will use Volkswagen's MEB components and unified cells
d9c1113a/best handheld uhf guide jpg
Gear

The best handheld UHF radios in Australia in 2024

Ensure this essential tool for off-road travel is reliable and up to the task
4e681af1/ford and lincoln digital experience driver pov 2a jpg
News

POLL: Ford shows new 48-inch display – should huge screens be allowed?

Ford has pushed its entire hand to the centre of the table, declaring itself all-in on dash-wide infotainment – 48 inches of it! We ask: should these increasingly huge and powerful systems be allowed in cars?
a5571026/mazda toyota ev tech png
News

Mazda will look to Toyota for its EV electronics

The two Japanese makers seek to share development of their on-board systems.
a79b14ff/victorian digital driver licence png
News

RMIT welcomes Victoria's adoption of digital licences but flags security concerns

The results of a pilot program in regional Victoria shows a willingness to embrace technology for driver's licenses.
03991585/2024 mercedes benz ai face mbux ces 2024 jpg
News

Mercedes turning to AI for better infotainment

New MBUX system to be previewed at CES 2024

Gear Guide

7eba13a7/2023 ford ranger v6 final build 39 jpg
Gear

Best new 4x4 aftermarket products in Australia: January 2025

We've assembled the best new aftermarket products on shelves this month
a4ee0fb1/lazer lights img 0928 JPG
Gear

Lazer Sentinel 9-inch Elite LEDs put to the test

Good driving lights don’t come cheap, but these Lazer Sentinel 9-inch Elites are well worth the spend
819e1406/terrain tamer alloy radiator 10 jpg
Gear

Keeping cool with a new Terrain Tamer aluminium radiator

Out with the old and in with the cold, as this HiLux scores a new Terrain Tamer aluminium radiator
10fc1676/gmsv silverado zr2 with accessories 1 jpg
News

GMSV releases Chevrolet Silverado factory accessories range

GMSV accessories released for flagship Silverado, allowing customers to personalise their utes with the mods to be fully covered under the factory warranty.
cca51490/black friday article image 3072x1331 jpg
News

Black Friday deal! Save 50% on 4X4 Australia 12-month subscriptions

The gift that's perfect for the 4x4 adventurer that you know
13ac0cbe/1 camp ovens JPG
Gear

Cooking with camp ovens

Here are some hot tips from a bloke who has been using camp ovens for many, many years…
67d81791/2024 tag heuer porsche car racing tribute 1 jpg
News

TAG Heuer and Porsche join forces for a special tribute to car-racing history

The new TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Porsche Panamericana celebrates the feats of an iconic car from an iconic race in motorsport’s history
4 X 4 Australia Gear RANGER GVM UPGRADES
Gear

Ford Ranger GVM upgrades

Upgrading a vehicle's GVM is a popular modification for 4x4 enthusiasts, to increase carrying capacity
4 X 4 Australia Gear RANGER DIFF LOCKS
Gear

Ford Ranger diff locks

A high-quality diff lock will make your vehicle unstoppable when the going gets rough
4 X 4 Australia Gear RANGER RECOVER POINTS
Gear

Ford Ranger recovery points

Rated recovery points are an essential accessory for off-road enthusiasts

ANCAP AND SAFETY STORIES

c1fa103c/2025 jac t9 safest ute 14 jpg
News

JAC T9 named Australia’s safest ute in 2024

ANCAP has unveiled the top overall safety performers of 2024, with the new T9 near the top of the list
14c311be/ancap top performers 2024 4 jpg
News

ANCAP reveals safest cars it tested in 2024

Australian safety organisation ANCAP has announced the highest safety scores of cars it tested in 2024, with a family favourite at the top of the list.
be891544/black tape over check engine light png
Advice

Know your dashboard warning lights (don't just tape it over...)

It’s no fun when your dashboard lights up like a Christmas tree, but what do those warning lights mean?
d94710db/2025 toyota prado ancap 8 png
News

2025 Toyota Prado gets five-star ANCAP safety rating

Top safety score for the all-new Prado
db811542/2025 chery omoda e5 ancap crash test 2 png
News

2025 MG HS and Chery Omoda E5 earn ANCAP 5-star ratings

MG HS and Chery Omoda E5 score five-star safety ratings in latest ANCAP testing, meeting updated safety standards.
be940a01644/usedcars 01 w jpg
News

2024 Used Car Safety Ratings: New cars 36% safer than 2002 models

The latest Used Car Safety Ratings report offers detailed evaluations on hundreds of used vehicles, helping Australians make informed choices for safer second-hand cars.
7803139a/2024 ldv t60 max plus australia 01 jpg
News

2024 LDV T60 Max pricing and features: Potentially life-saving AEB added to new ‘Plus’ flagship variant

The LDV T60 Max line-up has expanded with a new Plus variant for the Chinese dual-cab ute, which adds key active safety tech including soon-to-be-compulsory autonomous emergency braking
10e51157/honda cr v euro ncap 2024 01 jpg
News

ANCAP crash test scores for Honda CR-V, ZR-V & Civic in limbo

ANCAP says it is working with Honda to release safety scores for the CR-V, ZR-V and Civic, with test results available to use from its Euro NCAP counterpart
33040d2c/2024 chr ancap 1 png
News

2024 Toyota C-HR awarded 5-star ANCAP safety rating

The new Toyota C-HR range has been put to the test by safety watchdog ANCAP, with all variants yielding strong results.

63151b07/mercedes benz eqa eqs crash test battery safety 03 jpeg
Opinion

OPINION: Do new cars make too many noises?

These days I'm always one beep away from yelling at my car, who only knows how to respond with another beep. She's so sassy.

Production and Delivery Delays

Toyota Hilux SR 5 E Dewar 220725 2022 Ute Mega Test 3148
News

Toyota Wait Times In 2023: How long are Toyota’s delivery delays?

Your model-by-model guide to estimated wait times on a new Toyota
a686090f/2022 volkswagen tiguan r launch 16 jpg
News

Volkswagen Tiguan all-wheel-drive models back in stock, 2024 changes detailed

Volkswagen Australia has announced it has 1400 five-seat Tiguan AWDs available imminently, ahead of a minor update due soon
af5f093f/edewar 220203 pcoty 2022 hyundai i20 n 4 jpg
News

Hyundai i30 N and i20 N orders re-open in Australia!

Orders for Euro-built i30 N and i20 N hatches resume
b4fd17ce/2023 toyota rav4 gxl hybrid srawlings 230724 28 jpg
News

Toyota tells customers "there is no need to pay over the odds"

Toyota customers should not accept dealer mark-ups when buying a brand-new vehicle, says exec
bf200a13/edewar 220531 volkswagen tiguan r vs skoda kodiaq rs suv comparison 148 jpg
News

Skoda's semiconductor shortage stops: Blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alerts return

Every new Skoda sold in Australia from later this year will again be fitted with blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alerts as standard, joining other tech updates
c63d0a84/2022 hyundai tucson highlander front design jpg
News

Sunroof-less 2023 Hyundai Tucson opened to new buyers with reduced wait time

Hyundai is offering a non-sunroof Tucson Highlander special as supply issues continue to bite – but it is only available for a limited time
ab3a0918/2021 toyota c hr gr sport feverish red static front jpg
News

2023 Toyota C-HR sold out, order holders pointed to all-new model

Toyota has halted orders of its current C-HR small SUV, with the next-gen version more than six months away from local showrooms
c8640ab4/ariya 2021 dynamics 54 jpg jpg
News

Nissan Ariya electric SUV still no closer to Australia, could arrive next year

The all-electric Nissan Ariya will arrive in Australia no earlier than 2024, with global demand and no local regulation still to blame
a947098d/2023 gwm tank hev suv black 25012023 43 jpg
News

2023 GWM Tank 300 petrol on sale in Australia, hybrid delayed

A more-affordable petrol-only GWM Tank 300 has been announced, with deliveries to commence before the hybrid variants
6ecc16e0/edewar 230331 2023 honda type r hatch black 35 jpg
News

2023 Honda Civic Type R wait times cut by ‘up to nine months’

Honda’s Aussie arm has managed to secure an extra 500 examples of the Civic Type R

Australian Government Policy and Infrastructure News

ab5921e9gYH/2024 mg mg4 hyundai kona electric kia ev6 gt line group thomas wielecki jpg
News

Albanese Government to back $150 million in low-interest EV loans

Government-backed EV loans aim to boost adoption among Australians earning under $100,000
b7ab0961/2022 hyundai ioniq 5 v tesla model 3 comparison wheels wielecki a 24 jpg
Advice

Which electric cars are exempt from the Luxury Car Tax?

The contentious LCT continues to shadow Australian new car buyers, but which EV models can avoid it?
ba460963/emissions jpg
News

How will Australia's New Vehicle Efficiency Standard affect the new car market?

Set to begin in 2025, the NVES promises to cause massive upheaval to the local market.
56dd214e/polestar storedot xfc charging extreme fast charging prototype 3 jpg
News

EV charging: 320km added in 10 minutes with Polestar's XFC "extreme fast charging" prototype

⌁ Polestar demonstrates massive leap in EV charging rate, hitting more than 370kW

af6409fd/2022 tesla model y thomas wielecki 65 jpg
News

Low-speed acoustic alerts mandated for new electric, hybrid vehicles in Australia

The Federal Government will require new electric and hybrid vehicles to produce audible safety alerts when travelling at low speeds from November 2025
8d85180d/2023 mitsubishi outlander phev 24 phev badge jpg
News

PHEVs emit 350% more CO2 than claimed because lax drivers don’t charge them: EU

Drawing on data collected from a sample of 600,000 vehicles in 2021, a massive EU government test shows emissions from plug-in hybrid EVs to be 3.5 times higher than claimed, while diesel and petrol car emissions are around 20% higher
43b91d75/ford everest platinum vs toyota landcruiser 300 sahara 70 jpg
News

New Vehicle Efficiency Standard watered-down for utes, vans and off-road SUVs

Federal Government to weaken emissions targets for utes, vans and ladder-frame SUVs in proposed fuel-efficiency standard following industry feedback
ad7e09f5/2023 coty group set up 230131 njacobs whls coty 18 jpg
News

What do car brands think about Australia’s proposed New Vehicle Efficiency Standard?

Here’s what the major auto brands think about Australia’s proposed fuel-efficiency standards

07ba1ecc/emissions epa america ford f 150 lightning gettyimages 2092446162 jpg
News

America reveals new emissions rules, Australian industry asks for similar concessions

Just hours after the Biden government’s EPA announced its new and more lenient emissions reduction targets, the FCAI is asking Australia’s govt to show the same consideration
b54e098f/fuel pump bowsers jpg
News

NVES: Aussies want cleaner, money saving cars – Climate Council

New poll finds Aussies want cars that use less fuel, emit less greenhouse gases, and save them $$$.

Auctions and cars for sale

10951a04/1971 ford falcon xy gtho replica grays auctions 3 jpg
News

Auction watch: GTHO replica, Evolution IX, Cadillac Seville and more!

Some of the latest gems to be found at Grays
d97f1cdf/32017 abarth 124 spider manual convertible grays auctions JPG
News

Auction watch: Abarth 124, Tesla Model 3, Jaguar E-Type and more!

Some of the latest gems to be found at Grays
ce281f75/1967 alfa romeo gt 1300 junior scalino rhd import grays auctions3 jpeg
News

Auction watch: Alfa Romeo GT, HSV Maloo, Ford Mustang and more!

Some of the latest gems to be found at Grays
08411a0e/1980 nissan 280zx automatic coupe grays auctions1 jpg
News

Auction watch: Subaru WRX, Nissan 280ZX, FPV GT and more!

Some of the latest gems to be found at Grays
d3bd199b/2018 alfa romeo stelvio quadrifoglio automatic jpeg
News

Auction watch: Alfa Stelvio, Audi TT, Land Rover Defender and more!

More Grays goodness from this week's lots
27d22064/1995 lancia delta hf integrale evoluzione ii edizione finale man 3 jpg
News

Auction watch: Lancia Integrale, Pontiac Trans Am, Lotus Exige and more!

Grays provides another week of lots for you
1f711690/1975 ford xb manual ute grays auctions 1 jpg
News

Auction watch: Ford XB, BMW 330 Ci, Golf R and more!

Some of the latest gems to be found at Grays
6f4b1785/2017 hsv maloo gts r gen f2 grays auctions 1 jpg
News

Auction watch: HSV Maloo, Torana GTR, Corvette Stingray and more!

Lots more lots from Grays Auctions
87901417/2006 bmw z4 coupe grays auctions 1 jpg
News

Auction watch: Bangle Z4, Continental GT, Evo wagon and more!

Another week, another round of auctions from Grays
342016c7/1995 lotus elan s2 manual grays auction 1 jpg
News

Auction watch: Lotus Elan, HSV Clubsport R8, Shelby Daytona rep and more!

A rarity or two to be found at Grays this week.

UPCOMING NEW CARS SPIED TESTING!

2176125a/byd yangwang u8 spy shots 2 png
News

Tank-turning BYD YangWang U8 spied in Australia

BYD’s luxury plug-in hybrid SUV spied testing in Alice Springs

32970d63/mg ute spied 1 jpg
News

MG is bringing a ute to Australia; spy shots released

The MG brand is known for a number of things, but a ute has never been one of them. That's set to change
e8061586/2025 tesla model y facelift juniper 01 png
News

2024 Tesla Model Y facelift leaks show full-width tail lights

Now that Tesla has revealed its refreshed Model 3, the related Model Y SUV is set for a similar upgrade – and it'll probably look like this!
29971262/2025 hyundai inster teaser 03 jpg
News

Hyundai Inster name confirmed for electric city hatch, Australia likely

Hyundai is developing an electric version of its tiny Casper hatch – and there’s a high chance it will come to Australia
e61d2518/2025 kia ute spy photos with ford ranger raptor in sweden whichcar australia 3 jpg
News

2025 Kia Tasman rendered & spied with Ford Ranger Raptor

With tough-looking rivals like the new Ford Ranger and Mitsubishi Triton in its sights, the first-ever Kia Tasman ute looks to square up
cc4f1505/2025 kia tasman ute spied woopa tv 02 jpg
News

2025 Kia Tasman ute spied in production form

Production-ready version of Kia Tasman ute spotted in camouflage in South Korea ahead of its debut later this year
fbc415fd/ford f 150 lightning spied melbourne 2 jpg
News

Electric Ford F-150 Lightning spied in Melbourne

A Ford-owned example of the all-electric F-150 Lightning has been spied in Melbourne, though it’s no closer to being sold here
94e513fd/2024 mercedes benz e63 phev spied 1 jpg
News

2024 Mercedes-AMG E63: 520kW plug-in hybrid spied!

We’ve spied the plug-in hybrid AMG E63 S head of its 2024 release
2024 Mitsubishi Triton Rendering Whichcar Australia 01
News

2024 Mitsubishi Triton imagined and spied testing; set for July debut

The sixth-generation Mitsubishi Triton will share its platform with the Nissan Navara
ced91975/bmw i5 leaked on instagram whichcar australia jpg
News

2024 BMW i5 previewed – and now leaked!

As the all-electric BMW i5 nears production, the brand has been rolling out teasers – but, too late, it's surfaced on social media.

